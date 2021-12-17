ibnjaafar/E+ via Getty Images

Note: This research report was originally published at Beating The Market on 26th May 2021. The note was co-authored by Louis Stevens. All financial numbers have been updated up to Q3 2021 (latest quarterly report).

Introduction

In late-2020 and early-2021, Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) began to appear on our radar; however, due to the frenzy of early 2021, we just could not make the valuation make sense if we wanted to meaningfully outperform the market over the next 3-5 years. Could we have bought Skillz at $15B in market cap (about $30/share) and have done well over the next decade? Sure. Would it have been optimal? Recent price action says - "NO".

As I said, we couldn't make the math make sense at the time. So we held off. However, Skillz at $7.8 per share (~$3.5B in market cap) is becoming too attractive to ignore. Notably, the smaller the company, the easier it is to buy "irrespective of valuation". This is what we call "The Math of Small Bets."

With Fed set to tighten the monetary policy, we may see more volatility. Skillz currently sports a market cap of about ~$3.5B. Considering Skillz's 2021E revenue of ~$390M (~70% y/y growth) and 2022E revenue of ~$550-600M (~50% y/y growth), its market cap is pretty reasonable.

As we will demonstrate, over 3, 5, and 10 years, this market cap will likely prove to be tiny, relatively speaking. In closing, we are massive believers in the idea that valuations matter. But we also believe that the central means by which you can make them not matter is to buy small and diversify well into a basket of small!

Overview And Consolidated Investment Thesis For Skillz

To introduce Skillz, I'd like to share a quote from Andrew Paradise that I believe perfectly and succinctly summarizes the platform:

Skillz is a B2B2C technology platform that is powering more than 2B tournaments a year across 30,000 video game makers. We enable game developers to monetize through competition. Our platform is really democratizing gaming by leveling the playing field between larger and smaller developers. It's a vision of "eSports is for everyone", and we can make eSports as fair and fun as possible, and we're enabling developers of all sizes to monetize their art and our player community to engage through fair and fun and meaningful competition. More broadly, the 100-year vision of what we're building is the competition layer for the internet.

Please Allow Me To Pitch You Real Fast

Here are some bulleted thoughts I have on the company. After I share these bullet points, we have a very robust and in-depth exploration of the company to share with you.

Skillz is led by a brilliant, highly intelligent, and competent serial entrepreneur that has a 100-year vision, which we believe is a mentality that virtually guarantees success. He backs up this 100-year vision and belief in Skillz via his 18%+ ownership in the company. As we know, founder-led companies outperform the market by a wide margin, and much of this is likely due to incentives being properly aligned. Andrew is only 38, and Skillz is his baby. It's his life's work. He wants to make this big, and he means/I mean big .

. The company has built a highly differentiated platform based on proprietary code. Interestingly, over 30 venture-backed competitors have entered the market and failed. Sony and Amazon (AMZN) also attempted to create competing offerings and failed. This eliminates one of the central bear thesis which has been, "Why doesn't Unity Software (U) build a competing offering in-house?" We further remedy this bear thesis by owning Unity.

Skillz's platform is very simple: it allows game creators to monetize their content through competition (gambling where two parties pay entry fees and the winner takes the pot) as opposed to in-app ads or micropurchases. Importantly, only a fraction of players on the platform gamble on their games (you won't hear the word gamble used, but that's what it is in my eyes. Effectively, NBA and NFL players gamble on games in that there's a pot to be won via high performance. Skillz is bringing the monetary aspect of competitive sports to games natively).

This is an important idea: in-app ads make a game clunky and tacky. If a game developer only needs 10% of its players to gamble on their games so as to avoid the ads and pay-to-win micropurchases, then everybody wins. The game's quality is exponentially better, and not everyone needs to gamble. This is undoubtedly the best way to monetize a game. I really have no doubts about that.

Skillz, heretofore, has been in its "Amazon books" or Shopify (SHOP) "Dropshippers" moment, in that, due to its size and newness to the market, it has not been able to attract larger, more robust games outside of the rather rudimentary, if addictive, games it currently has on its platform.

Notably, the bear theses for Amazon and Shopify in their early days were the limited scope of their markets. But over time, they evolved their offerings and expanded their markets.

