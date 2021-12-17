Olgaviare/iStock via Getty Images

I had been bullish on TIM S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIIAY) since May 2020, when the preferred Italian listed shares reached their all-time lows.

I explained the rationale behind the investment here and it still remains valid for the most part.

To recap: the company was (and still is) trading at a fraction of its book value. It enjoys a dominant position in the Italian telecommunication market, especially in the broadband wired and cable internet connections. There is a lot of value to extract from the entirety of the company's assets, as the management had started to do a few years ago, by cashing out part of them in order to deleverage the balance sheet.

The multi-year, top-line decrease is coming to an end and the profitability of the group is decent: long story short, at the current prices, the downside is limited and the potential upside is terrific.

Recent Results

Revenue was stabilized and came in flattish in the first 9 months of the year versus 2020, helped by the acceleration of the group's Brazilian division, which looks capable of driving the future growth.

EBITDA declined by 5% YoY, mainly due to an intense investment spending (CAPEX grew by 27% YoY) that also paid upfront for some expenses originally provisioned in the fourth quarter, at which time we should see a reverse trend.

Now, the company fractionally guided down their previous forecasts (EBITDA is shown as modestly decreasing this year and modestly increasing in the following years: see the picture below), but that is mainly due to an increase in investments in some strategical areas, like TV on demand and its ecosystem of new digital companies.

Overall, the investment thesis is intact, with the firm planning to collect up to €3.5B in equity-free cash flow (after lease) in 3-years: that translates into about €1.2B yearly, for a company that capitalizes less than €10B at the time I am writing this.

Even though the debt load is still high, the company is actually deleveraging its balance sheet (see the picture below): all in all, with a price-to-book value of about 30% and EV/EBITDA at 5.5, we are talking about a stock trading at a massive discount.

Why I Sold

I was very confident about the opportunities that TIM's management had to unlock the company's value, but before one can trust the management, well, it would be nice to see that someone is actually in charge. Unfortunately, TIM is currently going through a sort of managerial transition, with no incumbent CEO, nor a business plan.

That is because of an unexpected chain of events that caused the previous CEO, Mr. Luigi Gubitosi, to step down.

After the release of the company's third quarter results, Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF), the relatively biggest shareholder, expressed its disappointment in TIM's results and its CEO.

To be fair, the stock had been caught in a heavy downtrend since the firm started to revise down the guidance (and I was again a greedy buyer during this downtrend). Finally, all of a sudden, the American fund KKR presented a non-binding offer to delist the company, which caused the stock to jump (see the picture below).

That also prompted the resignation of Mr. Gubitosi, who left his CEO role (formally to facilitate the takeover process), but remained on the board and, in practice, blocked the promotion of another CEO not belonging to the current board of directors.

Now, I disagree with the opinion Vivendi has about TIM's CEO: from my point of view, Mr. Gubitosi did a decent job and moved the company towards the right direction. He still had a few aces up his sleeve, like the growth of the Brazilian branch, the investment in TIM's startup, the covering of strategic areas like the cloud, IoT and cybersecurity, with a merge with TIM's only competitor (OpenFiber) in the wholesale fiber-cable business still well in the realm of possibilities. On top of that, he was a committed shareholder too, with a total, individual stake of 2 million shares of TIM, half of them bought just in the past financial year.

I would add here that I don't think that KKR's offer has any serious chance of being accepted, both because it is much lower than the average purchase price of Vivendi's stake and for the quite clear conflicts of interest of the Italian institutions, required to approve the deal. And I certainly don't have any idea of why Mr. Gubitosi's exit would prompt a potential approval.

All these considerations raised some red flags and I decided to liquidate 90% of my position (which had become quite huge for a modest, low double-digit profit, plus dividends).

After all, I was in mainly for the juicy dividend that the Italian preferred shares (MILAN: TITR) offered: and, when I sold, that yield was less than 6%, something relatively easy to find in other telecommunication firms today (see the picture below).

EV/EBITDA Top-line growth (3Y Avg) Dividend's yield TITR 5.5 (5.6%) 6.5% Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) 4.2 3.2% 12.9% Telefonica (TEF) 1.7 (5.6%) 9.4% Orange (ORAN) 5.5 0.8% 6.5%

For the record, I picked the Russian operator MTB, but the full rationale behind this investment goes beyond the purpose of this article.

Future Implications for TIM's Shareholders

Fundamentally, nothing has very much changed in the Italian company's intrinsic value: the stock was and remains cheap.

If anything, KKR's offer could act as a catalyst to provide some support to the shares' price, at least in the short term.

However, the chances that a deal is finally signed are small and the upside, even in that scenario, is a mere 15-20% gain from the current price. TIM should not get distracted by these mirages, but, rather, it should stay focused on the execution of its business strategy.

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, as the present situation with the company's board appears to have reached a deadlock because of the contrasting views within.

The risk that more precious time is lost amid turmoil amongst the company's shareholders is concrete.

To be fair, I have always thought that the only option for investors here was to buy the Italian preferred shares, which offered a much better risk/reward profile. However, now, it's also sensible to consider other firms in the telecom space.

Therefore, the company is definitely not a buy at the current prices and with the underlying situation: however, current shareholders of the preferred shares, could contemplate to wait and hold until the picture becomes clearer.

It's also worth mentioning that the preferred shares are now trading with a 5% discount compared to the ordinary shares. This circumstance makes little sense, considering the difference in the dividend payout between the two (about three times more for the preferred!).

Bottom Line

TIM Group S.p.A. is going through a transitional period.

Its clear value proposition, in theory, guaranteed by an overtake offer, is counterbalanced by an awkward impasse inside its board of directors, which is not even capable to find a new CEO at the moment.

This situation could pose serious risks for the company's business, which needs a stable leadership, with clear strategies to complete the turnaround and unlock the significant value nestled in the firm's assets.

On the other hand, these are not insurmountable problems and there is still a buyout offer that prices the company at 20% (and something) more than its current market value.

The preferred shares, listed on the Italian stock exchange, pay a nice €0.0275 dividend per unit while trading at less than €0.42 at the time I am writing this.

It could be a speculative buy at this point, but, for long-term shareholders, my guess is that it would be better to seek value elsewhere.

