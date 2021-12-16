remotevfx/iStock via Getty Images

NXP (NXPI)

In 2016, Qualcomm (QCOM) announced the acquisition of NXP (NXPI) for $110 per share in a deal that required various international approvals including from China. In 2018, they bumped their offer to $127.50. Even this bump failed to keep up with comparable companies that had roared past NXP's share price move including their deal's premium (in other words starting from the baseline of the day before the original deal announcement). With the deal price or with its fundamental valuation, there was no downside in NXP. Nonetheless, when the deal broke over the Chinese regulatory hurdle, arbs did what they do: Freak out and sell immediately without price sensitivity. In some cases, this was due to narrow mandates preventing them from holding securities not in deals. In other cases, it was due to the fact that most deals close and many arbs simply don't know how to trade stocks when it doesn't involve just waiting for deals to close.

Fundamental buyers had not yet reassessed NXP's standalone future and arbs were selling with market orders into a vacuum. As is often the case, that defined the bottom. Shares subsequently almost tripled from that bottom.

In March, Wise Road Capital signed a deal to buy Magnachip (MX) for $29 per share. This time, Chinese regulators cleared it, but it was stymied by South Korean regulators and CFIUS and formally terminated in December 2021. As with NXP, the target's shares traded at a steep discount to both the announced deal and to comparable companies.

MX shares traded clumsily. Fundamental holders stopped paying attention while arbs are dumping shares into the void without much care for price. This situation is exacerbated by the fact that MX trades in the US, but South Korean companies are not included in the Russell 2000, so this one doesn't even have the typical index fund ownership to stabilize its price. Eventually, fundamental holders will reacquaint themselves with MX, which would be trading in the upper $20s were it not for the deal's distraction (a deal which resulted in a $70.2 million breakup fee to Magnachip).

What's next for MX?

The company should and probably will immediately announce a plan to return capital to shareholders and optimize its balance sheet. They couldn't buy back shares during the deal; now they can. They should present their business plan to investors before the end of this year. Then they should be open to all takeover proposals. Clearly, the regulatory environment precludes deals with Chinese buyers, but there are multiple potential strategic South Korean or American acquirers that could make a deal work in the mid-$30s per share. The $29 bid was a data point. In June, Cornucopia bid $35, which was a data point too. Those prices might be better indications of MX's value than today's market price of under $20 per share.

What else?

Key US regulatory agencies are currently run by anti-market, anti-business, anti-M&A fanatics who will move to block many of the current deals. Some companies will abandon their deals and others will take them to court. Our current agency heads are unserious people (in one case fresh out of law school) but most judges are still serious people who will rule on deals based on the law and the facts. So there could be great opportunities as we see deals blocked and arbs freak.

Target Ticker Parity Spread IRR Terminix (TMX) $48.43 $6.20 21% People's (PBCT) $17.77 $0.55 25% Coherent (COHR) $284.16 $18.29 25% Momentive (MNTV) $22.38 $2.51 44% Sanderson (SAFM) $203.00 $12.98 53% Aerojet (AJRD) $51.00 $7.45 65% Change (CHNG) $25.75 $4.66 73% PNM (PNM) $50.30 $4.73 >100% Xilinx (XLNX) $252.48 $34.69 >100%

Here are deals trading with IRRs over 20% and spreads greater than $0.25. Current antitrust enforcers feel unencumbered by traditional economics and instead could bring suits as a form of performance art, a post-industrial, progressive act of self-expression. This plays to their base, but might play less well in front of judges. Any of the above deals could get blocked. All five of the widest spreads - SAFM, AJRD, CHNG, PNM, and XLNX - could be worth picking up on deal break dips.

Conclusion

Help people. When people are desperately trying to sell, help them and buy. When people are enthusiastically trying to buy, help them and sell.

- Sir John Templeton

Help the arbs - always consider buying what arbs are dumping. Today, that's MX. Tomorrow, that could be a diversified portfolio of good companies at great prices.

TL; DR

Buy MX. Wait for good things to happen. In the interim, assume that the author doesn't know why the stock traded up or down 1% over the past hour. However, it's worth somewhere around twice today's price to a strategic buyer.