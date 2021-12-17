insta_photos/iStock via Getty Images

As market-followers are well aware, the past quarter has seen a very sharp and swift correction in small and mid-cap growth stocks, and few names have been spared the pain. Surprisingly, however, Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) has managed to remain relatively stable in its stock price, even if the stock is still trading down ~20% from all-time highs notched earlier this year in February.

Smartsheet, for investors who are unaware, is a rapidly growing workflow and collaboration software tool. By helping teams to "work smarter," Smartsheet has purported to deliver large productivity gains and time-to-value, especially for large corporations like Uber (UBER) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Though Smartsheet has been able to avoid carnage in Q4, the stock is still only approximately flat for the year, underperforming the stock market even though its fundamental performance has been lofty. In my view, Smartsheet remains a solid long-term buy-and-hold proposition:

Data by YCharts

It's rare, in my view, for a software stock of this caliber to be trading at such a normal and unfrenzied valuation. In my view, news around the Omicron variant and how various companies are adapting to full hybrid-work processes for the long haul provide added stimulants to push adoption of Smartsheet's software into the mainstream.

Smartsheet, in my view, is displaying traits of a classic mid-level software company. The stock was very hot at the time of its IPO - but now, three years after the initial public debut, investors have moved on to newer and shinier stocks. It's a mistake to ignore Smartsheet, however, due to the years of consistency and operating experience it now has under its belt, plus its very relevant product and massive growth rates.

Here are the top reasons to remain bullish on Smartsheet:

Remote work is going to continue being the "new normal". Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that.

Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that. Smartsheet is moving to bigger and bigger deals, and expansion rates remain high. As Smartsheet has proven its utility and flexed its muscles as a more prominent public company, the company has been able to sign larger deals. In its most recent quarter, its count of >$100k ACV customers grew 72% y/y to more than 850 such customers. The average customer is also upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet: net revenue retention rates are clocking in around 130%, which exceeds most other SaaS stocks.

As Smartsheet has proven its utility and flexed its muscles as a more prominent public company, the company has been able to sign larger deals. In its most recent quarter, its count of >$100k ACV customers grew 72% y/y to more than 850 such customers. The average customer is also upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet: net revenue retention rates are clocking in around 130%, which exceeds most other SaaS stocks. Horizontal software and broad use cases. Smartsheet is broadly applicable to virtually any industry and virtually any team or function within a company, making its addressable market-wide.

Smartsheet is broadly applicable to virtually any industry and virtually any team or function within a company, making its addressable market-wide. Slowly diversifying its product platform. Smartsheet made its first major acquisition in 2020 of a company called Brandfolder, which helps companies manage and run analytics on their digital web content. Continued product rollouts could lead to expanding use cases and a larger TAM for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet made its first major acquisition in 2020 of a company called Brandfolder, which helps companies manage and run analytics on their digital web content. Continued product rollouts could lead to expanding use cases and a larger TAM for Smartsheet. Profitability and Rule of 40. In its most recent quarter, Smartsheet hit a near-breakeven -2% pro forma operating margin. On top of a 46% y/y revenue growth rate, Smartsheet is a vaunted member of the so-called "Rule of 40".

For a company with these merits, Smartsheet's valuation remains incredibly opportunistic. At current share prices near $71, Smartsheet trades at a market cap of $8.97 billion; and after netting off the $440.0 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet, Smartsheet has a resulting enterprise value of $8.53 billion.

Meanwhile, Wall Street has a consensus revenue target of $732.0 million for the company next year, indicating 34% y/y growth. Against this revenue outlook, Smartsheet trades at "just" 11.7x EV/FY22 revenue. Many growth stocks in a similar 30-40% growth range, meanwhile, are still trading at high-teens multiples in spite of the recent correction.

The bottom line here: if you're looking for a robust growth stock that isn't trading at nosebleed multiples, Smartsheet is a robust candidate. It's important to remain invested and exposed to the tech sector even as the market undergoes a risk-off mentality; the key is to focus on more reasonably valued names that have less downside risk. Smartsheet has proven in Q4 that its combination of great growth at a reasonable price has protected it from the sharp downside that many of its peers have undergone. Stay long here.

Q3 download

Smartsheet's latest Q3 results show a business that continues to be vibrantly adding new customers and hitting on all the right key metrics. Take a look at the Q3 results, released in early December, in the snapshot below:

Figure 1. Smartsheet Q3 results

Source: Smartsheet Q3 earnings deck

Smartsheet's revenue in Q3 grew 46% y/y to $144.6 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $139.9 million (+41% y/y) by a significant five-point margin. Also, as you can see in the chart below, Smartsheet saw its revenue accelerate two points versus 44% y/y growth in Q2; in fact, the company has now been accelerating growth over the past two quarters:

Figure 2. Smartsheet Q3 revenue trends

Source: Smartsheet Q3 earnings deck

Smartsheet also reported billings growth of 44% y/y, but when adjusting for deferred revenue that came onto Smartsheet's books with last year's acquisition for Brandfolder, billings growth would actually have been six points stronger at 50% y/y. The strong billings results on top of strong revenue growth help to secure the company's position and indicate that revenue growth isn't in danger of decelerating anytime soon.

Another strong highlight to call out is the fact that Smartsheet has been incredibly successful at onboarding larger and larger customers. In Q2, the company added 120 net-new customers that provide greater than >$100k in annual contract value. Often, these large multi-department companies provide just the sort of "land and expand" opportunities that can help Smartsheet to profitably expand its revenue base.

Figure 3. Smartsheet customer trends

Source: Smartsheet Q3 earnings deck

And to that extent, note as well that Smartsheet's dollar-based net revenue retention rates hit a multi-quarter high at 131% in Q3, indicating that the average Smartsheet customer upgrades their usage of the software by >30% following the first year. Compared to many other software companies that see this metric only in the 110-120% range, Smartsheet is doing remarkably well at proving its value to new customers and encouraging them to add teams and departments to the tool.

Figure 4. Smartsheet net retention trends

Source: Smartsheet Q3 earnings deck

Smartsheet also managed to achieve its growth while also making strides on profitability. As seen in the chart below, Smartsheet's pro forma operating margins clocked in at -2% in Q3, thirteen points better than the year-ago Q3. It's worth re-emphasizing as well that on top of a 46% y/y revenue growth rate, Smartsheet's "Rule of 40" score of 44 is another distinguisher against other "growth at all costs" software stocks and another indicator of why its valuation is surprisingly low.

Figure 5. Smartsheet profitability trends

Source: Smartsheet Q3 earnings deck

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Smartsheet as we head into 2022: great growth, timely product, major improvements to profitability, and a compelling valuation. The fact that Smartsheet outperformed many other peer growth stocks in Q4 is a signal that the market is latching onto this company's incredible fundamental merits. Don't miss the chance to ride the upward momentum here.