And Shopify is a great analogy for Skillz. Skillz is effectively the Shopify of "making everything competitive in the likeness of professional sports." Professional sports are effectively gambling based on the athletes' individual skill[z]. Skillz acts as a platform that rapidly and seamlessly allows anything(!) to be made competitive in the likeness of professional sports.

Over time, Skillz's platform will be used for significantly more than just its rather rudimentary, again, if addictive, games. The platform is seeing immense success (as evidenced by its recent 70% y/y growth) on only its early adopters! Skillz has not yet had a top-10 App Store game, but they have no doubts that that day is coming. Importantly, all of its revenue projections are based on current games and geographies, not future successes or TAM expansions (like its ongoing move into India).

This implies that its projected growth from $230M in revenue (2020) to $750 by 2023 is likely conservative! We could see it hit $1B by 2023! At ~10-15x sales on $1B in revenue, we'd have a fantastically successful investment (based on its market cap of about $3.5B today).

Additionally, Skillz is democratizing game development. With the ability to meaningfully monetize your game, smaller indie studios can leverage the Skillz platform to "hit it big" without having to sell to a larger game studio that has the infrastructure to more meaningfully monetize a game.

Drawing From Our Catechism Of Wisdom

We believe,

Good investing is about identifying what a company could become, instead of what it is. -Beating The Market Original Quote

With this in mind, as we shared above, we must consider what Skillz could become.

Not what it is today.

Andrew helped us envision the future of Skillz recently in stating,

In terms of genre expansion, we're particularly excited about continuing to expand our platform from our first successful categories of games to all game categories, and are now seeing early validation of our multi-year investment in synchronous player technology. This next feature set will expand our content library to include games, ranging from first person shooters (!) to real time strategy (!) [these are huge and important genres]. We've opened up our synchronous technology to a small number of developer partners to test what we've built. We're collecting feedback from this initial group to refine the developer experience, to build product performance prior to launching this technology to our entire community later this year. We're encouraged by the early results. This is an area where we expect to increase investment in order to support the new types of games content, that our community will want to engage with.

Skillz's investment in Exit Games is set to accelerate the platform's synchronous player technology by several years, and the release of Big Buck Hunter is just the start of bigger and better games coming to Skillz. We believe Skillz has massive room for evolution and further game + market (such as India, etc.) expansion ahead!

Investment Thesis

Skillz is a rapidly-growing gaming platform company that operates an online marketplace connecting gamers and developers through a competition layer. The Skillz proprietary software platform enables fair, fun, and competitive mobile gaming experiences. Skillz was founded by Andrew Paradise [CEO] and Casey Chafkin [CRO] with the vision to make eSports accessible to everyone. Since its inception in 2012, the Skillz platform has

amassed over 40 million registered users and currently hosts an average of over 5 million tournaments every day (including 1.5 million paid-entry daily tournaments offering over $100 million in prizes each month).

In 2020, Skillz powered more than two billion tournaments (including 0.5 billion paid entry tournaments), which generated ~$1.6 billion in GMV and ~$230M in revenue for the mobile gaming platform. In 2021, Skillz is set to record revenues of ~$390M (including the acquisition of Aarki).

Skillz's focused approach on trust and fairness for users is enabling game developers to focus on building great content. Through its unique technology platform, Skillz provides the tools necessary for game developers to compete with the largest and most sophisticated mobile game development studios in the world. Skillz's easy-to-integrate software development kit and developer console allow its game developers to monitor, integrate, monetize and update games seamlessly over the air.

When I think about Skillz's value proposition, Shopify comes to mind. As you may know, Shopify is an e-commerce platform that has enabled millions of SMBs to adapt to the new realities of commerce in the digital era. The rise of mobile gaming and eSports continues unabated, and Skillz is well-positioned to become the empowerment platform of choice for a majority of game developers looking to add a competitive aspect to their game.

As of 2020, Gaming was the second-largest and fastest-growing sub-space within the media and entertainment space. Over the last five years, the Gaming market revenues have grown at a CAGR rate of ~12%, whereas Television, Books, Music, and Movies have registered single-digit growth rates.

