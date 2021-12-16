DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

ARK Innovation (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and other ARK ETFs have performed very well in the years prior to 2020, but that was mostly due to two single very strong years, 2017 and 2020. The tailwinds that persisted during these periods waned, and ARKK is now battling with substantial outflows that could hurt its investment model considerably. Add the market's reluctance to chase growth, unlike in 2020, and account for rising rates in 2022 and beyond, and ARKK could see huge headwinds going forward.

A Strong Track Record, Driven By One-Off Items

ARK Innovation proudly presents its track record, showing that the ETF has delivered a 40% annual return over the last five years. When we take a closer look, however, we see that those returns have been generated very unevenly:

ARKK had an outstanding 2017, with a return of almost 90%, and an even better 2020, where Cathie Wood and her team managed to grow the fund by more than 150%. In both years, this success was driven, to a large extent, by single investments. In 2017, ARKK benefited a lot from exposure to Bitcoin, which went parabolic during that year, rising by 1,300% -- if a major holding rises 14x during a single year, that has a huge impact on a fund's performance, of course. Likewise, in 2020, ARKK benefited a lot from Tesla's (TSLA) explosive rise -- the EV manufacturer has seen its shares climb by 740% during those twelve months, again allowing for a banner year for ARKK. The fund's performance is significantly less exciting without these one-off events, however, showcased by the fact that the average return in 2016, 2018, and 2019 was just 11% a year -- during years when single ARKK holdings do not go parabolic, the fund seems to deliver way less exciting returns. This does especially hold true when we account for 2021, which is almost over, and during which ARKK has seen its value drop by 15% already -- the average for 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021 is thus just 4%. We can thus say that ARKK can have excellent years, but those are mostly driven by outlier returns in a single holding or a very small number of holdings. In years where such 5-fold, 10-fold, etc. increases in single holdings do not materialize, ARKK is far from a great investment, as showcased by the rather unexciting returns when we back out 2017 and 2020. It seems relatively unlikely that Bitcoin will see its price rise 10-fold in a year going forward, and likewise, Tesla is now at a market cap level where seeing a massive price increase of several hundred percent in a single year seems highly unlikely. With these outlier returns becoming less likely, it seems questionable whether ARKK will do very well going forward.

Fund Flows Can Help You, But They Can Also Hurt You

ARKK and other ARK ETFs have seen explosive AUM growth in 2020 and early 2021, which helped fuel the NAV returns they generated in that time. New investors that saw the excellent NAV performance in 2020 rushed into ARK's ETFs, thereby generating additional cash for these ETFs to invest. Cathie Wood and her team naturally put that cash into the investment ideas they identified as attractive, such as Zoom Video (ZM), Tesla, Teladoc (TDOC), etc. Due to ARKK's additional buying of these stocks, their share prices rose further, thereby creating more NAV gains for ARKK and the other ARK ETFs. That, in turn, attracted new investors that saw ARKK grow its NAV quickly, and new money was put into ARKK, which allowed for more buying pressure in ARKK's favorites, and so on. A virtuous cycle, one could say, was born -- a strong ARKK performance led to an even stronger ARKK performance, as additional money was flowing into ARKK's favorite names, pushing up their prices.

This works until it doesn't, and with ARKK and many other growth investments peaking in early 2021, the picture has now changed for good. Many of ARKK's favorite names have experienced steep share price declines since then, and ARKK is not experiencing rapid inflows any longer. Instead, the massive underperformance in 2021, relative to the broad market, has led to significant outflows:

Over the last 6 months, ARKK is down 27% on a per-share basis, while AuM are down by a whopping 37% -- the discrepancy, of course, is the result of net outflows, as some investors have lost their confidence in ARKK and decided to redeem their money. Looking at the gap between ARKK's price return and its AuM performance, it seems like net outflows have accelerated in the recent past. This, of course, does create issues for ARKK -- when the fund is hit with outflows, it has to sell assets, which creates the opposite effect of what we saw in 2020. ARKK's selling of shares in its holdings creates selling pressure in these stocks, thereby leading to a lower stock price, which, in turn, hurts ARKK's net asset value. This can lead to more investors deciding to put their money elsewhere, which results in more outflows, and additional forced selling. A virtuous cycle can thus turn into a vicious cycle. So far, this has not led to disaster, but investors that bought ARKK in 2021 have massively underperformed the broad market. ARKK is down 15% this year, while the broad market has climbed by 26% to date -- ARKK has thus underperformed the broad market by a massive 40%+ this year. If ARKK experiences more outflows and is forced to sell more investments, thereby creating more selling pressure in its holdings, ARKK could see its shares fall further -- after all, many of its favorite names are still far from cheap.

