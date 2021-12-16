felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our investment case on Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAY) (referred here as "SWMA") after shares started falling again this week, despite the removal of what was SWMA's biggest tail risk, a proposed U.S. "nicotine tax". The proposal was abandoned late last Thursday (December 9), and SWMA stock first rose 7.8% in two days, but have now lost half of that gain:

SWMA Share Price vs. Key Events (Last 1 Year) Source: Google Finance (15-Dec-21); annotations by Librarian Capital.

We believe SWMA to be one of the most attractive stocks for investors to benefit from the structural shift from cigarettes to Reduced Risk Products, but the stock is experiencing one of its periodic episodes of volatility. Recent comments from other tobacco companies indicate a favourable environment for SWMA, and the strengthening dollar represents a further tailwind.

SWMA stock remains 6.7% down from November 3, when U.S. House Democrats published their standalone "nicotine tax" proposal, and 15.2% down from October 26, just before SWMA published Q3 2021 results.

Our forecasts indicate a total return of 84% (23.0% annualized) by 2024 year-end, and the current Dividend Yield is 2.2%.

Swedish Match Buy Case Recap

Swedish Match is a Sweden-listed tobacco company that has an $11.9bn market capitalization and generates nearly two-thirds of its EBIT in the United States.

As of 2020, more than 70% of SWMA's EBIT is from Smokefree products, including both traditional oral tobacco (moist snuff, snus and chewing tobacco) and nicotine pouches; another 25% is from its U.S. Cigars business, which management intends to spin off via a U.S. listing no earlier than H2 2022:

SWMA Revenue & EBIT by Segment (2020) Source: SWMA results release (Q4 2020).

SWMA's ZYN nicotine pouches dominate the category in the U.S., with a 63.8% category share by volume as of Q3 2021.

Our SWMA investment case includes the following components:

The ZYN nicotine pouch business continuing to grow rapidly, especially in the U.S., where the category is still just 2% of the nicotine market

The U.S. Cigars business continuing to grow strongly as well, attracting a favourable valuation and able to carry more debt after the spin-off

An exit P/E of 25.0x for the Smokefree "New SWMA", 19.0x for the U.S. Cigars spin-off and SEK 7.3bn of cash to be returned to shareholders; this implies a blended P/E of 23.4x on current SWMA earnings

On a pro forma (i.e. excluding the spin-off), group EPS to grow to above SEK 5 by 2024, with growth initially at mid-teens but decelerating to 10%

Q3 2021 results were in line with our investment case, with ZYN growing volume by 8.7% from Q2 and maintaining a stable market share in the U.S., though EBIT growth was weaker due to what we believed to be COVID-related volatility in moist snuff demand, ZYN marketing expenses and cigar supply.

Removal of U.S. "Nicotine Tax" Tail Risk

Until it was abandoned by Democratic Senators in early December, the proposed "nicotine tax" in the U.S. was the biggest tail risk for SWMA.

As we explained in a previous article, in early November, House Democrats published a standalone "nicotine tax" proposal that would tax new products not in the current U.S. Tax Code, primarily vaping consumables and nicotine pouches, by the amount of nicotine they contain. For ZYN and its peers, this would mean a new tax worth more than their current prices.

While we did not believe the "nicotine tax" would happen (owing to the opposition of three Democratic Senators), the market seemed to disagree. After the proposal, SWMA stock fell by as much as 12.6% by December 3.

On December 9, the Wall Street Journal reported that the proposal was indeed abandoned, with Senator Cortez Masto (D, Nevada) having played a key role:

Lawmakers made the decision as they wrap up the details of the $2 trillion Build Back Better package and attempt to get it through the Senate before Christmas. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D., Nev.), a Finance Committee member in a tough re-election race, pushed to remove the tax and helped force its deletion." The Wall Street Journal (via MarketWatch) (December 9, 2021)

Senator Ron Wyden (D, Oregon), who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, subsequently confirmed the report when he spoke to the press, as reported by Bloomberg Tax (subscription required). We believe the risk has passed.

Positive Readacross from Peer Comments

Recent comments made by executives from other tobacco companies indicate that the environment for SWMA continues to be favourable.

Philip Morris (PM) CFO Emmanuel Babeau, when he spoke at a Morgan Stanley conference on December 1, reaffirmed PM's full-year outlook (excluding currency), and also highlighted "continued positive regulatory developments recognizing tobacco harm reduction". He confirmed PM will be launching its own nicotine pouch products in 2022, but did not give any details.

British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred here as "BAT") also reaffirmed its full-year outlook at the release of its "pre-close update" on December 9. BAT now expects global cigarette industry volume to be flat year-on-year in 2021 (was a 1.5% decline), and has also observed a strong U.S. tobacco market (where cigarette industry volume is expected to fall 5.5% this year).

In nicotine pouches, BAT stated it had lost share globally overall, due to a faster-growing U.S. market where its "volume share growth has slowed since the half year", though it has gained share in other top-5 markets (Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Switzerland). This is consistent with the favourable trends that SWMA has reported for its nicotine pouch business year-to-date.

