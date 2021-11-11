Taitai6769/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) recently reported one of its strongest quarters in over a decade as higher steel and iron-ore prices (due to a one-quarter lag in pricing) helped offset lower shipments. The company's higher than expected third-quarter EBITDA of $6.1 billion demonstrated its ability to execute under strong market conditions and unlike the last rally in steel prices in 2018, management is using these earnings to reduce debt. With that being said, I do not believe ArcelorMittal is being fairly valued now that it has reduced its leverage, and this presents a great opportunity for investors.

Even in a more normalized steel pricing environment, earnings are expected to be significantly higher over the next couple of years as a result of successful cost optimization strategies and reduced leverage. ArcelorMittal is likely to generate a lot of excess cash from this new model and management will have a couple of options to either: 1) continue buying back shares or 2) increase its dividend. Either way, there will likely be a substantial return of capital to shareholders, and at a current forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 4.5x, this appears very cheap relative to the historical overall market P/E. While a large part of the discount is due to the cyclical nature of the steel industry, markets appear to be pricing ArcelorMittal similar to when it still carried a boatload of debt and much lower earnings per share during 2017 and 2019.

Debt Was A Big Problem

Over the last 5-7 years prior to 2021, ArcelorMittal struggled to generate any consistent profits or shareholder returns, which can be partially attributed to its long-term debt. After the hype from 2018's strong steel market conditions fizzled out, shares fell substantially over the next 2 years (nearly 50% right before the pandemic) as investors were concerned about the company's ability to generate future cash flows against its high leverage. They were legitimate concerns, but that all changed after 2021's spike in demand for steel and ArcelorMittal began printing record profits. During this most recent rally, it's clear how management began to prioritize reducing its long-term debt, a strategy that wasn't implemented back in 2018-2019. Figure 1 illustrates how long-term debt has dropped nearly 46% from over $12 billion to $6.5 billion in just one year (The chart below reflects long-term debt as of Q1 2021, long-term debt is now $6.5 billion as of Q3 2021):

Figure 1: ArcelorMittal Long Term Debt

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the company had already been reducing its debt for a number of years but it had stalled since 2016. Although management lowered its annual interest expense from $1.1bn in 2016 to $300 million in 2021, its leverage remained very high as the amount of debt was unchanged until the start of this year. While steel prices play a huge role in operating margins, reducing debt has helped a ton. ArcelorMittal isn't making a huge spread on its gross and operating margins in normalized market conditions, so to become consistently profitable it needs to reduce expenses any way it can. As you can see below, EBITDA margins over the last six years have ranged anywhere from 7.4%-13.5%:

Figure 2: ArcelorMittal Historical EBITDA

Source: ArcelorMittal Q3 Analyst Model

2021's EBITDA likely coming in at ~$19 billion is pretty remarkable compared to its range from 2015 to 2020 and has helped tremendously with paying down debt. The combination of reducing debt and huge cash inflows has led to a nearly $6 billion decline in its net debt over the last 18 months:

Figure 3: ArcelorMittal Net Debt

Source: ArcelorMittal Q3 Investor Presentation

As a result of this impressive reduction, ArcelorMittal recently received a credit upgrade from Fitch to an investment-grade rating of BBB- with a stable outlook. The rating agency also noted that the completion of strategic projects and cost optimization strategies are expected to keep operating cash flows higher post-2022.

What I find interesting is that despite these positive catalysts, ArcelorMittal is still trading at peak levels similar to 2018, and it can't seem to break out of that mid-30s price per share ceiling. Figure 4 shows how the latest share price movements for ArcelorMittal compare to its trailing EPS:

Figure 4: ArcelorMittal Historical Share Price and EPS

Source: Seeking Alpha

This company is financially structured a lot different than 2018 as explained above, and the fact that markets are pricing it as if it will be returning to those old levels is wrong in my opinion. With the decline in net debt and higher than historical average steel prices, it's no surprise that ArcelorMittal's forward EPS in 2023 and 2024 is expected to be higher, as seen in Figure 5:

Figure 5: ArcelorMittal Forward EPS Estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even if ArcelorMittal traded at half of the historical average S&P 500 multiple of roughly 16x, it would still be priced at over $50/share using earnings of closer to $6-$6.25/share in a normalized environment. I must say, it's pretty challenging these days to find a large-cap name such as ArcelorMittal trading at 4x next year's earnings, and while there is going to be a decline in YoY growth compared to 2021's banner year, to me, that doesn't matter. The company is going to likely maintain higher than historical average earnings, so why should it trade at 2018's levels with leverage now reduced? It doesn't make sense to me, and once we get through a few quarters in 2022 I expect ArcelorMittal's share price to more accurately reflect its new capital structure.

Yes, Steel Prices Have Been Declining

Ultimately a huge chunk of ArcelorMittal's success revolves around the prices of steel, which like most commodities, is driven by the law of supply and demand. Figure 6 paints a picture of how prices have recently exceeded levels not seen in a long time:

Figure 6: Historical Steel Sheet Prices

Source: IHS Markit

Unsurprisingly, steel manufacturers have benefited a lot from this, and since their March 2020 lows, share prices have skyrocketed across the industry. Highly levered companies such as Unites States Steel (X) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) have been brought back from the dead, and equity holders were rewarded if they bought at the late 2019/early 2020 lows:

Figure 7: Steel Manufacturers Comparison

Source: Seeking Alpha

The increase in prices has been a major issue for supply chains this year as companies across almost all industries struggle to keep up with higher demand as economies re-opened. There haven't been any signs of slowing inflation yet, especially after last month's CPI which came in at its highest level in more than 30 years. In this current environment, I've been building my portfolio around protecting myself against inflation, and companies such as ArcelorMittal can strongly benefit from it with more pricing power.

Omicron Variant Poses Potential Risk

Although early data from the Omicron variant appear to show symptoms are much milder compared to previous variants, investors are still concerned with the uncertainty of a global economic slowdown. If any additional lockdowns were implemented, this would clearly have an impact on ArcelorMittal from both a supply chain perspective and overall steel demand. Even with the leverage reduction, gross margins would be severely impacted and likely lead to negative earnings in the near term which is a significant risk to consider. There isn't a single person who knows for sure what 2022 will be like in terms of how we move out of the pandemic, but most experts do not believe another lockdown will be necessary.

Conclusion

ArcelorMittal is evidently taking advantage of this miraculous environment for steel manufacturers who were overleveraged. While these higher prices will eventually come down, management did what needed to be done in my opinion by reducing its debt. Now it's time to reward shareholders. I believe in 2022 investors will continue to see additional buybacks, and it would be nice to finally see an increase in its dividend. A 0.96% forward dividend yield is just not going to cut it when a company is trading at 4.5x next year's earnings and is expected to remain at those levels for years to come. Management has also taken a long-term approach through cost optimization strategies that is going to lead to higher EPS even when steel prices subside. With this excess capital, management has to reward shareholders, and when they do, investors can expect ArcelorMittal's share price to trade much higher.