Investment Thesis

Solar energy in the United States is booming. In the last decade alone, solar has experienced an average annual growth rate of 42%. In recent years, there has been a strong incentive to shift towards solar energy thanks to federal policies like the solar Investment Tax Credit. In addition to that, solar could well become one of the future economic engines. In 2020, more than 230,000 Americans were working in solar, which is twice the amount compared to 2010.

Source: Solar Energy Industries Association

The growth in solar has been strongly correlated with the decline in solar energy prices. The cost to install solar has dropped by more than 70% over the last decade, leading the industry to expand into new markets and deploy thousands of systems nationwide. This means that solar is now more affordable and starts to compete with other forms of energy.

Source: Solar Energy Industries Association

In this article, we will be reviewing the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) which provides global exposure to the solar industry.

Strategy Details

The Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF tracks the performance of the MAC Global Solar Energy Index. The Index is composed of firms that are involved in the solar energy industry. The basket includes solar power equipment producers, suppliers of raw materials, components, or services to solar producers or developers, companies that produce solar equipment fabrication systems, or companies that sell electricity derived from solar power.

Portfolio Composition

From the sector allocation chart below, we can see the index places a high weight on the information technology sector (representing around 58.4% of the index) followed by utilities (accounting for 21.84% of the index) and industrials (representing around 14.31% of the fund). The largest three sectors have a combined allocation of approximately 94.55%. I think it is important to see how that fits your diversification goals and if you are comfortable with higher exposure to these three sectors, which could in turn potentially increase the volatility of your portfolio.

Source: Invesco

In terms of geographical allocation, the top ten countries represent approximately 96.5% of the portfolio. The United States accounts for 53.08% whereas other countries such as Japan seem to be underrepresented given the low weight (only a 1.74% allocation to Japan).

Source: Invesco

TAN invests over 35% of the funds into mid-cap growth issuers, characterized as mid-sized companies where growth characteristics predominate. Mid-cap issuers are defined as companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $8 billion. The second-largest allocation is mid-cap blend equities, followed by small-cap growth issuers (companies with a market cap below $2 billion). It is interesting to see that this ETF allocates approximately 88% of the funds to mid-cap and small-cap issuers, which generally have a larger runway to compound than large-cap issuers.

Source: Invesco

The fund is currently invested in 52 different stocks. The top ten holdings account for 59% of the portfolio, with no single stock weighting more than 14%. All in all, I would say that TAN is pretty well-diversified.

Source: Invesco

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is the valuation of the portfolio. According to Invesco, the fund currently trades at an average price-to-book ratio of 3.27 and at an average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53. In addition to that, the portfolio has a return on equity of 13.16%. I generally consider a company trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio above 20 to be richly valued. That being said, I think there are some exceptions where you can pay a premium for an outstanding business that delivers a high return on capital and has good growth prospects. In TAN's case, these companies have a good return on equity on average (close to 13%) and that could explain why the market is ready to pay a premium for these businesses. That being said, valuations are very important and I think it is hard to justify such a high price-to-earnings ratio at the moment for most of these companies.

Is This ETF Right for Me?

TAN has a distribution rate of 0.11%. Given the low dividend yield, this ETF is not suitable for the dividend investor. However, if you are looking for capital appreciation, TAN offers you a way to potentially outperform the S&P 500. I have compared below the price performance of TAN against the price performance of the Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over a 5-year period to assess which one was a better investment. Over the five-year period, TAN clearly outperformed both SPY and RNRG. Compared to the S&P 500, TAN rose by more than 250 percentage points. To put it into perspective, a $100 investment in TAN five years ago would now be worth $464.25. This represents a compounded annual growth rate of 35.94% which represents a very good absolute return.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

If we take a step back and look at the performance from a 10-year perspective, it is worth noting that the S&P 500 has actually outperformed TAN. In the below chart, we can see that the S&P 500 was actually outperforming by a 150 percentage points margin back in 2018, whereas today the difference in performance is much lower. TAN made up most of the difference in the past two years. As a result, I think it is fair to say that the past two years are not the best proxy to estimate future returns and caution should be exercised before purchasing TAN today. Moreover, I think it just shows how hard it is for any strategy to beat the market over a long period of time.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Key Takeaways

I think that solar power is now a strong competitor to traditional sources of energy. In recent years, the price of solar power has dropped dramatically and as a result, there has been a higher demand for it. TAN provides exposure to the global solar industry and has clearly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. In terms of valuation, I think that the constituents are overvalued and priced for perfection at the moment. Since the market is nowadays exuberant about solar power, it would be wise in my opinion to come back and look at it once the exuberance is gone. In fact, it is interesting to see that the market was already very exuberant about solar producers back in 2013 when TAN once again outperformed the S&P 500. There will be a point in time when valuations will be lower and TAN will be a buy.