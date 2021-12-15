Kelvin Murray/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In November, stocks started the month strong, reaching all-time highs early in the month only to see those gains washed away in the last week of November as Omicron variant fears rattled markets. The Russell 2000 made a new record high on November 8 but finished the month down 4.2%. According to FactSet data, 82% of S&P 500 companies have beaten consensus EPS estimates with blended earnings and revenue growth rates of 41% and 18%, respectively. October’s CPI was 0.9% versus a consensus 0.6% and up 6.2% year-over-year, the largest 12-month increase since November 1990. Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish comments about keeping inflation pressures in check further spooked markets. Oil prices fell in November but are still trading at multi-year highs at $85 per barrel. Many are left to question what could potentially trigger a future stock market correction as there are currently many moving parts to the economy, both good and bad.

The November Purchasing Managers Index® (PMI) registered 61.1 percent, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the October reading of 60.8 percent. Similarly, the Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) increased 0.9 percent in October to 118.3 (2016 = 100), following a 0.1 percent increase in September and a 0.7 percent increase in August. The October PMI reading indicates economic expansion for the 18th consecutive month. The unemployment rate decreased to 4.2% in November (4.6% in October) as businesses have started the rehiring process.

For the month of November, the Singular coverage list underperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by (593) and (248) basis points, respectively. Over the last twelve months, the Singular coverage list outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by 3,502 and 4,029 basis points, respectively. Since our 2004 inception, the Singular coverage list has outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by an annualized 488 and 495 basis points, respectively.

For November, crypto-related stock RIOT led the way after reporting record Q3 results with revenue growing 2,532% year-over-year to $65 million. BMTX was not far behind as the Company also posted strong Q3 results with revenue up 20% year-over-year and core EBITDA up 91% year-over-year. BMTX also announced the acquisition of First Sound Bank, which will vertically improve their operating efficiencies and profitability. NVEE was also a winner for the month as the Company had good third quarter earnings with revenue and net income up 9% and 62% year-over-year, respectively.

GENI was our worst performer for the month as the Company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results. Even though the Company had year-over-year revenue growth of 71%, the Company incurred a gross loss for the quarter. GBOX was also a poor performer as the firm had mixed quarterly results. The Company maintained processing volume guidance but lowered full year revenue estimates by $3 million. RCKY had a weak month as the Company had third quarter earnings that were impacted by supply chain disruptions.

For the month, we initiated coverage on EDUC. EDUC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDUC is the American co-publisher of the UK-based Usborne Books and owns Kane Miller, which publishes children’s literature from around the world. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold nationally by direct sales consultants, as well as in book, toy, and specialty stores. For a full report on EDUC, please click here for our Seeking Alpha article.