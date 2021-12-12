thexfilephoto/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) management has focused on the completion of both the DAPL projects and the Mariner East projects. Even the annual report is focused on how much these projects will help the company. Left unmentioned are the costs of decisions made to complete these projects that allows a continual leak (of unanticipated costs) of company money to keep the projects going. DAPL is currently involved with a potential Supreme Court case while the Mariner project just got the go-ahead after a decent-sized payment as well as a promise to clean up a mess. Most likely there are more money expenditures on the way that will "leak" into the costs of these projects to reduce the return on investment. This cannot be good news for shareholders.

In the meantime, management will add to the company cash flow through the acquisition of the Enable Midstream business. This may help dilute the effects of the ongoing costs that were not foreseen in the two projects mentioned before. Management states that this acquisition will be accretive. Time will certainly either prove or disprove that statement. What's clear is that there's a larger company now in place to face the legal challenges ahead. For shareholders that sheer size could offset some of the negative news.

The Energy Transfer Subsidiary Sunoco Pipeline (which is not the partnership Sunoco (SUN)) recently paid a $4 million fine. Left undiscussed was the cost to reroute the pipeline as well as the total costs of cleaning up Marsh Creek and the lake. There's also the cost of the work stoppage followed by the restart of work now that the fine has been paid. Supposedly management is also going to some extent set up an alarm type safety system for areas in danger should there be a rupture or a leak.

If this was the only cost, then an argument could be made that a billion-dollar project is not suffering a major cost increase. But management has paid more than $20 million in fines that also from time to time involved work stoppages along the way. This caused costs to pile up even though management had an alternate pipeline carrying product until the Mariner project was completed. Work stoppages can be very costly and are completely undiscussed by management.

Additionally, management now has to defend the company against some apparent criminal charges. Management said it intends to vigorously defend the company against these charges and denies any fault or liability at the present time. Those charges will most likely involve the payment of fines. But the whole industry receives a black eye because one company cannot stay out of the headlines with unfavorable news. To make matters worse, the company is getting these headlines in the one Middle Atlantic state that's generally favorable to the oil and gas industry.

Back in January 2020, the company paid a $30 million fine for an issue that also bottled up permits and stopped construction at times. The actual incident itself had nothing to do with the current project. But it points to the ongoing challenges of this company when management states the company is "cleaning up its act." There's evidently a lot here to clean up from the past.

"Among the alleged environmental violations cited by the DEP in the consent decrees, Sunoco allegedly spilled about 615 gallons of drilling fluid into Loyalhanna Lake and its recreation area in May 2017. One of the highest fines was about $355,000, for polluting streams in Westmoreland County, including a tributary of Sewickley Creek, along with trout streams." Source: Article written by Joe Napsha, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa., October 5, 2021.

What's becoming painfully obvious to the market is a pattern of non-material events that are resolved through fines and the changing of plans that are becoming very material to the company statements not only for the present but also well into the future. As a group, these events are proving material in halting forward progress of cash flow growth and earnings growth. To an impartial observer, it would appear as though they may have also contributed to the decision to cut the distribution.

What's unknown to the market is the extent of future unresolved issues and potential challenges that will become apparent in future reporting. Those unknowns appear to be reflected in the current price. So, an investment in Energy Transfer at the current time becomes a "bet" that management will reduce the future unknowns and risks so that the faith in the company is restored by Mr. Market. That is probably "easier said than done."

Management has long stated that DAPL will be kept operating and the Mariner projects will complete by the latest deadline adjustment. That's a fair enough statement. But it's high time that management report to shareholders the cost of all these other items and their effect on company profitability. Managements that do not own up to company problems are often lax about fixing those problems. This management can no longer afford to be seen as lax.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website December 12, 2021.

The company stock did rally somewhat from the industry low point in the year 2020. However, the stock price really has not participated in the rally to the extent of other companies that I follow. Some of the concern is due to the distribution cut that occurred in fiscal year 2020. That cut combined with the ongoing legal issues should be a clear warning to any would-be income investor that this particular issue carries above average risk.

Management has in the meantime appealed the court opinion on DAPL to the Supreme Court. In this case management intends to argue that the move to an EIS goes against previous Supreme Court decisions. Previously the court held that the court system should defer to the informed consent of experts of the agency (a gross simplification. Therefore investors should read the whole situation for themselves if they are interested).

But the argument to the Supreme Court belies the risk that management took completing the pipeline in the first case. There are two arguments that go against this particular legal move succeeding. Both have to do with constructing a pipeline before the legal issues are resolved.

Here's the first from an appeal a while back:

Here is the second:

Source: Informum.com July 2020.

Management has repeatedly stated there are no material obligations to the legal actions and that management would defend itself vigorously. However, as shown above, at least the Appeals Court has issued a warning and a legal professor has stated that there's some risk to the company's position because it completed and began operating the DAPL pipeline knowing there were outstanding legal issues.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court only accepts a small number of cases that are presented to it each year. Usually, those cases involve conflicting decisions as opposed to a management that is willing to take an aggressive legal action and then seeks to defend that action. In addition, the Supreme Court rulings in favor of the party asking for relief are definitely less than 100%.

In summary, it appears that an investment in Energy Transfer amounts to a belief by a potential investor that the issues discussed above will not materially hurt the company's performance AND that there will be fewer of these issues in the future. It would appear that Mr. Market has a reasonable doubt.

Going in favor of the company is relatively new management that appears to be trying hard to escape the past. A company the size of Energy Transfer probably needs a few years to show improvement over the past performance. The future could definitely turn out to be better than the past. But it's clear that Mr. Market believes there are material risks to that future.