This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. Companies used to calculate these metrics are the largest holdings of the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV).

The next two paragraphs in italics describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for healthcare providers in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in this industry.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY HC Equipment -32.52 9.79 0.0269 0.1603 0.0250 15.85 67.93 0.0350 0.2938 0.0352 14.28 62.57 -9.73% 8.84% HC Providers 0.49 -1.21 0.0589 1.2110 0.0705 17.43 21.61 0.0533 1.5115 0.0636 15.99 24.41 -6.43% 6.63% Pharma/Biotech 10.06 31.90 0.0400 0.2144 0.0513 32.41 80.14 0.0387 0.2644 0.0352 19.76 80.30 -15.29% -35.21% Life Science Tools -40.61 4.31 0.0209 0.1311 0.0221 15.74 59.34 0.0309 0.3053 0.0327 15.47 55.53 -6.82% 31.48%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Evolution since last month

Valuation has improved in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns by subsector.

Interpretation

Pharma/biotech is the most attractive subsector: it is undervalued by about 10% relative to 11-year averages and the quality score is far above the historical baseline. Healthcare providers are close to their baseline in valuation and quality, taking the second place from a fundamental point of view. Life science tools and healthcare equipment are both overvalued by more than 30% in my metrics. Their quality scores are OK, but they are not good enough to justify such overvaluation.

IXJ: An alternative to XLV

The iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) has been tracking the S&P Global 1200 Health Care Index since 11/13/2001. It holds 117 stocks, has an expense ratio of 0.43% and a distribution yield of 1.15%. The underlying index selects international healthcare companies weighted based on float-adjusted market capitalization. Almost 71% of asset value is in U.S. companies. The next chart lists the weights of other countries.

The next table lists the top 15 holdings with basic fundamental ratios. Their aggregate weight is about 50% of asset value. Tickers of non-US companies below are those listed in the U.S., but the fund really holds stocks in the primary exchange.

Ticker Name Country Weight% EPS %growth ttm P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. US 6.32 -7.38 30.66 26.24 1.17 JNJ Johnson & Johnson US 6.11 5.13 25.58 17.41 2.48 PFE Pfizer Inc. US 4.47 118.17 17.45 14.03 2.72 OTCQX:RHHBY Roche Holding AG SW 3.82 15.35 22.35 18.36 2.44 TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. US 3.5 76.38 30.44 27.94 0.16 ABT Abbott Laboratories US 3.26 114.28 33.54 26.71 1.39 ABBV AbbVie Inc. US 3.12 -11.21 31.02 10.27 4.33 LLY Eli Lilly and Co. US 2.96 7.24 42.02 34.23 1.42 DHR Danaher Corp. US 2.71 81.96 39.99 32.07 0.27 NVS Novartis AG SW 2.67 40.03 18.69 12.86 3.92 MRK Merck & Co Inc. US 2.59 -37.43 26.58 12.92 3.67 NVO Novo Nordisk A/S DEN 2.56 20.28 36.21 36.82 1.26 AZN Astrazeneca PLC UK 2.31 -32.94 87.32 21.79 2.51 MDT Medtronic PLC US 1.91 32.48 30.26 18.40 2.40 BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. US 1.82 N/A N/A 8.08 3.56

IXJ is significantly less concentrated than XLV, which has about 50% of asset value in the top 10 holdings (instead of 15) and over 8% in each of the top two names.

In the last 10 years, XLV has outperformed IXJ with a total return of 386.8% (17.2% annualized) vs. 285.4% (14.4% annualized). Risks measured in drawdowns and standard deviation of monthly returns are similar in both funds.

A small part of the difference is due to currency rates: the dollar index has gained about 19% in a decade (currency risks apply to about 30% of IXJ portfolio). IXJ may be an alternative to XLV for investors seeking an international exposure and a lower concentration in top holdings. If concentration is the only concern, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) may be a better choice.

