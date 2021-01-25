Gregory_DUBUS/iStock via Getty Images

As climate emergencies become more common, there is lots of blame from the fossil fuel industry pointed at the rise of renewables and anxiety about grid resilience. In the US, Homeland Security has been aware of maintaining a functional grid at a time when assaults range from East Coast tropical storms, cold in Texas, fires in California and massive tornadoes. These disasters are increasing in frequency and represent the new norm. A lot of the concern is about poles and wires which blow down or get burned in these kinds of environmental assault. The current grid configurations are not well networked, leading to inability to minimise outages by isolated substations. AMSC has a product that addresses this issue. Here I explore whether this might give AMSC a life after many years of struggle.

Electric grids are composed of power generation, transmission of power and distribution to users.

Power grid : Source Homeland Security Today

There is a lot of public focus on power generation in this scheme, but power transmission is also a crucial element of the system, and a well constructed and connected transmission system can help resolve problems associated with power generation. Power outages in Texas earlier this year could have been mitigated if the Texas grid had not been so isolated, and this isolation happens on a smaller scale within big city grids.

A recent story reported on a 15-year program involving the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) concerning the Department of Energy’s (DOE) research on High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) cables in collaboration with American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC). This has involved a project in Chicago involving installation of AMSC’s Resilient Electric Grid (REG) system. This involves the use of superconducting cables to network what are normally isolated substations with MW scale resiliency solutions. Here I consider whether this might be the breakthrough that long-suffering AMSC investors have been awaiting.

American Superconductor Corporation

As is often the case with breakthrough technology, the road has been long for AMSC, with a number of twists and turns. Currently the company is experiencing a prolonged negative period (share price down 49% year on year) and it gets a guernsey from Seeking Alpha as a stock with a high risk of performing badly. Its stock price chart shows almost a decade of really poor performance.

AMSC 25 year+ stock chart. Source Seeking Alpha

Compared with heady days of share price above $500 in 2000, 2021 is much chastened, and a new depressing story of share price fall has emerged with the share price falling 53% (from $30 to $10.99) in 2021.

AMSC 2021 stock chart: source Seeking Alpha

So why pay attention to this stock? Curiously while SA authors have ignored the stock for a long time, a small group of Wall Street analysts have rated it bullish (1 analyst) or very bullish (3 analysts) in the past 90 days. In the early days there was a lot of hype about the prospects for this stock, but clearly this has not translated into a profitable business. Superconductors fit into the “rocket science” category and it is easy to get excited about the technology. But there have been big hurdles to commercial success. Materials that are superconductors need to operate at very low temperatures, although there are recent developments which suggest the possibility for superconductor materials that operate close to room temperature. Today’s commercial superconducting products need to be cooled with liquid Nitrogen (-196C). If there is a failure of the cooling, the material stops being a superconductor….. However, superconductors allow a lot of power to be moved with less loss and also heating is not the issue that conventional high voltage cables present.

AMSC has been working with superconductor cabling for 20 years, spending more than $1 billion on these developments. This leaves a lot of disillusioned investors, but it also creates opportunity for investors coming late to the party.

Of course, the technology has to work and Chicago is where the rubber is hitting the road. AMSC has a product, REG, (“Resilient Electric Grid”) which is designed to stabilise grids by enabling power to be rerouted between electricity substations based on High Temperature Superconducting cabling. AMSC is sourcing the cabling for the REG project from French company Nexans (OTCPK:NXPRF). ComEd, an Exelon (EXC) company is working with AMSC on a project partially funded by DHS Science & Technology Directorate to install and test AMSC’s REG system in Chicago. This is claimed to be the first in the world demonstration of High Temperature Superconducting cabling to help protect against weather-based outages and other insults to Chicago’s electricity grid. A number of potential applications for the REG product have been identified by ComEd and the REG system was switched on recently. A lot of cities might be interested in the technology if it does what is hoped of it.

Optimism about the REG installation in Chicago

I’m a big fan of the Q&A sections of quarterly earnings reporting and the November Q2 earnings Q&A for AMSC didn’t disappoint, especially in relation to how senior management views their position on REG and SPS (see below).