A look under the hood shows that a rise in mobile gaming (20% CAGR between 2014-19) has been the major growth driver for the overall gaming market. According to CBInsights, annual mobile gaming revenues could reach $106B by 2021. Furthermore, mobile gaming is still only getting started. Advancements in AR/VR space are likely to lead to more immersive (higher value) mobile games in the future, and better content will spur rapid growth in the mobile gaming industry.

Skillz is at the heart of 'Gamification of Things', which is an emerging growth trend in the all-digital world. Mobile gaming is Skillz's first frontier, but according to the company's CEO, the company has a 100-year vision for building the competition layer for the internet. Think about this for a moment:

Two Peloton (PTON) enthusiasts could compete against each other through a Skillz-powered app. Now, this is just a single-use case outside of mobile gaming. However, the Skillz platform and its cutting-edge technology have the potential to be used for hundreds or thousands of use-cases. One such example is the recent NFL-Skillz deal that's discussed here in good detail:

NFL and Skillz Sign Multi-Year Gaming Agreement

By fulfilling the human desire for community and competition through its technology capabilities, Skillz is generating 70% more engagement than the No. 1 mobile game (Candy Crush). Skillz's users spend ~62 minutes per day on its platform, which represents better stickiness than social media platforms like Tiktok, Facebook (FB), and Snap (SNAP).

We will study the Skillz platform in further detail in the next section; however, let's complete our investment thesis first. A snapshot of Skillz's financials shows that it is a rapidly-growing (~88% y/y growth in 2020, ~70% y/y growth in 2021) business with sizeable revenues (~$400M) and robust unit economics (4.7x 3-yr LTV/UAC (as of 2020)).

The company has been recognized as a Top 50 Disruptor by CNBC in 2017 and 2019. Furthermore, Skillz is led by 38-yr old CEO & co-founder - Andrew Paradise, who has proven himself to be an astute entrepreneur with his previous ventures (Double Picture & AisleBuyer) and is doing so again with Skillz. In my opinion, Skillz is revolutionizing the mobile gaming market by empowering smaller developers with the right tools that help them create immersive games that can compete with the games from the biggest game developer studios. Skillz is pioneering a fresh approach for game monetization.

A Very, Very Compelling Business Model

In this section, we will focus on getting a better understanding of Skillz's business model and value proposition. According to the company's deal presentation material:

Skillz's financial model aligns the interests of gamers and developers, driving value for our stockholders. By monetizing through competition, our system eliminates friction that exists in traditional monetization models between the developer and the gamer. The more gamers enjoy our platform the longer they play, creating more value for Skillz and our developers. By generating higher player to payor conversion, retention and engagement, we are able to monetize users at more than five times higher than what our developers would generate through advertisements or in-game purchases. Our platform allows users to participate in fair competition, while rewarding developers who create games that keep players engaged. We generate revenue by receiving a percentage of player entry fees in paid contests, after deducting end-user prize money (i.e., winnings from the Competitions), end-user incentives accounted for as reduction of revenue and the profit share paid to developers (the "Take Rate"). GMV represents entry fees that may be paid using cash deposits, prior cash winnings that have not been withdrawn, and end-user incentives. Cash deposits represented approximately 11% of total entry fees for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Prior cash winnings that have not been withdrawn represented approximately 82% of total entry fees for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020. End-user incentives represented approximately 7% of total entry fees for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Our model has allowed us to grow users, developers, and revenue steadily while driving meaningful operating leverage.

Skillz acts as a bridge that connects gamers and game developers and charges a toll fee for every paid tournament on its platform. The take rate of 14-17% is truly mind-boggling, and it is a reflection of the high-value proposition that Skillz offers to developers on its platform.

The Skillz gaming platform creates a fair, fun, and competitive gaming experience for its users. Skillz enables the creation and operation of tournaments and leagues on its platform. Additionally, Skillz takes care of loyalty rewards and payments for both gamers and developers. Furthermore, Skillz uses its data science capabilities to offer features like player rating & matching, content discovery, and anti-cheat & anti-fraud on its platform. Hence, Skillz acts as a trustworthy agent that facilitates online real-money gaming.

