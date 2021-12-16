Vladimir Zapletin/iStock via Getty Images

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:GDX) has performed shockingly poorly over the past 12-18 months, dramatically underperforming gold and the broader equity market even as real bond yields have declined amid rising inflation expectations. The GDX's decline in the face of continued improvements in the fundamentals has left the ETF remarkably undervalued in relative and absolute terms. While it is too early to say for sure, the positive reaction to yesterday's hawkish Fed meeting could be a sign of capitulation and the start of a major rally.

The GDX ETF

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF is the oldest, largest and most liquid gold mining ETF which tracks the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Mining Index. While the GDX has a dividend yield of just 0.6%, the underlying index now yields a near-record 2.4% and dividend payouts continue to rise, suggesting these will feed through into the ETF over the coming quarters.

The underlying index has a market capitalization of over USD269bn, larger than the alternative markets tracked by its peers such as iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING), allowing investors more diversification. While both GDX and RING are dominated by Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD), their weighting in GDX is a combined 25% versus 35% for RING. Similarly, GDX's top 10 holdings make up 63% of the index versus 72% for RING. This additional diversification comes at the expense of higher fees, with GDX charging 0.51% versus RING's 0.37%, although the high degree of volatility in both ETFs makes these fees largely immaterial except over the very long term.

Gold Is Cheap, Miners Are A Bargain

The following chart shows the performance of the GDX's underlying index alongside the price of gold as well as 10-year inflation-linked bond yields (on an inverted scale), which is essentially reflect expectations of monetary policy. Real yields fall when investors expect inflation to rise faster than interest rates over the long term. Typically, expectations of easier monetary policy support the price of gold, and rising gold prices support the earnings of gold miners and therefore their stock price. From 2018 to the peak in 2020 the three markets moved in lockstep as one would expect, but this correlation broke down in mid-2020. Even as real yields have moved lower, gold prices have edged lower, while gold miners have fallen dramatically.

Real Bond Yields, Gold Price, and NYSE Arca Gold Mining Index

Source: Bloomberg

As a result, gold is now deeply undervalued relative to where one would expect based on the outlook for monetary policy, and gold miners are dirt cheap even at the current depressed gold price. It is no surprise then that the GDX now trades at incredibly cheap valuations.

On an enterprise value to EBITDA basis, for example, the GDX trades at a near-record low of 6.8x, 60% cheaper than the S&P500. Strong earnings are also feeding through into dividend payouts, which have also benefitted from years of cost cutting measures across the sector leading to a surge in free cash flows. The GDX's underlying index now yields an impressive 2.4%, almost double the S&P500. While the GDX itself yields just 0.6%, we should see dividend payouts rise strongly over the coming quarters as these dividend payments gradually feed through into the ETF.

NYSE Arca Gold Mining Index Dividend Yield, %

Source: Bloomberg

Sell The Rumor, Buy The News

Given how undervalued the GDX is relative to the price of gold and the broader market, it would not take much of a trigger to cause a bullish reversal. Bullish triggers tend to only be identified after the fact, but it could well be the case that yesterday's hawkish Fed meeting marked the low for the index. After an initial decline on the news of a higher interest rate forecast by the Fed, gold prices and gold miners staged something of a comeback. The sector had undoubtedly been undermined over recent months by fears of Fed tightening and the failure of gold and miners to move lower suggests this may be a case of sell the rumor, buy the news.

As the chart above shows, based on the correlation between the GDX and real interest rate expectations, the huge gap that has opened up over the past year means there is significant room for gold miners to rise even if we see real interest rates rise from here. If, on the other hand, the long-term trend of declining real interest rate expectations remains intact, then the potential upside for GDX would be even stronger. Interestingly, the reaction of the bond market to yesterday's Fed decision suggests that investors are pricing in a potential policy error. Despite an initial move higher in bond yields across the curve, they are now back to same levels as before the meeting, while inflation expectations have risen. This has seen 10-year real bond yields fall below the pre-meeting levels.

10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yield, %

Source: Bloomberg

Summary

The underperformance of the GDX over the past 12-18 months has been extremely painful for gold mining investors, particularly as it has occurred in the face of continued improvements in the fundamentals. This has resulted in the GDX' underlying index trading at record low valuations and offering a highly attractive dividend yield. The positive reaction yesterday's hawkish Fed statement could be a sign that all the bad news is now priced in.