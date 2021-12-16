RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Phoenix-based Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:SCCO) is a majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Note: As of September 30, 2021, Grupo Mexico, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Americas Mining Corp ("AMC"), owns 88.91% of its capital stock. The company operates the mining, smelting, and refining facilities in Peru and Mexico (See picture below).

Southern Copper also conducts exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador.

1 - Summary

On October 26, 2021, SCCO reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.12 per share on net sale of $2,680.9 million, in line with analysts' expectations. It was a noticeable jump from last year ($2,129.1 million), primarily due to higher copper, silver, zinc prices and controlled operating costs.

The company is an integrated producer of copper, representing about 80% of the revenue, and other metals (molybdenum, silver, and zinc).

Southern Copper owns the World's largest copper reserves, at 67.7 MMT.

2 - Stock performance

Southern Copper is the second copper company I am covering at Seeking Alpha after Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX). Please read my recent article on FCX published on October 25, 2021, by clicking here.

SCCO has underperformed Freeport-McMoRan and the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: COPX), with a loss of 6% in one year, while FCX is up 53% in the same period.

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is neutral short-term for SCCO and directly correlated to the copper price performance, representing 78.7% of the company's total revenues in 3Q21.

A little discussion about the copper outlook for 2022.

Since October, the copper price has been trending down after the news of the omicron virus. We are now nearly at the same price we had a year ago.

Copper demand has stalled, and there is no more supply deficit. The global refined copper market is predicted to have a significant surplus in 2022, following a slight supply deficit in 2021.

UK broker Liberum copper forecast stands at an estimated $7,800/mt for 2022, $6,698/mt in 2023 and $6,635/mt, while Standard Chartered Bank's forecast stands at $9,150/mt for 2022 and $8,300/mt in 2023.

It translates to a lower copper price for 2022, between approximately $3.60 to $4.30. The trend could worsen if the economy weakens due to the omicron variant.

Southern Copper - 3Q21 - Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Southern Copper 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 2,129.1 2,350.7 2,532.5 2,897.0 2,680.9 Net Income in $ Million 506.0 590.1 763.8 932.7 867.6 EBITDA $ Million 1,128.7 1,258.4 1,556.9 1,863.7 1,710.8 EPS diluted in $/share 0.65 0.76 0.99 1.21 1.12 Cash from Operations in $ Million 793.5 1,095.6 782.6 1,061.5 1,220.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 134.5 243.4 232.6 219.8 243.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 659.0 852.2 550.0 841.7 977.5 Total Cash $ Million 2176.1 2,594.4 2,683.2 2,940.1 3,210.5 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 6543.4 6,544.2 6,545.0 6.545.9 6,546.7 Dividend $/sh 0.50 0.60 0.70 0.90 1.00 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 773.1 773.1 773.1 773.1 773.1

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Copper/Silver/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $2,680.9 million for the third quarter of 2021

Southern Copper's earnings per diluted share were $1.12 per share, and revenues were $2.68 billion. The company was in line with analysts' expectations.

The operating margin in the third quarter was 56.2% compared with 44.3% in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted EBITDA improved 52% year over year to $1,709 million in third-quarter 2021 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 63.8% compared with 52.9% last year.

Operating profit rose to $1,507.8 million on higher prices compared to $943.9 million.

2 - Free cash flow was $977.5 million in the third quarter of 2021

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow was $3,221.4 million, with $977.5 million in 3Q21.

The company raised the quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share in Q3 or a yield of 4.9%, supported by the free cash flow generation.

3 - Net debt was $3.34 billion on September 30, 2021

On September 30, 2021, SCCO had $3.21 billion in consolidated cash and long-term debt of $6.55 billion. Based on the table above, the net debt to EBITDA is now 0.52x which is solid.

4 - Production analysis - Copper Cu, Silver-Ag, and Molybdenum-Mo.

Note: The weight in metric tons is equal to 2,205 pounds

Price 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Copper price realized - Cu (Comex) $/Lbs 2.96 3.25 3.85 4.40 4.25 Silver price Realized - Ag $/oz 24.59 24.50 26.29 26.78 24.28 Molybdenum price realized - Mo $/Lbs 7.57 8.93 11.19 13.89 18.43 Zinc price $/Lbs 1.06 1.19 1.25 1.32 1.36 Gold $/oz 1,911 1,873 1,798 1,816 1,789

Copper Production for 3Q21 was 540.5 Cu M lbs (sold 506.2 M lbs), down 0.6% from the same quarter a year ago and up 3.4% quarter over quarter. The copper price realized was $4.25 per Lbs (see table above).

The underperformance was mainly attributable to a drop in production at La Caridad (-9.4%), Toquepala (-1.5%), Buenavista (-0.8%), and IMMSA (-16.7%) mines due to lower grades. It was offset by higher production at our Cuajone (+10.0%) mine due to higher ore grades.

Operating cash cost per pound net of by‑product revenues was $0.58 in 3Q21 compared to $0.585 in 2Q21.

Technical analysis

SCCO forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $60.7 and support at $56. The trading LIFO strategy is to sell partially between $60 and $61.

I believe about 25-35%% of your position should be used here. I think it is reasonable to buy back and accumulate at or below $56, depending on the copper price situation. SCCO is highly correlated to the price of copper and the political situation in Peru that seems to stabilize. I see lower support around $54.

However, the price of copper has dropped significantly and has affected SCCO quite severely despite successive dividend increases and steady free cash flow generation.

The omicron virus harms the sector, and it may continue for a few weeks or months depending on the severity of the side effects linked to the mutated virus on the world economy. It is a trend that could push SCCO to new lows. Thus, it demands a cautious approach.

