Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

This year has been a catastrophic year for AT&T (NYSE:T) investors with the stock crashing to decade-lows in December and seemingly caught in a vicious downward spiral. The stock has never been the darling of Wall Street by any matter but this sudden acceleration in its stock price collapse is mind-boggling.

Fundamentally the business is rather strong and although some recent comments on Wireless have hinted at some sort of slowdown that surely does not justify such a steep sell-off. As of this writing the stock is yielding in excess 9% (disregarding the expected reduced future dividend following the closing of the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger) and trading at less than 7 times earnings.

Even if AT&T's business were stagnating for years, which it is not the case, the sheer FCF power coupled with its staggering dividend yield should be enough to lift the stock price.

It could also be that investors are worried about AT&T's debt profile given that the company had to take up quite a lot of debt following the record and exorbitantly expensive 2021 C-band spectrum auction. As such I want to focus on that aspect. Given that there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the future profile of AT&T assuming the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger is approved I will base all calculations and scenarios on the current business in terms of FCF power, dividend payments, debt schedules etc.

In any case that should be on the conservative side of the spectrum given that AT&T's management already alluded that the new AT&T will have a significantly reduced dividend and payout ratio.

With that said I will concentrate on the following fundamental questions on my own: What level of risk does AT&T's debt load pose amid the pandemic?

Deep dive into AT&T's debt

AT&T provides a lot of detail on its debt but in a relatively difficult to use format. Having transformed that data, put it into proper structure and excluding data that is simply not usable allows us to venture into an in-depth analysis of its debt. On top of that, by having done that exercise in the past already, we can also make some insightful comparisons. However, before doing so, we'll have to make a number of key assumptions:

1) By end of Q3/2021, we're focusing on $171.1B of the $179.2B of total debt (we don't consider debt in commercial paper and other short-term borrowings) as we only have detailed information on these debt issues.

2) Debt issues with floating interest rates are hypothetically assumed to carry a coupon of 3.5%, which, in light of the current interest rate environment, is a fairly conservative assumption based on a 10-Year Treasury Rate of 1.5% and a BBB bond risk premium of 111 bps which is equivalent to AT&T's long-term issuer rating from S&P.

Data by YCharts

For AT&T's fixed rate debt, we can get a first impression of its composition by drawing a tree map where the size of the rectangle indicates the share in total debt by year.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

We can easily see that the debt maturities and debt sizes are pretty mixed with 4 of the ten biggest debt portions due in 2053 and beyond, 3 within the next 6-10 years, and 3 due within the next 5 years.

Plotting that same data using a running total computation, we'll see that, over the next 5 years (2022 to 2026; I am excluding 2021 here unless explicitly stated otherwise), 22% of fixed long-term debt is due.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

Another 19% is due within 5-10 years, and another 20% due within 10-20 years. The majority of outstanding fixed-rate long-term debt (39%) is only due after 20 years and stretches over a period from 2042 to 2097. Unsurprisingly, on average, as maturity increases, so does the coupon rate with the years 2095 and 2097 featuring the highest coupon rates. However, there are also several years, e.g. 2051 to 2055, which carry distinctly lower coupon rates than some much earlier maturing debt in 2034 and 2040 This is basically AT&T taking advantage of historically low interest rates and rolling over portions of its debt even if that requires paying some redemption premiums.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

While AT&T's fixed rate debt will have to be repaid over a very long time period, its remaining floating rate debt matures between 20212 and 2024, commanding a minor share of 3% of overall debt and 20% over that time period.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

Having explored how AT&T's current debt schedule looks like, let's now compare it to previous points of time to better understand how AT&T has been managing its debt amid a historically low interest rate environment and an unprecedented pandemic.

Already prior to COVID-19, AT&T has been rather aggressive in repaying debt and rolling over portions of its long-term debt. For instance, by the end of Q1/2020, AT&T repaid some $9B in debt and pushed around $4.1B into the period of 2026 to 2030 and a further $5.1B as far away as 2050. Included in that $9B repayments is around $12.3B floating rate debt mostly set to mature between 2019 and 2024.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

Then, over the next two quarters between Q1/2020 and Q3/2020 AT&T was very active by reducing near-term debt maturities over the next 5 years by almost 50%. Thereby they have extended average debt maturities and clearly made the most of historically low interest rates back then.

A year later the situation has changed rather significantly. While interest rates are still relatively low they have notably increased and thereby made it less attractive to roll over debt. AT&T was on a very good path towards deleveraging but then the notorious C-Band spectrum auction happened in early 2021. The auction set records across the board and with an unseen bidding war having ensued AT&T was forced to pay tens of billions for the respective licenses.

We made our $23 billion C-Band spectrum payment since we last talked to you in March. That drove net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to 3.1 times. We expect this will be our peak leverage level. We're still on track to have a sizable reduction in debt by year-end through a combination of strong free cash flows and proceeds from asset monetization.

Source: AT&T Earnings Call Q1/2021

While that was unplanned I am not too concerned about that as the path towards further deleveraging remains clear and visible and as we will see subsequently AT&T can rather easily guide down to a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.5 by 2024.

Additionally, AT&T has reduced its weighted average cost of debt by 50 basis points on a Y/Y basis which led to interest cost savings of $150M in a quarter. The weighted average maturity is around 16 years with a weighted average cost of 3.8% of which 90% is fixed as mentioned above.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

Another way to illustrate this is by plotting debt composition data into pie charts segmented by debt maturity buckets. By the end of Q1/2020, 36.3% of total long-term debt was due within the next 5 years, whereas, at the end of Q3/2020, this share has been lowered to 18% (1.2% + 8.8% + 8%).