Tesla, for example, trades at a massive 160x forward profits, while Roku (ROKU) trades at 130x forward profits. Block (SQ), at 102x forward profits, and Teladoc (no profits expected in the near term) are pretty far from value territory as well. It seems, from a valuation perspective, definitely possible for these stocks to fall another 30%, 40%, or even 50%+. This will not happen without a good reason, but outflows in ARKK and forced selling by ARKK could be such a catalyst, I believe, which is why ARKK has, despite its massive underperformance this year, more downside risk. This does not mean that a fall in ARKK must happen, of course -- maybe Cathie Wood and her team will be able to create new excitement around ARKK and reverse the trend of outlaws. But at least to me, today, it does not look like ARKK is on a trajectory towards the old "virtuous cycle" days of 2020.

We can look at ARK's Genomics ETF (ARKG) for a picture of what might come in the future:

An even wider underperformance on a price basis, as shares are down a huge 44% this year, has led to even more outflows -- ARKG has lost close to two-thirds of its AuM in less than a year. There is a double relationship between these two, as explained above -- underperformance on a price basis leads to outflows, and those cause more selling pressure in the fund's holdings, thereby leading to more price declines until the cycle repeats. There is, from what we see today, no real mechanism to stop this vicious cycle easily, thus ARKG investors could feel more pain in the future.

Macro Picture Works Against ARKK

Cathie Wood has famously made bold predictions about inflation, commodity prices, etc. that have, so far, not really come true. Inflation is not turning into deflation, as predicted by her team, but is instead roaring and at 30-year highs. Commodity prices, e.g. for crude oil, are not falling as predicted by her team, but rather soaring. With her portfolio being perfectly positioned for a low-inflation, low-rates environment, the current macro backdrop could put further pressure on her ETFs. After all, inflation is way higher than predicted by her (and many other experts), leading to two things. First, investors will possibly be looking for inflation-resistant investments, such as infrastructure plays, real estate, commodities. ARK's funds with their clear growth focus do not seem like an obvious place for investors looking to shelter their wealth from inflation. ARKK, and growth investments in general, could thus see less investor interest in general in 2022. On top of that, high inflation will force to Fed (and likely other central banks as well) to raise interest rates, which will hurt equity investments in general. But it will hurt growth investments especially hard due to the fact that higher discount rates have an outsized impact on equities where most or all of the future profits are in the distant future. From a macro perspective, growth names, and especially non-profitable growth names such as some of the ARKK favorites, do thus not look like a great investment idea in the current environment, I believe.

Takeaway

For someone that bought into ARKK in early 2017, this investment turned out very well. The same holds true for someone that bought into ARKK in early 2020. But with the returns in these banner years being driven by outlier returns in single investments (Bitcoin/Tesla), and with no tailwinds from an AuM virtuous cycle going forward, it seems unlikely that ARKK will be able to deliver similar returns in the future. It is also worth mentioning that, due to the nature of ETF flows, which are most pronounced at the peak, ARKK has not delivered strong returns for most of its investors -- most ARKK shareholders have simply not been around for long enough to participate from the returns in the past when they only entered their positions in late 2020 or early 2021.

In fact, ARKK could be poised for an AuM vicious cycle (which may already have started), and with the macro backdrop looking very unconstructive for many of ARKK's holdings, underperformance in 2022 would, I believe, not be too surprising -- what happened with ARKG could be a warning of what might come for ARKK investors. I do not believe that shorting ARKK or other ARK funds is a good idea, but I believe that buying them is not a good idea, either. Staying away from them for now might be the best choice.