BAT's CFO appeared somewhat dismissive of the U.S. nicotine pouch market on the pre-close update call:

"The U.S. Modern Oral category remains highly price competitive, and it's a very, very small one ... It's the value I think that reached now something like ... around 1.5% of the total Nicotine value. And it's a continued low average daily consumption with the vast majority of consumers, poly-users with all the nicotine products ... the average daily consumption in the U.S. of Modern Oral is around three pouches while in in Sweden it’s nine and Denmark is eight pouches. So it’s a segment that is still in its infancy and trying to mature." Tadeu Marroco, BAT CFO (2021 pre-close update call)

We view his comments as positive for SWMA. BAT playing down the importance of the U.S. nicotine pouch market may signal a reduction in its competitive intensity there. To us, the prevalence of poly-users with lower daily consumption in the U.S. is an attraction, because this means ZYN has significant growth potential just from its existing user base alone.

Strengthening Dollar Is Another Tailwind

The strengthening U.S. Dollar represents a further tailwind for SWMA earnings, given the U.S. generated nearly two thirds of its EBIT in 2020.

The USD/SEK (U.S. Dollar vs. Swedish Krona) rate, after falling by approx. 13% during 2020, has risen by approx. 11% in 2021 year-to-date:

USD/SEK Rate (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (15-Dec-21)

The current USD/SEK spot rate of 9.03 is 10% above the 2020 year-end figure of 8.19, and just 2% below the 2020 average figure of 9.20:

Average & Spot Rates for Key SWMA Currencies (2019-20) Source: SWMA annual report (2020).

USD/SEK has risen by 4.9% from October 26 (day before Q3 results) alone, which represents an approx. 3% tailwind to SWMA's real EBIT (in SEK).

New Omicron Variant Not A Negative

While the wider impact of the newly-discovered Omicron variant of COVID-19 remains to be seen, for SWMA we believe the effect is not negative.

We believe that COVID-19 has increased short-term SWMA earnings, from:

More consumption occasions at home for both oral tobacco and cigars

Norwegian consumers no longer able to buy more cheaply in Sweden

Fewer opportunities to spend on sales and marketing for long-term growth

These are only partially offset by negatives such as:

Loss of Sweden and Travel Retail volume from Finnish consumers

Disruption of the Dominican Republic part of U.S. Cigars production

Some COVID-related additional production costs

A longer pandemic and the re-introduction of COVID restrictions will not be negative for SWMA. SWMA share price was largely unchanged in the days after November 26, when the discovery of the Omicron variant was announced.

Swedish Match Stock Historically Volatile

We believe SWMA stock's recent weakness, despite positive news, is simply another example of its periodic episodes of volatility.

While SWMA stock has gained 138% in the last 5 years, it has also corrected by 15%+ multiple times, including in 3 out of the last 4 winters:

SWMA Share Price vs. Key Corrections (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (15-Dec-21); annotations by Librarian Capital.

SWMA stock has an average daily volume of just 6.62m shares ($50m at the current price), which also likely contributes to its share price volatility.

Valuation - Is Swedish Match Stock Cheap?

At SEK 68.68, relative to 2020 earnings, Swedish Match stock is trading at a 20.7x P/E and a 4.1% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; relative to last-twelve-months ("LTM") earnings, it is at an 18.6x P/E and a 4.5% FCF Yield:

SWMA Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (Since 2018) Source: SWMA company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 2.2%, with an annual dividend of SEK 1.50 per share (raised 20% year-on-year).

Share buybacks totalled SEK 2.23bn (equivalent to 2% of the current market capitalization) as of Q3 year-to-date. Q3 share count fell 2.6% year-on-year.

Swedish Match Stock Forecasts

We leave our forecasts unchanged from our last update.

We continue to model SWMA's group EPS, until there is more clarity on the U.S. Cigars spin-off's timing and cost structure, but reflect the spin-off's valuation and cash return by assigning SWMA stock a higher P/E (23.4x).

Our key assumptions include:

2021 Net Income growth of 12.5%

2022 Net Income growth of 10.0%

2023 Net Income growth of 8.5%

2024 Net Income growth of 7.5%

2021 share count reduction of 3.0%

From 2022, share count to be reduced by 2.0% a year

Dividend payout ratio of 50% in 2021, and 60% thereafter

2024 year-end P/E of 23.4x

Our 2024 EPS forecast is unchanged at SEK 5.09:

Illustrative SWMA Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at SEK 68.68, we expect an exit price of SEK 119 and a total return of 84% (23.0% annualized) by 2024 year end, in just over three years.

Is Swedish Match Stock A Buy? Conclusion

Swedish Match shares have started falling again, despite last week's end of the U.S. "nicotine tax" proposal, its biggest tail risk.

This is an opportunity to buy one of the stocks benefiting the most from the shift from cigarettes to Reduced Risk Products at just 18.6x P/E.

Recent news has been positive: peers point to a favourable market; a rising USD adds to EBIT; Omicron is not a threat to Swedish Match.

The recent correction is just part of the stock's volatility; it went through multiple 15%+ corrections in the last 5 years as it rose 138%.

With shares at SEK 68.68, we expect a total return of 84% (23.0% annualized) by 2024 year-end. The Dividend Yield is 2.2%.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Swedish Match AB.