Over the last decade, the advancement of technology has led to immense growth in the gaming market, which is now a $150B market. As a result, we have seen a huge spurt in the number of game developers in the world. From just 30K developers in 2009, the number of game developers has shot up to 10M today (a figure that includes a lot of individual game developers & small game development studios).

Only 2% of game developers reach breakthrough success (think the creation of the Halo or Call of Duty series), however, the Skillz platform could enable the other 98% to create long-term sustainable businesses.

The older gaming business models included in-app purchases and advertisements, both of which are highly interruptive and non-conducive for gaming. Skillz provides gamers with meaningful connections with fellow gamers and fair competgame-playlist allowing game developers to gain financial success via easier discovery and better monetization of their content.

Skillz uses data science to provide features such as anti-cheat & anti-fraud, plagame-playing and matching, algorithmic skill vs. chance testing, and segmentation engine on its platform, which ingests and analyzes over 300 data points from each game-play session. The vast amount of data ingested by Skillz's platform enhances its data-driven algorithms and LiveOps systems. Thus, Skillz provides a robust gaming platform that enables fun, fair, and meaningful competitive gameplay.

Skillz has proven its ability to help game developers monetize their games in a superior fashion compared to gaming companies like Zynga (ZNGA) and Glu Mobile. Skillz boasts an ARPU of $6.3 (excluding user acquisition costs) vs. the average ARPU of just $1.7 recorded by Zynga and Glu mobile.

Unity is a primary portfolio holding at BTM, and Skillz fits in very well as a complimentary holding within our portfolio. Let's take a look at how Skillz is being used with Unity to make winning games:

Skillz brands itself as an eSports company, so it is somewhat surprising to see a simple card game (Solitaire) topping the revenue charts, but if people like to compete against one another at simple casual games, then so be it. We're more focused on the fact that more than 34 games are now raking in >$1M annualized GMV on the Skillz platform.

The Skillz marketplace benefits from powerful flywheel effects: compelling content attracts gamers (users) to Skillz's platform, and the resulting increase in user base attracts more developers to create more content on Skillz.

According to its CEO, Skillz has a 100-year vision, which entails building the competition layer of the Internet. Here's what Andrew had to say about Skillz's future plans as a public company:

Skillz CEO on the company going public:

We built Skillz on the founding belief that esports are for everyone, and have made significant progress toward our vision of enabling everyone to share in the future of competition. We stand at the intersection of mobile gaming and esports, perhaps the two most exciting growth opportunities of the next decade. I thank the entire Skillz team for their dedication, passion, and creativity, which have led us to this incredible moment on our journey to build the competition layer of the internet.

FEAC sponsor - Harry Sloan's commentary on Skillz:

I've had a front row seat to the video game and entertainment industry's evolution over the past two decades, from my role as founding investor and board member of Bethesda Games to recently taking DraftKings public. We believe that Andrew has positioned Skillz to lead the convergence of mobile, gaming, and player enablement into the future of entertainment itself.

Financial Results

Riding high on the rise of the mobile gamer (eSports athlete, if you will), Skillz is experiencing parabolic growth in revenues, and there's no significant slowdown on the horizon, according to the guidance shared by Skillz's management team.

According to the latest set of financials announced by the company, Skillz is growing revenues at ~70% y/y, and the management believes it will record full-year revenue of $389M in 2021. Here's management commentary on Q3 earnings report:

Financial Projections

As per guidance shared by the management, Skillz is expecting revenues of $390M for 2021 and $555M in 2022 (old estimate from SPAC presentation, more likely to do something like $600M), which represents a ~45-50% y/y growth rate for next year. This revenue growth is likely to arise from growth in paid tournaments on Skillz's platform. The company is also guiding for positive adjusted EBITDA by 2022.

For the long term, Skillz is aiming for even higher take rates (~20%). This shows the management's confidence in the long-term value proposition of the Skillz platform. Skillz commands incredible gross margins of 95%, and reaching profitability is a matter of when not if.

Skillz is growing rapidly with positive unit economics; however, considering 2021E revenues of ~$400M, it is only just scratching the surface of a humongous $125B+ total addressable market.

