whitebalance.oatt/E+ via Getty Images

The aim of demanding quick responses or decisions is to limit time to consider options.”― Steven Redhead

Today, we take our first in-depth look at a company called Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). The company has several products on the market and many others in development. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a medical diagnostic firm located in Seattle, WA. The company has developed an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The stock trades just above $28.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $3.8 billion.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

Source: November Company Presentation

The company has several approved products on the market as well as several more under development which can be seen above. The core of the company's current offerings is its immunoSEQ Technology. The company sends a kit to customers which is returned with the sample and the platform sequences millions of immune receptors and uploads this data to its cloud-based database which then can be used by its clients. This product set generated the majority of the $22.1 million the company had in sequencing revenue during the third quarter. In August of last year, the company launched immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID, a product-focused on helping vaccine developers measure and track T cell immune response to the vaccines.

The company also garnered $17.4 million in developmental milestone/fee revenue in the quarter. Sequencing revenue was 96% over the same period a year ago, while overall revenue was up 50%. The company is anticipating a roughly even 50-50 split for FY2021 between their sequencing and development revenues given the realization of milestones already recognized through the third quarter.

Source: November Company Presentation

The company also has two clinical diagnostics products, clonoSEQ and T-Detect on the market. The latter has Emergency Use Authorization for detecting incidents of past covid infection but not official FDA approval as of yet. clonoSEQ volume was up 47% from 3Q2020 and 8% from the second quarter of this year. The company recently launched an enhanced version of the clonoSEQ assay for CLL patients, which is an important milestone as clonoSEQ will now become an even more valuable diagnostic for hematologists to use at the start of patient workups. The MolDX recently recommended coverage for T-Detect COVID for immunocompromised patients. This decision potentially paves the way to accelerate market access for future indications.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Analyst views on ADPT are mixed. Since August, three analyst firms including JPMorgan have reissued Buy ratings with price targets ranging from $55 to $75 a share. During that time, both Goldman Sachs ($52 price target) and Morgan Stanley ($46 price target) have reiterated Hold ratings on the stock.

Myriad of insiders have been frequent and consistent sellers of the stock in 2021. In total, they have sold tens of millions of dollars of shares with nary an insider purchase. The company ended the third quarter with just over $630 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $56 million for the quarter, which was up from the $36.7 million net loss in the third quarter of last year.

Verdict

The company is seeing good revenue growth of 50%. However, operating expenses increased in-line with revenue increases in the third quarter which resulted in a significantly higher net loss than the same period in 2020. Management has provided full year 2021 revenue guidance to be in the range of $148 million to $155 million. While this is an approximate 55% increase at the midpoint from FY2020, with a market cap of $3.8 billion, the stock is very expensive from its current price to sales ratio.

Source: March 2020 Company Presentation

The key to the company's and the stock's future is in the company's developmental pipeline and expansion of current product lines.

Source: March 2020 Company Presentation

The problem is being able to ascertain a solid timeline on how all of this will build out. After going through the company's presentations linked on this article as well as its last earnings call transcript, I still don't have a good feel for this.

Source: November Company Presentation

Adaptive's partnerships with Genentech and Vaccibody seem to be progressing well and there are over $330 million of milestones available to the company through these collaborations. Currently, analysts have the company delivering a consensus of approximately $200 million worth of revenues in FY2022. While that would represent some 30% growth over this fiscal year, it would mark a slowdown from the over 50% revenue growth of FY2021.

The company will rack up additional losses in FY2022 as it builds out its product offerings. Without certainty on a developmental timeline, it is hard to know when/if Adaptive will become profitable even as it is aiming at some large potential markets. This might be a key reason while analyst opinion on the stock is mixed at the moment. The amount of insider selling in the stock doesn't inspire confidence either presently. Given this, we are passing on any recommendation on the shares even as we do find the company interesting and worth revisiting in the future as more clarity becomes available.

The wisest decisions are made by those closest to the problem — regardless of their seniority.”― Gen. Stanley McChrystal

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum