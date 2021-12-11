bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

November 28, I penned the article "Omicron: Why I'm Hedging With S&P 500 puts". I've since learned a lot about Omicron and believe the consensus characterization of this variant is that it "spreads fast but causes mild disease". I'm going to preface this by saying I'm not a virologist, epidemiologist, and instead just a mere speculator.

I've been looking at data I could find to try and get an idea of where this is headed (a short time) before scientists and more capable people will publish their likely much better-supported findings. It looks to me like the Gauteng (South Africa) data paint a nuanced picture and I'm somewhat wary of the popular "mild" interpretation.

In short, my view is the impact of Omicron on the global North could well be underestimated. Since November 28, the S&P 500 has gone up (~1%) while the QQQ actually sold off (0.70%). I still favor a cautious approach and one way to do that is by picking up relatively cheap hedges.

In my defense, the S&P 500 is down some and the iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) actually sold off pretty hard (almost 4%). Since that public article, I've updated my views with around ~10 brief notes to subscribers as data emerged.

Reviewing Gauteng data

Gauteng (an urban area of South Africa with a population of 16 million) is viewed as the epicenter of Omicron and I've focused my analysis there on the theory that it would perhaps help find early indicators of what to expect.

The picture isn't disastrous and I don't think it has to be for Gauteng or South Africa. This doesn't necessarily mean Omicron won't be problematic in Europe and/or the U.S. In fact, given the South Africa context, the data isn't as reassuring to me as it seems to be to so many.

Here's a quote by Professor Shabir Madhi who's a clinical infectious disease epidemiologist and vaccinologist.

A recent seroprevalence survey in Gauteng, where the Omicron variant was first identified, showed that 72% of the population had a previous infection with the coronavirus, said Shabir Madhi, a vaccinologist at Wits University. That compares with about 20% when the Beta variant emerged a year ago, said Madhi, who led trials of both AstraZeneca and Novavax's shots in SA. That compares with about 20% when the beta variant emerged a year ago.

SeroTracker doesn't show it yet but it doesn't seem inconsistent with prior studies that covered different time frames. Then there's this thread by an engineering PhD at the University of Johannesburg.

Streicher believes the rest of the world has nothing to fear. This is a conclusion I definitely don't want to underwrite at this point but he also argues natural immunity levels of 70%. I found that data point hard to assess, but with two South African sources, I'll assume it's about right.

Vaccination rates are around 25% nationwide, but if you count 1 dose, this shoots up to ~35%.

There aren't many old people in Gauteng, to begin with. The median age for the province is 27 years old. Gauteng province's age distribution is 23.6% under the age of 15, 19.6% from 15 to 24, 37.9% from 25 to 44, 15.0% from 45 to 64, and 4.0% who are 65 years of age or older.

It is known that older people are vaccinated above the national average rate of ~27%. I've seen estimates claiming 50% of the over 60s. The figures are going to overlap to an extent. At the end of the day, it is likely at least 72% but possibly up to 93%+ of the Gauteng population will have had some kind of Covid defense.

I went through all of that because this context is vastly different from the European context. In Europe, 20% of the population is over 65 years old. The median age in the EU is 43.9 years old. There are major gaps between seropositivity rates between Europe/U.S. and Africa:

If you consider the defenses present in the South African population and the widely acknowledged rapid rate of spread of Omicron, the Gauteng figures don't look so great. You see a lot of commentary along the lines of "Delta at the same stage caused a lot more deaths". Yeah, and if it didn't, we would have a huge problem. When Delta hit, people weren't vaccinated or had already experienced Delta.

To create the following graphs I've just taken the Gauteng hospital data from the South African NICD.

Admissions are rising but indeed not exponentially. At the start of the wave, there were a lot of incidental cases. At that time, relatively few people presented with advanced Covid. This may be because Omicron could spread widely before being detected as it's a mild disease (a popular read) but a number of other factors could be responsible or have contributed; Omicron seems to spread really fast, vulnerable people already died in one of the prior three waves, vaccination rates among vulnerable groups tend to be higher and 70% seroprevalence among the Gauteng population.

High daily number yesterday but could be due to data catch-up.

ICU is flattish which is always good to see. Hope it stays that way:

I created an additional graph to see hospitalized vs ICU:

This graph isn't exactly reassuring me Omicron is inherently mild but we'll see.

Daily deaths are high and rising. The peak around the start of December is kind of curious. I can't really explain it but it may be some data glitch that's obscuring trends in death as well as other "severe disease indicators".

Ventilated patients are up.

Now, there's something that's bothering me (besides the weather in South Africa). Wasn't this a seasonal thing? It seems weird to me South Africa has a summer wave.

But note there are quite a few deaths in the 0-9 age group and the 10-19 age group over the period since the first reported Omicron case for the entire region of South Africa (the data I needed for this wasn't available to me for Gauteng only):

The largest percentage increases in deaths over this period actually took place in these younger age groups.