For the future, Skillz has multiple growth drivers:

Skillz currently serves ~3M monthly active users ("MAUs") (up from the 0.8M MAU figure from 2018); however, it is only a small fraction of the estimated 2.7 billion mobile gamers worldwide. Therefore, Skillz has a significant runway for sustained growth.

In addition to new user acquisition, Skillz can drive future growth by converting more of its non-paying MAUs to paying MAUs. In 2021, Skillz's Paying MAU (0.5M users) to MAU ratio stood at a paltry 16.6%. Hence, the existing customer base could be a significant growth opportunity for Skillz.

Further, there's a substantial opportunity for developers on Skillz's platform to expand beyond casual gaming content into other genres of interactive entertainment.

In 2021, Skillz generated less than 10% of its revenues from users outside of North America, which means it has several large unpenetrated international markets.

Furthermore, Skillz has a great opportunity to build partnerships with brands to sponsor tournaments on its platform. Advertiser-sponsored prizes could lead to significant improvements in Skillz's unit economics.

Skillz's vision is to build the competition layer of the Internet, and this vision extends far beyond gaming. Hence, the company possesses what I like to term as "infinite TAM".

Determining Fair Value And Expected Return

Assumptions:

2021 expected revenue [A] $390 million Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 40% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 455.23 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.34 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 27.5% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

According to our estimations, Skillz has an intrinsic value of ~$25.6, i.e., the stock is currently undervalued by ~70%. The company's management has guided for robust future revenue growth and mobile gaming is still a powerful growth trend, and so, the discount on Skillz's stock appears to be a great deal.

Now, let's determine the expected returns on a ten-year investment in Skillz. To do so, the LASV model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (~35x here), thereby generating a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model generates an expected CAGR return.

By 2031, Skillz's share price could grow from ~$7.8 to ~$108.08 (~14x) at a CAGR of ~30.1%. Since the expected return is well above BTM's investment hurdle rate of 15%, Skillz is a strong buy right now.

There Are A Few Holes In An Otherwise Bulletproof Investment Thesis

Although Skillz is an enticing investment opportunity given its currently depressed valuation, there are a few deterrents (or risks) potential investors should consider before deploying capital into Skillz.

#1 Existing Shareholders Cashed Out Big Time

Out of $809M ($650M FEAC trust account + $159M PIPE), $609M (or 75%) of SPAC proceeds went to existing shareholders (and not Skillz). The deal appeared to be more of a liquidity event for existing shareholders rather than growth capital for the company. Furthermore, we saw more sales from existing shareholders in Skillz's secondary offering. Shareholders bailing out is never a good sign.

Although some of Skillz's early investors decided to ring the register as part of the SPAC deal, the founder remains highly invested in the company. After the deal, Skillz's CEO Andrew Paradise holds 18% of the equity (post-transaction). This is a vote of confidence from the man leading the show at Skillz.

#2 Revenue Concentration Risk

According to the company's disclosures:

In 2019, Solitaire Cube and 21 Blitz (each developed by Tether), together with Blackout Bingo (developed by Big Run), accounted for 72% of revenue. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Solitaire Cube, 21 Blitz, and Blackout Bingo accounted for 79% of our revenue. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Tether and Big Run accounted for 83% and 0.1%, respectively, of our revenue. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Tether and Big Run accounted for 63% and 25%, respectively, of our revenue.

As you can see, Skillz generates nearly 80% of its revenue from the top-3 games on its platform. Moreover, 88% of total revenue comes from games built by just two game developers - Tether and Big Run. If any of these game developers were to develop the capabilities offered by Skillz's platform in-house, then Skillz's revenues (and, by extension, the stock price) could take a huge downward plunge. As more game developers join Skillz's platform, its revenues could get diversified in the future. However, I would suggest potential and existing Skillz's investors to keep an eye out for developments regarding Skillz's revenue concentration.

#3 Skillz May Not Be As Sticky As It Claims To Be

In its marketing material, Skillz's management claimed that the Skillz platform is stickier than social media (TikTok, Facebook, YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL), Snap) and the no. 1 mobile game (Candy Crush) by citing the following consumption metric:

However, these numbers only cover the top-3 games on Skillz's platform, which means the company might be overselling themselves a wee bit here.

