When we last covered Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated (NYSE:FFC), we had a rather unexcited view about the security. We recognized that this was a good fund with a good long-term performance, but poured cold water on any hopes of it doing well in the short term. Specifically we said,

FFC has done well over the years. The first time we looked at it, the risk was extreme from the point of view of just the pure premium to NAV. Today, we see three other risks. At the same time, the fund still trades at a premium to NAV. We would continue to stay on the sidelines until we see a radical pricing shift. At a minimum, investors will not miss any returns by waiting for this to trade at least at NAV.

We examine how the thesis panned out and whether the current pricing offers investors an advantage for this high quality closed end fund.

The Premium & The Returns

When we first covered FFC, the premium was an incredible headwind. We have pulled up the chart that we used in that article.

The second time we covered it, the premium was far more modest at 6.71%. But 6.71% was about as much as you could make in a year on this fund, solely on distributions. Today, the premium has compressed back down to a shade under 2.25%.

Now this is great for perspective buyers, but this journey from high premium to low premium was very painful for existing FFC investors. This is a point we want to emphasize as we often see a total disregard for this aspect in today's markets.

From the first timepoint, a year back, FFC delivered a price return of negative 9.73% and a total return of negative 3.46%. That compares quite unfavorably to a the iShares Preferred Income Securities ETF (PFF).

Returns were bad from the second point as well.

Source: Solid Yield, But Too Expensive

The bulk of the issue was the compression of the premium for both timepoints. In other words,

Source: Meb Faber

Shocking right?

Fund Characteristics

With the premium and performance covered, let's look at what this fund holds today. FFC runs a fairly diversified fund with 218 holdings on last check. The fund sports an extremely low turnover and their longer term performance is even more impressive in light of that.

Source: CEF Connect - FFC

The overall credit quality is about what you get in closed end preferred share funds these days.

Source: CEF Connect - FFC

As a comparison we have presented Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) below.

Source: CEF Connect - JPC

Unless you have BB or lower securities, you will struggle to generate more than 5% distributions on NAV, even using leverage.

FFC holds a lot of convertible shares and convertible bonds in its portfolio.

Source: CEF Connect - FFC

These securities try to blend in characteristics of both stocks and bonds and tend to add a little extra beta to most fixed-income funds. While we generalize in our comment above, do note that the exact security selected and the price paid are rather key in whether any convertible security acts like a stock or bond from that point. FFC has certainly shown good skill in picking these as longer term returns have been comparable or better to PFF, JPC and Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS).

Data by YCharts

As with all preferred share funds, FFC has significant duration risk coming from its perpetual preferred shares as well as its large bond holdings. This of course is compounded by leverage.

Source: CEF Connect - FFC

Among the funds that do use leverage, 32.18% is on the lower side. JPS, for example uses 36.86%.

Source: CEF Connect - JPS

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) while a bond fund in general, uses over 40% regularly.

Distribution Cut

We did not give this attention first and foremost as some readers might have expected. While distributions are of course important, too many investors lose track of what they are buying and instead focus 90% of their time on what the fund pays. Distributions are what you should look at, after you have looked at everything else.

Here, FFC has obviously disappointed the fan club, but this was expected.

Source: CEF Connect - FFC

New preferred shares are yielding ridiculously low amounts and anywhere where companies can call in higher yielding securities, they are doing so. FFC prudently cut to match its internally generated funds, but we would not be surprised to see another one in a year. As we had noted previously, PFF is generating about 4% a year and after the higher fee structure, lower quality of holdings and leverage of CEFs, you will be extremely lucky if you can get 6.0% on NAV. FFC is still paying 7% on NAV on a forward basis, so we don't think that will hold.

Verdict

FFC continues to be one of the better CEFs we can find in preferred space and our chief contention was the pricing the last time we wrote about it. Two small distribution cuts over the last year have fixed sentiment to an extent and the Z-scores looks positively ravishing.

Source: CEF Connect - FFC

At this point this gets our relative seal of approval. What we mean here is if we had to buy a preferred share closed end fund, we would put FFC on top of that short list. Pricing is much better than in the past and the fund errs on the lower side of leverage as well. We though, are not buying, just yet. The risks of fixed income are quite high and we are just beginning to see some of this unravel. We are happy to make single educated wagers by buying individual preferred shares, but are still on the sidelines for most funds (with one exception).

