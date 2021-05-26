Ninoon/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) has filed a Form 10 to spin-off Douglas Elliman (DOUG), their real estate division, for the purpose of unlocking value for their shareholders. The market is undervaluing the combined business as the real estate division is being valued as a tobacco company and the low margins of the real estate business are depressing the value of the tobacco division. Investors should be able to realize a ~20% return by purchasing VGR before DOUG is spun off.

Background

Vector Group is a small conglomerate that has 2 main divisions, a tobacco and real estate brokerage business. VGR will be spinning off the real estate brokerage from the tobacco business, creating two separate public entities. Douglas Elliman will be spun off 100% to VGR shareholders. For every 2 shares of VGR owned, shareholders will receive 1 share of DOUG. Investors who are shareholders of the Vector Group as of December 20th, 2021, will receive shares in Douglas Elliman and the distribution will occur on December 29th, 2021.

Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman is mainly a real estate broker with some revenues from property management. The company was established in 1911, sells high-end real estate, and operates mainly in New York City, Florida, and Colorado.

Tobacco Business

Vector is in the 'discount' cigarette business, selling a lower quality product than their other main competitors (Philip Morris (PM), Altria Group (MO), and British American (BTI)). This discount corresponds to lower margins compared to the large players. The tobacco market is an oligopoly with Philip Morris and RJ Reynolds selling 74% of the tobacco products in the US. Vector's market share is at a lowly 4%.

Why is the Spinoff Attractive?

The Tobacco Discount

VGR is currently being valued in the market in line with other tobacco companies. The company is also categorized by stock screeners as in the tobacco industry but not in the real estate business. Every stock screener I have looked at lists the company's sector as consumer staples and their industry as tobacco. For a fun exercise, take a look at the VGR's peers on Seeking Alpha. See any real estate companies listed there? For those who didn't look, the answer is no.

Why does this matter? First, about half of VGR's sales come from the real estate business. Second, to be frank, everyone hates tobacco companies. Many investors have a moral compass and don't want to profit from a business that harms its customers (to put it delicately). So, investors who don't want to buy a tobacco company aren't going to invest in Vector. Those investors will likely never realize that VGR has significant operations as a real estate broker.

It's also widely known that tobacco companies typically trade at a discount. Many institutional investors won't buy tobacco stocks. The study 'Who Owns Tobacco Stocks?' reviewed this phenomenon and concluded that institutional ownership of tobacco companies is lower than for companies with similar financial results (e.g., revenues or earnings). It also noted that institutions who report their holders are less likely to own tobacco stocks in order to uphold their reputation.

Management Believes in Douglas Elliman

If Vector is undervalued due to the tobacco discount, then Douglas Elliman is likely undervalued too, and DOUG will rise in value after the spinoff. This is the main reason management has decided to spin the company. In the Form 10 filing, the company listed the following as their reasoning for the distribution,

"to increase the aggregate value of the stock of Vector and the Company above the value that the stock of Vector would have had if it had continued to represent an interest in both the businesses of Vector and the Company"

Management is not just talking the talk here either, they are walking the walk as they will have a significant stake in Douglas Elliman after the spinoff.

In total management will own 6.22% of the new company with the CEO owning 4.63%. Additionally, under the equity compensation plan of Douglas Elliman, 10,000,000 shares will be reserved for management as stock incentives. This represents approximately 12% of the total shares that will be distributed.

Vector management will not only have a financial stake, but the current managers of Vector will continue to run both companies after the spinoff. This gives their vote of confidence to both companies and shows that their reason for the spinoff is to unlock value, not to separate a 'bad' company from the 'good' company.

Why Vector is Attractive Pre-Spinoff?

DOUG Will Likely Jump After Being Spun Off

Often after a company is spun off, there is indiscriminate selling pressure from institutional investors who hold the parent company but will not be allowed to hold the spinoff. I expect that this type of selling is less likely to happen with DOUG and it's possible that the opposite occurs.

One reason that indiscriminate selling is less likely is due to the tobacco discount. Many institutions don't own Vector in the first place due to its status as a tobacco company. Vector is also a small stock which eliminates it from many large investors. Plus, after the spinoff, Douglas Elliman won't be that much smaller than the parent company (a main reason why indiscriminately selling occurs in some spinoffs). If institutional funds/investors want to buy DOUG they won't purchase until after the spinoff occurs as they will want to buy the real estate broker alone without exposure to the tobacco business. This creates an opportunity for smaller investors to buy Vector before the spinoff date and get Douglas Elliman before the large investors bid it up.

