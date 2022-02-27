Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

After the close of Wednesday's regular session, recent SPAC deal IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) reported abysmal quarterly results and significantly reduced FY2022 guidance, very much as expected by me in October.

Our prior outlook for both the quarter and fiscal year was supported by what we assessed as late-stage multi-million dollar strategic customer opportunities, the majority of which are in the U.S. public sector. We had previously expected to finalize these opportunities in the second half of the fiscal year, however they remain pending primarily due to government delays in getting funding through to federal budgets. These continue to be viable opportunities in our pipeline. Given the difficulty in predicting when they will close, we have removed them from our ARR guidance.

Management now expects FY2022 revenues of just $26 million (down from a previous range of $43-45 million and also down year-over-year) and Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") of $30 million (down from $75 million previously).

The company also fired its Chief Revenue Officer without replacement.

After listening to the conference call, I have very little faith in the company closing any of the alleged "late-stage multi-million dollar strategic customer opportunities" in the short-term or even at all as management already hinted to them not being part of the company's upcoming FY2023 guidance.

According to management, the company won't pursue any new, large-scale opportunities for now but rather focus on its transactional business.

The reason behind this decision becomes evident when taking a look at the company's balance sheet.

At the end of Q2, the company's pro-forma cash position amounted to $123.6 million but declined by almost $50 million during Q3 to just $73.9 million at quarter-end.

While the company used some of the SPAC deal proceeds to repay an aggregate $20.6 million in bridge- and PPP loans, negative free cash flow for the quarter of $28.8 million reached new all-time highs.

On the conference call, analysts were clearly concerned with the company's dwindling cash position with one participant outright questioning IronNet's ability to win new business as prospective cybersecurity customers usually require financially strong counterparties.

With the company's cash position likely well below $50 million at the end of Q4, IronNet will indeed face difficulties to close on any of those alleged "multi-million dollar strategic customer opportunities".

Clearly, the company needs to shore up its balance sheet as soon as possible but with the stock price tumbling to new all-time lows in after hours, a secondary offering doesn't look like a viable option right now.

Also keep in mind that approximately 66 million currently locked-up shares will become available for sale on February 27, 2022.

Bottom Line

Quite frankly, I am having a hard time envisioning the company still being in business two years from now given elevated cash burn and year-over-year declines in revenues and calculated billings.

Going into FY2023, investors are facing the perfect storm of an upcoming lock-up expiration in combination with the requirement to raise additional capital.

Even when assuming a highly optimistic 50% growth rate, IronNet still trades at more than 10x estimated FY2023 revenues despite its lack of scale, poor execution and weak liquidity.

Given these issues, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.

Even a short position might yield decent results, particularly in light of the upcoming lock-up expiration. At the time of this writing, Interactive Brokers has plenty of shares available for borrowing at a rate of 17%.

Get out or even get short IronNet given a number of near-term negative catalysts and still elevated valuation.