If we look at a long-term chart of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO), we can see shares have been caught in a multi-year downtrend of lower lows for over 6 years now. The downtrend was initially halted back in late 2018 and now shares are approaching that level once more. If support holds, it brings a potential double bottom or even a triple bottom if consolidation continues for more time to come. If support does not hold, then lower prices would look to be on the cards at least in the short term.

The encouraging trend from a bullish standpoint is the strong insider buying which has taken place in recent weeks at prices similar to what we have at present (approximately $36). Almost 34,000 shares were bought which means management clearly sees value at these levels.

Furthermore, what the technical chart really demonstrates is the upside potential if indeed shares can bottom here in the near term. The stock's fall from grace has not been pretty but this means a potential up move could be very strong due to the lack of any real upper resistance.

With any potential long-term investment, however, the main areas we look at are whether the company has strong profitability, whether management is honest and keen to reward shareholders and whether a margin of safety exists within the investment.

Firstly, from a profitability standpoint, management announced a net earnings loss from continuing operations of $54 million for the most recent third quarter. The bottom-line number came in below expectations due to lower operating efficiencies, supply chain headwinds which spiked costs and two product recalls. Operating cash flow, however, came in at a healthy $350 million although the $300 million+ Irish tax settlement figure was not included in these numbers. Furthermore, cash was shelled out after the third quarter on legal fees concerning the Omega Pharma case so cash flow may be a bit light over the near term.

However, the firm received a further cash flow boost in the third quarter from the generic Rx divestiture of $1.6 billion. These funds spiked Perrigo's cash balance above the $2 billion mark. The lion's share of this capital will be used in the HRA Pharma acquisition. Nevertheless, if we return to operating cash flow and compare the present number of $372 million over a trailing 12-month average with yesteryear, we can gain insights into how profitable the company is compared with past years.

Why do we compare? Because the current number of shares outstanding (133 million) is actually lower than what the company reported back at the end of fiscal 2015 (140 million). Furthermore, Perrigo's current debt to equity ratio of 0.56 in Q3 is only trending slightly ahead of the same metric back in 2015 (0.49). Remember shares almost hit $200 a share back in 2015 in Perrigo as the biotech sector printed its multi-year top. What is interesting though is that annual operating cash flow has only decreased by approximately half over the past six years but price is down by a factor of more than 5. Furthermore, current gross margins of almost 35% have only declined slightly from the 37.2% number reported back in fiscal 2015.

Therefore, with hundreds of millions of operating profit to come off the HRA Pharma deal shortly, this begs the question – has the aggressive decline been warranted? From a valuation standpoint, the lower forward book multiple of 0.86 compared to 0.94 (TTM) demonstrates that Perrigo's assets are expected to grow in value over the next 12 months. Suffice it to say, given how sales should ramp up from next year on, Perrigo at present is a much lower-risk proposition than it was six years ago. Sales growth may have been flying leading up to 2015 which resulted in shares trading with a much higher valuation but the company will still report $4+ billion in top-line sales this year.

From a shareholder compensation standpoint, I think a lot should be said about the company's dividend record. Since that multiyear top, for example, back in mid-2015, the dividend has increased by over 100%. Furthermore, from a sustainability viewpoint, the annual payout of $0.94 per share is well covered plus the dividend yield of over 2.6% is the highest yield we have seen in quite some time. Records like this (now 18 years of cumulative annual dividend growth) speak a lot about the management of the company in that the easy decision would have been to cut the dividend when the company's market cap was declining at a fast rate of knots.

Therefore, to sum up, when we take into account the company's profitability, valuation and how management has been treating the company's shareholders, we would be steering towards a long bias here. Moreover, the heavy insider buying which we have seen only this month gives extra weight to the bullish argument. Let's see if the fourth quarter estimates can come in or above the target. We look forward to additional coverage.