BOOM To Counter Weaknesses With Pricing Power

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) holds a significant market share in the perforating gun market. However, competition from the smaller assembled product suppliers has kept its pricing power at bay. DynaEnergetics' international sales and energy products business decelerated in Q3, while metal plate deliveries in the NobleClad business were delayed. Nonetheless, the industry environment has improved significantly in 2H 2021, which encouraged the company's management to execute price increases during the year.

Over the medium-to-long term, I expect competition to lessen as many smaller fragmented competitors perish due to patent litigation issues and lower profitability. And it should brighten the pricing outlook. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. Its cash flows are in red due to increased working capital requirements. I think investors might want to hold the stock in expectation of steady returns in the medium-to-long term.

The Industry Indicators And Growth Factors

The energy industry indicators kept their momentum in Q3 2021. Although it has not moved much since then, the crude oil price stabilized in Q3 (2% up). The US rig count went up by 11% in Q3. In Q4, however, the crude oil price and completed well count in the key US shales somewhat weakened. According to Primary Vision, the frac spread count seems steady, after nearly doubling since the start of 2021.

Although BOOM's international market performance was less impressive recently, it has received a few significant orders in Q3 that can change its outlook. The DynaEnergetics segment entered into a global supply agreement with a large international service company. It also received a couple of awards in the Middle East. In the NobleClad segment, it has new identified product offering. More importantly, pricing has recovered in the cladding metals offerings. The management has also restructured its sales and marketing function to achieve higher efficiency.

The Pricing Outlook And Challenges

In October, DMC Global initiated a 5% price increase on all products in November. However, the implementation was less optimal due to low activity in the industry at that time. Earlier, in February 2021, the company had initiated another price hike in the DynaEnergetics segment. The most recent increase is aimed to mitigate higher labor and input costs and the winding down of the CARES Act.

Investors may note that travel restrictions and supply chain bottlenecks impacted the company's business. The wireline service companies are generally oversupplied and fragmented, leading to stiff pricing competition. Also, during the 2020-21 energy industry downfall, the perforating gun industry went back to the component industry to keep prices down, which adversely affected an integrated gun maker like BOOM. However, its management expects many smaller companies to perish due to patent litigation issues and lower profitability. So, over the medium term, competition should lessen, and the pricing outlook should improve. You may read more about the advantages of its integrated perforating gun systems in my previous article here.

Among the challenges, the DynaEnergetics international sales and energy products business decelerated in Q3, while metal plate deliveries in the NobleClad business were delayed. It also caused the segment sales to drop below the initial estimates in Q3. Since the industry indicators have steadied in 2H 2021, I expect a net pricing improvement in Q4 and early next year.

Q4 2021 Guidance

The company's management expects the topline to improve in Q4. Revenues for the DynaEnergetics segment are expected to increase (at the guidance midpoint) sharply (9% projected growth), while the NobleClad segment's revenue is expected to remain unchanged.

In Q3, the company backlog is still 7% higher than at the beginning of the year. An order ($8.8 million) for titanium-clad plates for the chemical industry was delayed during Q3 due to supply chain bottlenecks. While the company is optimistic about executing the order during Q4, it is unclear when the shipments will be received. However, the company's gross margin can decline by approximately 150 basis points. With similar SG&A costs, I think the company's EBITDA can decrease in Q4 2021.

How Did The Segments Perform In Q3?

Improved demand and increased well completions benefited the DynaEnergetics segment results in Q3 2021. So, revenues in this segment increased by 4.7% in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021. While North American sales increased 14% quarter-over-quarter, international sales decreased 38% in this period. The company's fully integrated DS perforating system sales growth exceeded the unconventional well completions growth in Q3. In a tight labor market, the DS systems offer value to customers in streamlining the supply chain, eliminating assembly operations, and reducing the workforce.

Compared to a quarter ago, the NobelClad segment slightly fell in revenues (1% down) in Q3 2021. Due to the favorable project mix, the segment adjusted EBITDA expanded by 200 basis points during the same period.

Cash Flows And Balance Sheet

In 9M 2021, BOOM's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative compared to a positive CFO a year ago. Although revenues increased during this period, higher inventory levels owing to global supply chain bottlenecks and increased sales activity, higher accounts receivable, and higher prepaid expenses led to the CFO decline. So, the free cash flow (or FCF) also turned negative in 9M 2021.

BOOM is now a debt-free company. With positive cash and marketable securities balance ($181 million), it is much better positioned (i.e., low financial risks) than some of its peers (HAL, OIS, and GRC) that have a much higher debt-to-equity ratio (0.76x) as of September 30, 2021.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

Based on a regression equation based on the key industry indicators and BOOM's reported revenues, I expect to increase in the next twelve months (or NTM) 2022. The growth rate can decelerate in NTM 2023 but can go up again in NTM 2024.

Based on a linear regression model using the forecast revenues, I expect its EBITDA to increase sharply in NTM 2022. While the growth can stabilize in NTM 2023, it will push again in the following year.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

The stock's returns potential using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (24.3x) is lower (13% upside) compared to returns potential using the past average multiple (47% upside). The Wall Street analysts also expect positive returns (42% upside).

BOOM's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than the peers, which typically reflects a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (69x) is significantly higher than peers' (CLB, HAL, and OIS) average of 17.6x. So, I think the stock is reasonably priced at the current price.

What's The Take On BOOM?

Up until a couple of quarters ago, technologically superior product providers such as the integrated perforating gun maker BOOM held a significant market share. However, intense competition from the smaller assembled product suppliers kept the pricing and margin low in the industry. While it affected DMC Global's operating margin, it executed two price increases in 2021.

While its international market performance weakened in Q3, it has received a few significant orders that can change its outlook. Also, metal plate deliveries in the NobleClad business were delayed, affecting the segment topline. Higher inventory levels due to global supply chain bottlenecks and increased sales activity led to increased working capital requirement, resulting in negative cash flows. So, the stock price underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. I think the stock will provide steady returns in the medium-to-long term.