jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The weakness in the general stock market is likely to lead investors to revisit timeless classics, such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), a large cap stock well-placed in several major indices and a bellwether of the banking sector. However, the stock's price, like most other stocks, had been buffeted by Omicron and a hawkish Federal Reserve over the last few weeks and hence, it would be worth assessing if this traditionally expensive but solid stock is worth investing in now.

Diversified nature and relatively lower beta are plus points

At this point, safeguarding portfolio returns is highly important, especially with the severely volatile market. In general, banks can be seen as a proxy for the economy and as such, holding bank stocks provides indirect exposure to multiple sectors. In JPM's case, its exposure to both the US and international markets provides not just sector diversification of the business, but also international diversification. As at end-2020, 24% of JPM's revenue is derived from international markets, and over the last three years, revenue growth from international markets was 7.3% compared to 5.5% in North America.

Apart from its inherently diversified nature, JPM has a 5-year beta that is relatively lower than peers, at 1.13 versus 1.55 for its megacap banking peers (see Fig. 1). Beta is an important input to investment decision-making during periods of volatile markets. When markets are falling, one way to reduce portfolio risks is through the lowering of beta, as a lower beta indicates a lower sensitivity to the broad market movements.

Given its strong fundamentals, JPM is not a cheap bank

The following table compiles the key valuation measures of JPM. Over the last 6 months, JPM has returned 3% but has underperformed peers such as Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) which suggests that the stock's has not risen much over the last few months and has room to catch up with peers. Citigroup (C) performed the worst, corroborated by it having the highest beta in the peer comparison in Fig. 1. The forward PEG and P/E of JPM is not particularly attractive, nor is it unreasonably high in absolute terms, although P/B is the highest among peers. This high valuation is likely supported by its dividend yield which earns a healthy spread above the US Treasury yield, and the fact that it is considered a fundamentally strong bank. In fact, JPM's credit rating of AA- by Fitch Ratings suggest that JPM, alongside BAC, are fundamentally the strongest and most creditworthy banks compared to its megacap peers.

Fig. 1: JPM's strong fundamental status keeps its valuation measures elevated

Stock ticker Beta 6M Return TTM PEG FWD PEG TTM P/E FWD P/E TTM P/B FWD P/B TTM Div yld (%) FWD Div yld (%) JPM 1.13 3.0% 0.09 0.68 9.99 10.54 1.83 1.82 2.34 2.53 WFC 1.31 8.5% 0.01 0.86 11.67 10.39 1.15 1.14 1.23 1.63 C 1.82 -17.2% 0.05 0.26 5.71 5.75 0.65 0.64 3.39 3.39 BAC 1.51 7.2% 0.20 - 13.15 12.51 1.45 1.44 1.78 1.91 Mega cap bank average ex-JPM 1.55 0.4% 0.09 0.60 10.13 9.80 1.08 1.26 2.13 2.37

Source: Seeking Alpha, author's compilation.

Data as at 16-Dec-2021.

Margin expansion, rising non-interest income and lower credit losses to raise earnings

Dips in bond market yields and corresponding bank valuations should be seen as an opportunity to accumulate JPM. In the recent Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, the Committee voted in favor of as many as three rate hikes in 2022. This would be supportive of bank valuations. Furthermore, rising inflation will add to the narrative of higher US Treasury yields and higher net interest margins for banks over time.

The decline in net interest margin had affected JPM, where for the nine months ending Sep-2021, the net yield on interest earning assets dropped from 2.04% in 2020 to 1.64% in 2021. However, a bright spot is the fact that the net yield on interest earning assets stabilized at 1.62% over the last two quarters. It appears that JPM is ripe for a turnaround on interest earning assets. Overall earnings have been strong, since ROE recorded in the high teens, over the last three quarters, above the pre-pandemic level.

Over the longer term, JPM appears to be focused on raising its fee income. In 3Q2021, non-interest revenues reported $17.3M compared to $0.4M the year prior and rose compared to periods 2020. This strategy is consistent with JPM's Co-President and COO's narrative Daniel Pinto who expressed much room to grow in investment banking and private banking in a recent Goldman Sachs conference:

"So the whole investment banking space, I think that there is a way to grow. We are practically short of 10% market share, probably there is more to go there. We have been very clear about the opportunities and leveraging the assets that we have in the payment space both across retail and the wholesale business, I think there is humungous opportunity going forward. The market share in that business in the last five years have gone from low 4% to over 6% and we will continue to invest. I think that this is a business that I am personally very focused, great opportunity." "So I think that in the private bank, specifically in wealth management, the big opportunity is in the U.S. We are very good and very big in the ultra high space. But below that, we have 1% or 2% market share."

Apart from growth avenues, there are signs that the credit environment is improving, for example, by JPM's release in allowance for credit losses, whereby the total firmwide allowance dropped from $22.6B to $20.5B between the June and September quarters. Improvements in loan servicing and recoveries would follow, bolstering earnings derived from an improvement in asset quality. JPM's COO corroborates this given his explanation of strong balance sheets of corporations and his positive outlook of the business environment:

"The companies have very, very strong balance sheets, very good margins. So it's very likely they have all they have to produce growth. So therefore it is very likely they are going to continue doing acquisitions and the confidence of the CEOs is relatively high. It's high for what we see. So I see a real good backdrop for business to do well in the next couple of years."

Fig. 2: Non-interest income rose to a new elevation while interest income may have found a trough, with future growth from rising interest rates

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, chart by author.

Fortress balance sheet

As the gold standard in risk management, JPM's fortress balance sheet continues to grow from strength to strength. JPM's CET1 as at 3Q2021 was a high 12.9% as compared to 11.1% for BAC despite both having the same credit ratings. This suggests that JPM is well-prepared for The Fed's CET surcharge for global systemically important banks and would be 150bps higher than the 11.2% requirement. This preparedness is likely in anticipation of future surcharges to the tune of 50-100bps over the next few years.

JPM's already good asset quality continues to improve alongside better economic growth readings and a strong labour market. The 30+ day delinquency rate for all segments home lending has declined to 1.06% in 3Q2021 and recorded sequential quarterly declines. This is a significant improvement from 1.62% for the nine months ending Sep-2020. The improvement in delinquency rates was also seen as a general trend for both credit card and auto loans.

Conclusion

JPM is a worthwhile addition to any stock portfolio especially if one requires exposure to a high quality name in the financial sector. This universal banking behemoth provides general economic exposure while affording a beta that is relatively lower than peers, which is a particularly attractive proposition during the presently volatile market. The leveling off of yield on interest earning assets suggest that net interest income is at a positive turning point, which will be re-rated as the Federal Reserve tapers its balance sheet more aggressively and begins raising interest rates in 2022.