VGR Likely Won't Trade Down Post Spinoff

For those investors who want to capture the full value of Douglas Elliman by buying Vector pre-spin but are worried about VGR trading down after the spinoff date, here is my reasoning for why Vector will likely trade flat at the worst (we can look at the best-case scenario for VGR in the valuation section).

Many investors who own tobacco stocks do so for the dividend yield. The tobacco discount provides investors a larger return than most other companies with the same level of financial stability. So those investors are likely to continue to hold post spinoff. Additionally, Vector management is going out of its way to keep current inventors by not decreasing the current $0.80/share yearly dividend. Also, after the spinoff VGR's market cap should decrease by the same amount it loses from DOUG. This will effectively increase the dividend yield and as a result, could attract other high dividend yield investors to the stock and raise the price a short time after the spinoff. My guess is that post spinoff the dividend yield could be close to 7% (it's currently ~4.5%).

Also, if you're wondering if dividend investors will sell Douglas Elliman indiscriminately, let me ease your concerns. DOUG is planning to pay a $0.20/share yearly dividend (pending board approval), therefore investors who care about dividends will hold their free stock and take home the bonus dividend.

Valuation

Now that we have analyzed the situation qualitatively, let's check the figures to back it up.

VGR Valuation

Let's start with the easy one, VGR. What's left of the Vector Group after the spin-off will be the tobacco business. As this industry is mature without much change in sight, I'm going to take a shortcut and perform a comparative analysis to estimate a value.

Tobacco Industry (values below updated as of Dec. 16th, 2021)

Source: Seeking Alpha

As shown above, all the main tobacco companies trade around similar multiples. As expected, the larger/stronger companies (PM and MO) trade at slightly higher multiples while the smaller/weaker (TPB and VGR) trade at a minor discount. Although in comparison with TPB, Vector is a much better company. It has double the revenue and pays over a 5% dividend, while TPB only pays a 0.61% dividend. I believe that Vector should trade at a multiple above Turning Point (about 15 times earnings).

With a current EPS of 0.98 (shown in the Form 10 Filing), I place a value of VGR's tobacco business at $2.2B ($14.69/share).

DOUG Valuation

Now let's shift to Douglas Elliman. As shown in the chart below, all of Douglas Elliman's closest publicly traded competitors have a wide disparity on their multiples, so any comparative analysis would essentially just be a guess. DOUG made me actually do some work and perform a DCF valuation.

Real Estate Broker Industry (values below updated as of Dec. 16th, 2021)

Source: Seeking Alpha

I have built my model based on the assumption that the real estate market will continue to have 2 more years of higher overall growth, then sliding to a low growth rate in perpetuity. According to Zillow, they project that the housing values will increase about 11% in 2022 and that housing sales will increase by ~4%. Douglas Elliman will likely benefit more than competitors from the increase in housing values because they sell exclusively higher-end real estate. Therefore, an 11% increase in values will translate to a larger dollar figure increase than companies that sell lower-end real estate.

My other major assumption is that operating margins will decrease to the industry average (4%) over time. DOUG had higher margins in 2021 due to a significant increase in the total volume of sales with the same amount of administrative costs. Over time I would expect the company to ease the burden on employees by hiring more people and effectively lowering the margins.

Source: Author's Work

Based on the DCF above, I have valued Douglas Elliman at about $850M and a total value of DOUG and VGR at $3.05B. The two companies currently trade around $2.4B, representing a post spinoff increase in value of 27%.

Risks

The main risk with this situation is that post spinoff the Vector Group trades lower due to the loss of Douglas Elliman and that the market continues to undervalue VGR due to its status as a tobacco company (even if it pays a large dividend yield). For advanced readers worried about this risk, it's possible to hedge this risk away by buying VGR pre-spin and shorting VGR proportionally to negate the drop of Vector but gain the appreciation of DOUG.

The other risk I perceive is that the overall real estate market is declines/ loses momentum faster than I projected.

Bottom Line

The Vector Group is currently undervalued with a near-term catalyst (the spin-off) which should unlock the value in Douglas Elliman. As shown above, the tobacco and real estate businesses are worth more as separate companies than combined and I expect the market to reflect this difference post-spin off.