This doesn't mean younger age groups are more vulnerable to Omicron vs prior variants. First of all, the sample size is very small. Incidental Covid findings likely made a big impression in the 0-9 age group.

I also noticed a major difference in Covid-positive deaths in the 0-9 age group among the 0-9 age group between public and private hospital data in South Africa. It doesn't have to mean that private hospitals offer better care (could be) but perhaps patients come in less vulnerable states.

What worries me slightly is that these deaths continue to add up. It's not just a couple of incidentals from the very start of this wave. It could still be nothing but it's something to keep an eye on. The table below offers an alternative perspective on this data.

If we look back to the 24th of November and mark it as the start of this wave (which is quite arbitrary but what I've been doing consistently), then this time frame represents 3.22% of all days since the start of SA's first wave on 4-1-2020.

Here are the admissions and deaths: by age group as a percentage of the South African total for that same age group, since that day:

What you should see in a table like the above is a figure well under 3.22% at the start of waves and a figure well above 3.22% when you think you are peaking. The Financial Times graphic below gives some context:

Across the board, deaths are down which is consistent with the "Omicron is mild" narrative. But consider it in light of the protection that should be present in the population.

Admissions and deaths are very high as a percentage of the total for younger age groups. This is especially worrisome as it's not exactly clear to me where we are in this Omicron wave.

Part of this is a vaccine effect.

If we see something similar in the global North, people will point to vaccine effects first. But interestingly, South Africa's vaccine uptake is quite low. While natural immunity is very high. Natural immunity shouldn't be all that different in these younger age groups. Yet, they seem to be affected to a much greater extent. I'm wary of the possibility (I'm definitely not sure) this virus may affect kids to a somewhat greater extent compared to previous variants.

This doesn't seem to be a widespread worry but I'm not the only one as a U.K. health insurer found a higher risk to end up hospitalized among children with Omicron (compared to Delta).

Don't take me wrong; I don't want to dismiss the idea that Omicron could intrinsically be a milder variant. For example, there's a study out that's promising because it could "explain" why Omicron would be less severe and at the same time more transmissible (which is not an obvious combination). Apparently, the Hong Kong University team finds that Omicron replicates faster in the bronchus but not in the lung. I had to Google what bronchus are, but apparently, these are pipes connected to your lungs.

Here's a Twitter thread explaining why this could be relevant, but with the caveat, it might not mean anything. I think it's pretty strong given the qualitative and quantitative data we've already seen.

At the same time, Biden is warning the unvaccinated and the U.S. is now seeing strong Omicron growth. He's not doing this for no reason. Omicron seems to have a not inconsiderable growth advantage judging by its rapid ascent in most places it is found.

Translating this to markets

It is a very tough call to say what markets are going to do in response to Delta/Omicron. Especially in light of the Fed transitioning towards a tighter regime. Powell has been brushing off Omicron and he could well change course if it turns out badly. Roughly I'm thinking about it this way for the coming weeks:

Omicron intrinsic severity close to Delta or worse Omicron intrinsic severity much less severe Dovish FED Bullish Bullish Hawkish FED Very Bearish Bearish

It is not straightforward how to position or whether to make large changes to a portfolio. In March 2020, I was positioned very bearish (which ultimately turned out correctly) but completely blindsided by the lightning-fast rally up afterward.

This time, I want to be aware of the potential fundamental challenge posed by Omicron and monetary tightening. I keep in mind that fiscal and monetary responses are dependent on how bad it actually gets. To make things even more complicated, we finally have inflation materializing and that could limit the Fed's ability to resume a more dovish course.

At a high level, I've been leaning more on hedges since the Omicron variant popped up. Depending on how things turn out, I think something like a short iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) best expresses Omicron bearishness. I also have a small short in U.S. Global Jets (JETS) that is very dependent on Omicron/Covid developments. On the other hand, something like shorting the Invesco Nasdaq QQQ (QQQ) probably works better to benefit from a hawkish Powell. As a general hedge, I just like the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). It hasn't been very volatile and the options are relatively cheap compared to those on the Nasdaq or Russell. In some of the worst-case scenarios, the S&P 500 is probably going to sell off hard as well. Meanwhile, buying short-term put options or a few of them isn't as expensive if it all blows over and the market resumes its bullish ways of the last decade. I assume I'm going to lose my investments here (or trade out if things change). But in the unfortunate future where the market is down a lot soon, this should pay off in a big way.

I like the January 3 $445 put which goes for $1.93

or, for example, the long 463 and short 442 put spread for an investment of $373.

These will only work out if things get really bad fairly quickly (most likely things will not play out that way), but the extended bull market, Omicron, inflation-induced monetary tightening could be all the ingredients needed for an explosive Christmas Cocktail.