Regarding the 5-10-year debt bucket, the share has increased by 4.2pp, and the share of debt due within the next 10-20 years rose by a meager 1.2pp. As a result, it becomes blatantly obvious, both mathematically and visually, that the bulk of that refinanced debt has been pushed decades into the future and, thus, shouldn't really give any headache to investors. Over two decades, more or less anything can happen, and thus, the best thing to do is focus on what is next, and by next, I mostly mean the next 5 years, even if that period now only covers 18% of total long-term debt.

What level of risk does AT&T's debt level pose?

From 2022 to 2026, AT&T will have to pay back debt of $42B. To model what level of risk that debt level poses to AT&T over the next 5 years, we'll model three scenarios:

base: FCF stays steady in 2022 at around $26B and then grows by 2% annually; adjusted EBITDA stays flat in 2022, and then, grows by 2% annually; the dividend grows by 1% annually

optimistic: FCF stays steady in 2022 at around $26B and then grows by 3% annually; adjusted EBITDA grows by 3% annually starting 2022; the dividend hikes will be 2% from 2022 to 2026

pessimistic: FCF and adjusted EBITDA drop 10% in 2022 and then grow by 1% annually; the dividend will remain stable with no dividend growth from 2022 to 2026

All scenarios are very conservative in my view and should basically show that even under a scenario of virtual stagnation over 5 years AT&T's debt level remains comfortably manageable. The current AT&T prior to the WarnerMedia spin-off generated over $28B in FCF in 2019 and will only generate a similar amount of FCF in 2026 again.

Generally, over the next 5 full years (in addition to the running financial year 2021), we'll see that total debt declines from $171.9B to $128.6B. Based on the debt schedule AT&T will have to redeem around $43.2B in debt between 2021/Q4 and 2026 but at the same time is projected to generate around $62.3B in FCF after dividends which would be more than sufficient to cover its debt obligations and still maintain a comfortable cash buffer of around $19B.

To put differently, if the base scenario materializes, AT&T can amass enormous excess liquidity to invest into the company, distribute to shareholders, and retain for debt repayment. Management could also spend at least a portion of that excess CF to repay debt before maturity, even though, from a net debt EBITDA multiple, there is no real reason to do that.

AT&T's net debt to EBITDA multiple currently stands around 3.0x and is projected to come down to as low as 1.7x by the end of 2026 and reach around 2.5x by the end of 2023 which is in-line with management's pre-spinoff guidance.

BASE scenario

(Source: model by author)

Under the pessimistic scenario FCF is expected to drop sharply in 2022 following heavy investments into HBO Max, inflation pressures and ongoing COVID-19 headwinds. In the subsequent years we are modeling FCF to grow at a 2% clip and don't anticipate any dividend over the next 5 years at all.

Even under that pessimistic scenario AT&T will in theory not have to turn to the debt markets in order to be able to service its existing debt obligations with FCF after dividends of $48.9B covering redeemable debt payments of $43.2B. Obviously this is a rather narrow safety buffer and thus in practice it is highly likely that AT&T will refinance some of its debt in order to have some more leeway.

PESSIMISTIC scenario

(Source: model by author)

In the optimistic scenario, things obviously look better even though it is not a truly optimistic scenario as optimism and AT&T apparently have lost credibility judging by the stock price development in 2021 so far.

We are modeling moderate annual growth of 3% for EBITDA and FCF over the next 5 years and factor in tiny dividend growth of 2%. Based on these assumptions the projected 5-year FCF after dividends amount to $62.9B which compares very favorably against redeemable debt obligations of $43.2B.

5-year FCF after dividends is expected to be virtually identical for the BASE and OPTIMISTIC scenario with the OPTIMISTIC scenario though factoring in faster dividend growth. As a result, the payout ratio remains below 60% for both scenarios whereas it is expected to increase above 60% in the PESSIMISTIC scenario.

OPTIMISTIC scenario

(Source: model by author)

Investor takeaway

Following a thorough analysis of AT&T's debt situation by the end of Q3/2021, it becomes clearer than ever before that not only can AT&T comfortably service its debt it but, in fact, it could also repay large parts of its debt within a few years and still continue paying its hefty dividend.

AT&T's recent activities on the debt markets have pushed billions of debt far into the future, and as a result, the upcoming debt towers over the next 5 years, and even the next 10 years, are relatively minor - if put in relation to AT&T's projected FCF power - and, thus, easily manageable.

The question to invest in AT&T should not be answered by looking at AT&T's debt but rather at how its business is performing. As long as AT&T remains the cash generator we are used to, debt won't be the problem.

Despite markets racing towards all-time highs, AT&T's stock price remains in a catastrophic state reaching fresh multi-decade lows as its dividend yield is approaching double-digit territory despite the company still boasting a very safe approximately 60% payout ratio.

Now it remains to be seen if the announced merger of Warner Media and Discovery gets regulatory approval and if that is the case how the new AT&T would treat its dividend exactly. Prior guidance from management was that the expect the payout ratio to come down below 50% but whether the new Warner Media / Discovery entity will pay a dividend is not entirely clear. Even in case there is a 50% reduction in AT&T's current dividend the current yield the stock is priced at would still allow for some generous dividend income. Existing owners of AT&T who may have lost faith in the stock price for now but not regarding AT&T's business which is doing pretty fine simply need more patience. I believe that we have made it through the hard part as AT&T's valuation has reached absurd territories.