In the Q2 earnings Q&A CEO Daniel McGahn was asked about utility scale interest in the REG product and possible further demonstration projects to follow on from the Exelon Chicago installation. McGahn first addressed the term “demonstration”. He said AMSC doesn’t see the Chicago project as a demonstration from the point of view of technical or financial risk. He acknowledged that the project is a demonstration from the point of view of the utility to be able to manage the construction and regulatory aspects of the project, some of which may be unique to each utility. McGahn is clear that Exelon wants to see the REG run for a year to get confident, but he also said that everything that Exelon has done points to more REG implementation in the City of Chicago, and moreover Exelon wants to assume a leadership position with the technology and that does not just relate to Chicago but across the entire utility. (Remember that Exelon is a fortune 100 company with a low emissions profile and it generates revenues of $33.5 billion and employs 33,000 people). McGahn said that there is interest in the REG from other utilities, but that sales to utilities take years.

McGahn was asked about the Federal Government infrastructure bill and likely funds for grid resiliency. He said that he expects tailwinds but isn’t sure it will end up being Government business. He isn’t sure when this will translate into business for AMSC.

AMSC is more than REG

While REG seems to be attracting attention and this part of AMSC’s business is crucial, there are other projects in the AMSC stable. A presentation from AMSC on business drivers to 2025 has a strong focus on renewables integration and resiliency. I like the catchy phrase from AMSC “Orchestrating the Rhythm and Harmony of Power”. This includes a recent acquisition (Neeltran) which broadens AMSC’s offering.

Warships

I have little knowledge of the complexities of defence spending, but AMSC’s program with the US navy looks interesting. AMSC’s “Ship Protection System” (“SPS” mine countermeasure) activity is consolidated in AMSC’s Grid business unit. Like the REG product, SPS uses AMSC’s High Temperature Superconductor cable technology. Investors who want to get a better feel for the SPS business might pay attention to the Q2 earnings Q&A, which has a good discussion about the naval products.

The REG and SPS systems represent the core of the AMSC Grid business unit which now provides 90% AMSC’s revenue and it is the section of the business driving interesting recent growth. Revenue grew by more than 50% in the Grid business in Q2 2021.

Wind business

AMSC’s second business unit is its wind business which provides advanced power electronics and control systems. In the six months to September 30, 2021 the wind business accounted for 10% of AMSC’s total revenue, a fall from 20% in the six months to September 30, 2020. Revenues in the wind business fell 37% in the six months to September 30, 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, from $8.3 million to $5.2 million. The wind business seems to have one major customer (Inox Wind) and its business manufacturing a 2 MW wind turbine in India seems to be challenged.

While I haven’t looked in detail at the wind business, it seems clear that AMSC’s future lies with its Grid business unit.

Conclusion

Much of what I’ve written about AMSC has been covered in reports that are several years old. The difference today is the environment for the products that AMSC has developed, especially in the renewables/grid space, plus the fact that the REG product is now operating in Chicago. The big question is whether it performs according to its claimed value. If so this could lead to multiple sales, especially when climate change and the rise of renewables present new challenges for grid stability and the US is a country with a poor record of grid stability (e.g., in comparison with Europe).

To reiterate, AMSC is flagged as a company at high risk of performing badly by Seeking Alpha, which makes clear that this is a risky investment. I’m watching developments closely because companies flagged in this way can outperform if the market misses developments. In the case of AMSC it is all about timing, validating a significant product and whether the company can last long enough to benefit from massive changes happening in the architecture of renewables-based grids. Climate change is helping to focus the mind of both investors and regulators. AMSC has enthusiastic support from a small number of Wall Street analysts. Perhaps it might be worth putting on your watch list?

I am not a financial advisor, but I follow closely dramatic changes happening as energy becomes decarbonized. I hope that my comments on AMSC are of interest to you and your financial advisor as you reflect on possible changes to your investment portfolio in these changing times.