Summary

  • NYDIG, a New York-based crypto firm, has just obtained one billion dollars to continue to re-invent the world, just another sign of where things seem to be going.
  • This movement continues to progress rapidly, and government policymakers and regulators seem to continue to trail this evolution into the future.
  • The problem for the next year or two is that this evolution is going to continue to take place as the Federal Reserve and other government bodies fight inflation, etc.
  • The evidence from the past two years is that even though the economy may be in a mess, the digital revolution is going to continue or even speed up.

It seems to me that things are accelerating even faster in the crypto-asset world.

Tuesday, December 14, New York-based bitcoin firm NYDIG announced that it had just raised $1.0 billion. The company is valued at more than $7.0 billion.

Included in this investment round were Morgan Stanley, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., and New York Life Insurance Co., traditional companies.

Digital Currency Group Inc., in November, raised $700.0 million and was valued at $10.0 billion.

FTX Trading Ltd. raised $900.0 million in July and followed this up with another raise of $420.0 billion in October. The firm is valued at $25.0 billion.

The players supporting the expansion of these innovators are mainly traditional companies.

The aim of NYDIG is to invade the traditional company space.

NYDIG deals in bitcoin trading, brokerage, custody, and asset management.

Its customers are mainly institutional investors.

More and more, NYDIG is moving toward selling technology to allow banks, credit unions, and merchants to expand into bitcoin services on their websites and smartphone apps.

The website of NYDIG claims that:

"We're building an inclusive financial system that makes Bitcoin a universal option for billions of people worldwide. Bitcoin is a resource for human progress, and NYDIG is the gateway."

Digital is the future. We just don't know exactly what that future is going to look like.

NYDIG is trying to be one of those that are defining what that future is going to look like.

Traditional Banks

Traditional banks are also trying to play the digital game, but the efforts they are making are not as broadband as the ones of the startups.

Every once in a while we get some movement from the "traditional" side of the market, indicating that they are in the game, but these traditional firms are not looking to make sweeping market intrusions like NYDIG is looking to do.

We do see changes taking place. One of the most recent ones is the effort just announced by HSBC and Wells Fargo.

These two banks have agreed to settle transactions in the foreign exchange markets directly on blockchain technology. "From Monday, they will use blockchain technology to reconcile and payout on deals in dollars, sterling, euro and Canadian dollars between the two banks, using HSBC’s FX Everywhere platform."

"The move is the latest example of blockchain technology seeping into the $6.6 trillion-a-day foreign currency market, and resetting relationships between the big investment banks and central banks."

So, the future is happening, right now.

Regulation

This effort on the part of HSBC and Wells Fargo shows that the big banks are learning and doing, but, I must admit, I am very disappointed in then government policymakers.

They seem to be lost in all the plethora of things that are going on around them.

We know, however, that governments are going to move sometime, in some way.

You know that, ultimately, the policymakers and regulators cannot allow the financial system to evolve independently of their central guidance.

But, how long will it take them to get their act together?

One thing that is going to happen, I believe, is that the major countries of the world will have to create their own central bank digital currencies (CBDC).

This will be necessary for them to stay in control of the monetary system.

At this time, there seems to be only one major country that is ready to move ahead in this area and that is China. The e-Yuan is apparently ready to be put into service at the time of the 2022 Olympics to be held in China.

One would think that if China is that far along in the game, that other major geographic areas, like the United States and Europe. would be more advanced on their own CBDC. But, at this time, this doesn't appear to be happening.

Furthermore, there will have to be new rules and regulations that policymakers can apply to the "new" digital world of finance.

Nothing like that is in sight at the present time.

Still, we move on into the future.

I am only discussing the "major" things, and this is troublesome. There are all the "little" things that policymakers and regulators must have control over in order to really be a part of the evolving financial system.

Finally, the policymakers and regulators are facing some pretty dramatic times as we move into 2022, as central banks are facing the need to "taper" their securities purchases and get their acts back together to deal with the inflation that seems to be becoming more and more of a world problem.

The policymakers and regulators may be facing massive changes in the technology world, while at the same time they may be facing serious macroeconomic dislocations that need a lot of attention to resolve

Digital Technology

The evolution of digital technology is not going to slow down.

One thing we saw very clearly over the past two years or so, was that, if anything, the disruptions associated with the advances of digital technology during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Covid-19 recession, sped up.

Because of the competitive edge that this digital technology gives to those that develop it, the incentives are huge for people to continue to innovate and create market advantages while the economy is in such turmoil.

Do you really think an organization like NYDIG is going to slow down its efforts just because the economy is having some difficulties?

If anything, NYDIG will exploit the difficulties being experienced and build their own competitive advantages while the "legacy" world continues to struggle.

Digital technology is coming and firms like NYDIG will use all the tools at their disposal to build their empire.

Again, what that empire will look like is anyone's guess at this time.

Let's just hope that the policymakers and regulators can sufficiently pull things together so that the continuing transition goes as smoothly as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

