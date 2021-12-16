imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) has outlined its plans to grow its base quarterly dividend from $0.08 per share (in Q4 2021) to $0.33 per share in Q4 2023. This base dividend appears supportable at $50 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, and the gradual ramp up in its dividend would result in it generating near $550 million in combined positive cash flow after dividend payments in 2022 and 2023 at current strip ($70 and $65 WTI oil respectively).

Increasing Quarterly Dividend

Northern's plan is to raise its quarterly dividend from its current $0.08 per share to $0.12 per share in Q1 2022 and then continue increasing it each quarter until it reaches $0.33 per share in Q4 2023.

Source: Northern Oil & Gas

Northern has approximately 77.2 million shares outstanding after its recent equity offering, so a $0.33 per share quarterly dividend would add up to $102 million in annual common dividend payments.

Northern's share count could also increase by 9.7 million if its preferred shares are converted to common shares, while it issued 1.9 million warrants in the Veritas transaction. Northern's current share price is below the $22.83 conversion price and the $28.30 warrant strike price though.

Potential 2022 Outlook

I've been modeling Northern's 2022 production at 73,000 BOEPD (60% oil). At $70 WTI oil in 2022, Northern would be projected to generate $1.269 billion in revenues before hedges, while its 2022 hedges would have negative $115 million in value.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 15,987,000 $65.00 $1,039 Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE] 63,948,000 $3.60 $230 Hedge Value -$115 Total Revenue $1,154

Source: Author's Work

I've now modeled Northern's capital expenditures at $375 million for 2022, which would be towards the upper end of its expected range including the capex spend for its Veritas asset. This allows for a bit more of a buffer for potential cost inflation.

This results in a projection of $360 million in positive cash flow for Northern at $70 WTI oil in 2022, before any dividend payments.

$ Million Production Expenses $218 Production Taxes $118 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $65 Capital Expenditures $375 Total Expenses $794

Source: Author's Work

Northern has $14 million in preferred dividends and $41 million in common dividends to be paid out in 2022 based on the dividend framework it outlined above.

Therefore it would be able to put $305 million towards debt reduction (or other uses) in 2022 at $70 WTI oil.

Potential 2023 Outlook

If we assume that Northern maintains production at 73,000 BOEPD in 2023, then it would generate $1.164 billion in revenues before hedges at $65 WTI oil. Northern's 2023 hedges have an estimated negative $49 million in value at $65 WTI oil, mainly due to 2.961 million barrels of swaptions that are likely to be exercised at an average price of $50.11 per barrel.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 15,987,000 $60.00 $959 Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE] 63,948,000 $3.20 $205 Hedge Value -$49 Total Revenue $1,115

Source: Author's Work

In this $65 WTI scenario for 2023, Northern would generate $335 million in positive cash flow before dividends.

$ Million Production Expenses $218 Production Taxes $108 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $61 Capital Expenditures $375 Total Expenses $780

Source: Author's Work

Northern would then pay out $14 million in preferred dividends and $79 million in common dividends in 2023, assuming no further changes to its share count. This would leave $242 million to put towards debt reduction and other uses in 2023.

Results At $50 WTI Oil And $3 Gas

At 73,000 BOEPD and $50 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, Northern would be projected to generate $898 million in revenues if it had no hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 15,987,000 $45.00 $719 Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE] 63,948,000 $2.80 $179 Total Revenue $898

Source: Author's Work

A maintenance capex scenario (based on $375 million in capital expenditures) would result in it having $756 million in cash expenditures, giving it $142 million in positive cash flow before dividends.

$ Million Production Expenses $218 Production Taxes $84 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $61 Capital Expenditures $375 Total Expenses $756

Source: Author's Work

At Q4 2023 common dividend levels of $0.33 per quarter, Northern would have $116 million in preferred and common dividends per year. Thus it looks capable of supporting a $0.33 per quarter dividend at $50 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, although it would only have $26 million in positive cash flow after dividends in that scenario.

Northern's maintenance capex requirements would probably go down though after a couple years of flat production growth and with the service cost deflation that would happen in a $50 WTI oil environment. If Northern's maintenance capex was reduced to $325 million, then it would have $76 million positive cash flow after dividends (of $0.33 per share each quarter).

Conclusion

Northern is planning on gradually increasing its quarterly dividend from its current $0.08 per share to $0.33 per share by the end of 2023. The gradual increase should allow Northern to generate close to $550 million in positive cash flow (after dividends) in 2022 and 2023 (with maintenance capex) to put towards debt reduction and other uses. This is based on current strip prices of roughly $70 WTI oil for 2022 and $65 WTI oil for 2023.

A $0.33 per share quarterly dividend also appears to be sustainable at $50 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, although without hedges Northern would only generate a relatively modest amount of positive cash flow after dividends in that pricing scenario.

I am reiterating my estimated value of $23 per share for Northern at long-term $65 WTI oil and $26 per share at long-term $70 WTI oil. This upside from its current share price plus the increasing base dividend makes Northern look like a good value at its current share price.