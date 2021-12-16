RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

The investment community seems to like the response of the Federal Open Market Committee, the policymaking board of the Federal Reserve System.

The U.S. stock markets all turned up after investors received the results of the FOMC Wednesday afternoon.

Furthermore, on Thursday morning, all markets opened up by a substantial amount, with futures markets indicating that stock prices are expected to stay up.

What's going on here?

The Federal Reserve is supposedly backing off from its very accommodative monetary policy, an approach that has been going on since the second quarter of 2020.

This doesn't seem to be what investors are seeing.

Federal Reserve Actions

First of all, the Fed is going to continue to purchase securities.

The difference is that its purchase program will end in March 2022 and not June 2022.

Before the current adjustment, the initial tapering plan of the Fed was still going to acquire an additional $420 billion in securities by the end of May 2022.

Now, the new tapering plan will only result in the Fed acquiring $180 billion more in securities by the end of February.

This is not a small amount.

Is this the picture of the Federal Reserve tightening up?

I don't think so, and I have been writing about this fact for more than a month.

This is just a picture of the Federal Reserve being "less generous."

And, what about interest rates?

Before Wednesday's meeting, the Fed had been saying that after the tapering ended, in June, it would raise its policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate.

Now, the Fed is saying that it is likely that the policy rate of interest will be raised by a quarter of a point, three times during 2022.

That would mean that the Federal Funds rate would be somewhere near 1.00 percent by the end of the year.

Not good enough writes the Wall Street Journal. The proposed interest rate moves would mean

"real interest rates, after accounting for inflation, will remain negative throughout next year."

"This isn't a hawkish policy, and the happy creation of the stock market suggests that investors see a reduced threat to asset prices from higher rates."

In other words, the Federal Reserve is still not moving to take on inflation,

It seems to believe that it's talking and these actions will show that the Fed is "doing something" and not letting inflation take over the markets.

To me, it doesn't seem like that at all.

Use Of Reverse Repurchase Agreements

The Federal Reserve has another tool it has used this past year to negate the outright purchases of open market securities.

The Fed, during 2021, has been selling securities at the same time it has been acquiring securities outright.

Reverse repurchase agreements take place when the Fed sells securities under an agreement to repurchase them after a short period of time.

On December 30, 2020, the Federal Reserve showed that it had $206.8 billion of reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet.

On December 8, 2021, the latest Fed report that is available, reverse repurchase agreements totaled $1,787.2 billion.

In other words, the Fed added almost $1.6 trillion to this account during the year.

So since December 30, 2020, the Fed added $1,446.7 to its securities portfolio through its monthly acquisition program and oversaw a $1,787.2 billion rise in the securities it sold under an agreement to repurchase them.

In other words, the "net" purchases of securities during 2021 up to Wednesday, December 8, was a NEGATIVE $340.5 billion.

The actions of the U.S. Treasury Department, paying monies out into the economy, did result in a positive effect on reserve balances in the commercial banking system.

But, with so much focus upon the Fed's accommodative purchasing of securities, it is important, I think, to discuss that a massive amount of securities was also being sold at the same time.

The seeming reason for the use of the reverse repurchase agreements in this way was the desire of the Federal Reserve to keep its policy rate in positive territory.

The effective Federal Funds rate had fallen below 0.10 percent and Federal Reserve officials did not want the rate to drop below zero. With all the securities it was purchasing, outright, the Fed had to do something to keep the rate positive.

And, it succeeded.

Note the performance of the effective Federal Funds rate since it dropped to 0.08 percent around September 1, 2021.

Obviously, the Federal Reserve has been very successful in keeping the effective Federal Funds rate in positive territory.

Going Forward

However, if the Federal Reserve needed to act that aggressively to keep the effective Federal Funds rate in positive territory, what must it continue to do through February 2022?

As I stated above, the new plans seem to indicate that the Federal Reserve will acquire another $180 billion in securities by the end of February.

Will the effective Federal Funds rate remain in positive territory if the Fed buys all these securities and doesn't further offset the purchases through more security sales in the "repo" market?

And, then what does the Fed do when it gets to March and wants to start raising its policy rate of interest.

How might it handle a reduction in the reverse repurchase agreement account in order to get its balance sheet more in order?

Will the Fed reduce its total of reverse repurchase agreements by $1.7 trillion?

Will it reduce the account by even $1.0 trillion?

To get markets back to a "more normal" the Fed is going to have to reduce this account by a substantial amount.

How is this going to happen?

Is The Fed Tightening Up?

I don't believe that this new "plan" will do what the Fed says it will do.

The Fed is still acting to err on the side of monetary ease as it moves forward.

This seems to be consistent with the personality of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Here he is announcing a policy that appears to be "hawkish" but is really not.

The "policy" gives Mr. Powell more time to find another way to avoid doing what really needs to be done.

Since December 30, 2020, Chairman Powell and the Federal Reserve, have overseen a $1.1 trillion increase in the "excess reserves" of the banking system.

Those excess reserves are available to continue to flood the financial markets.

The Federal Reserve is doing nothing about this.

This is what investors in the stock market are seeing and this is why stock prices continue to rise.