Valerii Apetroaiei/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Table pounding, backing up the truck, loading up: What do all of these have in common? They express strong sentiment towards the target object.

In 2020, it was "loading up" on toilet paper. Even if you didn't, enough people did, causing massive shortages. In the 1990s people were "backing up the truck" on Dot.com companies, hoping to strike it rich.

In 2020, High Dividend Opportunities loaded up on fixed income and debt securities during the March drop. We came away with a truckload of capital gains as fixed income pricing returned to normal levels near PAR.

At times loading up on something can be a fool's errand, while at other times, it can be the best choice you've ever made.

Many of you have that relative who chases the latest fad. Photography is popular? They're all in. Pokemon is cool again? Just call them Ash Catchum. Tiktok is the jam? They're making all sorts of videos. They're chasing each new thing, but are never content.

We aim for a different experience with our Income Method. If we're loading up on something, it's not because someone else says this is the "in thing". We are loading up to grow our income streams. We do the legwork, conduct the research, and formulate our opinions and conclusions. All driven towards our core goal - to have a large income stream funded by dividends!

Today, we want to look at two closed-end funds that we think are worth loading up into the truck you backed up, after pounding the table to buy them all. Is that too much hyperbole?

I don't mean that you should go mortgage your house, sell your firstborn, and borrow from a loan shark to buy these! What I do mean, is that these two stocks are great dividend payers to add to your diversified portfolio, that are currently trading at a very attractive price. They pay high yields today, and we expect them to outperform the market. If you don't already have them in your portfolio, we think you should snag them today.

Don't just take my word on it. Check them out below and let it be your launching spot to do your own research.

Pick #1: PDO - Yield 7.3%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) is a fund that invests in bonds and other debt securities and is managed by PIMCO, the best manager in the space. PDO recently announced a $0.49 special dividend for December (ex-div 12/13). This is over four times the size of its regular monthly dividend!

This is what we love about CEFs (Closed-end Funds) as income investors. CEFs distribute the majority of their income and capital gains. Essentially, a CEF invests its capital into a certain strategy and then passes along the results to the shareholders.

We all know that investing can be a volatile business. Prices go up, prices go down, and your return in any given year can be higher or lower than another year.

When PDO first came out, it had a much lower yield than its sister funds, particularly PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), the fund with the most similar strategy. Management's strategy for the fund was to have a very conservative "regular" monthly dividend and are now paying out the excess as a "special" dividend.

Here is the breakdown of the sources of this excess cash flow:

- Source: PIMCO Press Release

PDO realized about $0.12 in capital gains, and $0.37 was in excess net income. This means that going forward, PIMCO has the option to raise the regular monthly dividend, or it can continue to make larger special dividends at year-end. Whichever option PIMCO chooses, income and capital gains will continue to be passed along to shareholders.

The reasons we like PDO are:

It is managed by PIMCO, the best Fixed-Income CEF manager.

PDO has a short "duration" of 3.87 years. This means that changes in interest rates will have only a modest impact on NAV.

With 42% of its portfolio maturing within three years, PDO is very flexible and will be able to adapt to interest rate changes and inflation.

PDO's mission is "The fund utilizes an opportunistic approach to pursue high conviction income-generating ideas across credit markets to seek current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective." This aligns well with our goals.

Provides diverse exposure to attractive debt opportunities including non-agency MBS, high-yield corporate credit, non-US developed, and emerging markets.

Is currently trading at only a 1% premium to NAV. PIMCO managed peers routinely trade at 10%+ premiums.

We remain very happy to add PDO anytime it is trading at a small premium to NAV, like it is right now!

Pick #2: THQ - Yield 5.5%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) is a CEF that operates in the healthcare space. THQ owns companies like UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

THQ offers diversified exposure to healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, services, equipment, biotech, life science investments, and more.

- Source: THQ Fact Card

THQ is having a very solid year and is substantially out-earning its dividend. We can see this by looking at its NAV, which is still very close to multi-year highs despite the recent pullback.

Remember, CEFs pay out the majority of their income and capital gains to avoid excise taxes. Every dividend paid reduces NAV, so when we see a CEF where NAV runs high and stays high, that is an indication that the gains are materially out-earning the dividend. The fund will need to address the excess earnings, which is usually done through the dividend.

The fund has a few options. If the manager determines that the gains are likely due to one-time favorable conditions and might not be sustainable over time, a fund frequently will have a "special" dividend at year-end. Alternatively, if the manager believes higher earnings can be sustained for the long-term, it can increase the regular dividend.

We don't know which route THQ will take, but it is clear that gains have dramatically outpaced the current dividend. Tekla has other health funds that pay 8% of NAV, while THQ is paying out less than 6% of NAV. There is room to raise the regular dividend. Alternatively, THQ could pay out a substantial special dividend.

Either way, we expect a decision will be announced either in the next few weeks if a special dividend is announced or early next year if Tekla decides to raise the regular dividend.

With the healthcare sector selling off in the face of Omicron uncertainty, it is a good time to add more shares anyway. A high probability of a favorable dividend announcement is a cherry on top!

- Source: Dreamstime

Conclusion

These two funds are ones that you should have a full allocation on. If you don't it's time to get on it. I like to make swift moves to capture opportunities to hold for decades.

I don't like to actually pound tables - it can hurt the hand and disturbs my wife. I don't like to back up trucks - I've always been a forward-facing person. I do like to load up my portfolio with dividend-paying stocks when they are cheap. And then enjoy the wonderful rewards of income they provide.

Retirement is a key time when many start to focus on their income streams. I suggest starting to build your income as soon as you can. Why? Because you can see your income stream rapidly growing year over year. This allows you to see your progress to your goals for retirement and benefit from reinvestment of those same dividends. Compounding is a powerful, underrated impact.

Load up on high dividend income, back up the truck on recurring income streams, and pound the table when dividend income goes on sale. You won't regret doing so when you see how high your dividend income climbs!