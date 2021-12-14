z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

A few hours ago, news came out that the CEO of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) bought 40,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $8.53 for a total outlay of $341,000, boosting his stake by ~4%. I think this is undoubtedly a bullish sign that needs to be paid close attention to.

Why?

The buying of insiders is always more interesting to watch than the selling because when an insider buys, he does not really have many reasons to do so, as far as I know. So let me put myself in the shoes of a CEO for a moment to clarify what I mean.

If I buy stock in a company where I am responsible for "leading the development and execution of long-term strategies" (or simply put, value creation), it can mean that...

a) I want to make money on an important company event that only a limited group of people know about. To stay out of jail for such a desire, I must send a Form 4 to the SEC.

b) I want to gain control of the business. It is common for family businesses to have to go public at some point in their development to avoid going bankrupt. Since then, the CEOs who owned/founded the company before it went public (most of the time) try to regain what they "did not lose by choice" (perhaps they were forced to do so by the crisis in the industry and the economy as a whole).

c) I want to drive up the share price. When I report an increase in my ownership stake, I am stoking the interest of the market, which is expecting a major announcement from my company shortly. When prices rise, I will dump everything I bought, report it to the SEC, and make some money.

I gave the first reasons that came to mind (you can add your reasons in the comments). Sometimes "a" and "b" can go hand in hand, and that's fine, but the important thing is to identify the absence of "c".

Beyond Air is a small-cap (~$246 million) clinical-stage healthcare/biotech company, "developing a nitric oxide ("NO") generator and delivery system (the "LungFit system") capable of generating NO from ambient air." [Source: XAIR's 10-Q]

Like most clinical-stage companies, XAIR has no revenue - at least for the last 6 months.

Source: XAIR's 10-Q

However, sales are not the most important indicator for such companies, in my opinion. What matters most is the prospects for drug approval in development. A month ago, when the company reported for the most recent quarterly results, the stock hit its 52-week high. The main reason for the growth is the success of the LungFit PH drug delivery system (designed to deliver nitric oxide for lungs), which is under FDA's review for potential premarket approval (PMA). At that moment, XAIR was on track to launch the product in Q4 2021 (first half of calendar 2022).

Management also announced plans to spin off Beyond Cancer Ltd., XAIR's subsidiary "dedicated to oncology utilizing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide to treat solid tumors" - this news was received quite positively by the stock market.

In recognition of the move, a few Wall Street analysts have raised their price targets on the stock. The “oncology spinoff unlocks significant value,” Roth Capital analyst Scott R. Henry argued, increasing the per-share target to $15 from $11 to indicate a premium of ~12% to the last close.

Truist’s Gregory D. Fraser agrees, with the price target raised to $16 from $12 per share, implying a premium of ~19% to the last close. Fraser estimates a $20 target subject to the FDA approval of the company’s LungFit system. Source: SA News

Roth Capital's forecasts did come true - by the end of November, the stock crossed the $15 mark. However, this was followed by a strong dip.









Such a severe decline occurred after the company cited its ongoing discussions with the FDA to indicate that the U.S. launch of LungFit PH is unlikely to occur before December 31, 2021.

We commend the FDA for their continued commitment to provide us with a comprehensive review of our application. We shall continue to collaboratively work with the FDA to approve LungFit PH,” CEO Steve Lisi remarked. Source: SA News

That is, the commercial launch of LungFit PH has been postponed and the company is trying to resolve the issue - in my opinion, this is not such devastating news for such a strong market reaction (the daily loss was ~24%).

The recent insider transaction I talked about at the very beginning took place at this very drawdown. In general, Mr. Lisi has done this more than once since the company went public in late 2019:

Source: OpenInsider.com

The logic of his buying activity can be seen by superimposing all transactions on the XAIR price chart:

Source: Seeking Alpha, XAIR's historical data, author's calculations

From the chart above, we can see how Beyond Air's CEO regularly bought the stock on dips - from April 2020 until the end of December 2021. After that, he sold some by exercising the option in March 2021, and then started buying again, but now in an uptrend - first at $5.36, then at $7.85, and a few days ago at $8.53. I see no attempt in Mr. Lisi's actions to artificially pump the stock to sell his stake at a higher price - if that were the case, he would have sold a significant portion of his portfolio of >1 million shares a few months ago at $13-14-15 per share (making a profit of >100%).

Since he did not do that, and furthermore keeps increasing the average purchase price, it means he sincerely believes in the future of his company. More specifically, it seems to me that he is making it clear by his actions that the launch of LungFit PH has been postponed on short notice - when this becomes official, the price may rise back to its historic highs of $14-15 per share.

So given the growth catalysts and target prices of investment banks, I think following the CEO is a good idea in this case.

Source: CNN Business, author's notes

Risks and Takeaway

I must warn of the existing risks to my thesis. First, you have to keep in mind that this is a company from a rather risky sector with quite high volatility, where any negative news, no matter how weak, can lead to a strong drawdown (which we have seen recently).

Data by YCharts

Second, it is far from certain that the FDA will approve the commercial launch of LungFit PH in 2022. Third, the effect of Mr. Lisi's purchases may already be priced in - following the release of the SEC filing, the stock jumped 9.35% in just the day.

Despite the risks, however, I believe that the recent decline in XAIR's share price, which has caused the stock to lose nearly a third of its capitalization was a banal market overreaction. At the very least, this is evidenced by the actions of the CEO, who began raising his average purchase price - an unconditionally bullish sign, in my opinion. Previously, analysts had predicted a price of $15-20 per share - I think that this is not the limit if one of the company's main products is approved in 2022. Therefore, I would recommend investors with a high-risk appetite to buy XAIR at current levels and follow the CEO.

Happy investing and stay healthy!