#4 The App Reviews Are Pretty Mixed

In Google Play Store, Skillz Games App has an average rating of 3.5 stars, which on first look, is not bad. However, the distribution of ratings highlights consumer dissatisfaction.

The Skillz App has a lot of bad reviews (1-star) that range from poor user experience to app crashes. However, Skillz may utilize some of its newfound capital power to fix these issues. Skillz still has time to rescue and build a formidable brand image among consumers due to low penetration levels; however, I believe this is something to watch out for building long-term conviction in the company.

Concluding Thoughts

Before sharing my final thoughts on Skillz, I would like to run it through our Crucial Characteristics Check:

Crucial Characteristic Notes Visionary Founder/CEO Skillz is led by founders Andrew Paradise [CEO] and Casey Chafkin [CRO]. And it is now backed by gaming industry veterans like Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky. Andrew and Casey founded Skillz together in stealth mode while working on their previous venture, AisleBuyer. After selling AisleBuyer to Intuit for $100M, they focused on Skillz and built it into the sprawling business it is today. Andrew has talked about having a 100-year vision for Skillz that entails creating the competition layer of the internet. At just 38 years old, we are sure to have Andrew leading Skillz for years to come, and his background in PE/VC field should help him in the next phase of his career as a big-time capital allocator for Skillz. Proprietary Tech Skillz's patented proprietary technology platform is revolutionizing online gaming. Its patented anti-cheat and anti-fraud technology designed to ensure trust and fairness is a central element to Skillz's rapid adoption in the gaming world. Network Effects Skillz's platform empowers game developers to expand the reach of their games (and, by extension, scale their businesses). By leveraging the powerful network effects built out of its unique business model (B2B2C) and its platform's data science capabilities, Skillz successfully drives more user engagement, higher conversion, and monetization. The Skillz flywheel: More developers -> More content -> More users -> More developers. Powerful Secular Growth Trend The mobile gaming market is expected to double in size (from $75B to $150B) by 2025. Further, the rise of AR/VR technology could propel further digitization of reality, and Skillz is well-positioned to benefit from this secular growth trend. Sounds Financials Skillz is in hyper-growth mode, with revenues rising by 70% y/y in Q3 2021. The company is projecting ~45-50% growth for next year and aims to be EBITDA breakeven by 2022. The company has beautiful unit economics, and so investing aggressively for growth makes complete sense. In gambling, the house always wins; hence, Skillz's bloated marketing expenses are forgivable. With refilled cash coffers after going public, executing a secondary and taking on debt of $300M on its balance sheet, Skillz is on a strong financial footing to continue on its hyper-growth trajectory. Branding Skillz is branding itself as the empowerment platform that's democratizing gaming (eSports) for everyone. The company is still in the process of building a brand name, but the signs are in place that the company can become an iconic gaming brand over the next decade or so. International Expansion Skillz brings in only 10% of its revenue from international markets (4x the size of the North American market). Therefore, the company has a substantial opportunity for international expansion.

Skillz is building the future of the gaming industry by enabling game developers to create better gaming content and monetize their content in superior ways to older business models such as Ads or In-app purchases. Out of 2.7B mobile gamers globally, Skillz has only ~3M monthly active users (only ~0.5M are paying users). Therefore, Skillz has a huge white space opportunity. There are ~10M game developers today, and most of them can benefit magnificently from the services provided by Skillz; therefore, I strongly believe in the long-term sustainability of this company. The mobile gaming market is set to double in size over the next five years, and Skillz is well-positioned to benefit from this secular growth in the gaming industry. Skillz will eventually move beyond casual eSports into new genres, expand into new geographies, and add new monetization models like brand-sponsored prizes. These opportunities represent an infinite TAM for Skillz.

Although there are a few small red flags with relation to this SPACquisition, the recent dip in the stock is giving us a great entry point with favorable risk/reward. The issues highlighted in this article are fixable problems for Skillz (which is a truly unrivaled gaming platform). Hence, I like the idea of taking a long position in Skillz here at ~$7.8 with the intention of buying more on any future dips in share price (or rise in conviction based on financial performance).

Key Takeaway: I rate Skillz a strong buy at $7.8

Thanks for reading! Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section.