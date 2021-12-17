da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

I had assigned a bullish rating to the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in February 2021 when it was quoting at about $98. Well, it hasn't moved as much as other stocks/ETFs that I was bullish on but has nevertheless appreciated to $107 as of December 15, 2021. Aside from delivering a 9% price gain since my last post, investors also earned a TTM dividend yield of 1.64%. The combined gains (price gain plus dividend yield) seem on the lower side considering that the market has been raging. But then we have navigated an extremely narrow market since February 2021, with the indices primarily driven by heavyweights.

We are now at a point at which a dovish and accommodating Fed has turned into a hungry hawk and has indicated three rate hikes in 2022. Other global geopolitical events such as the U.S.-China trade tensions, U.S.-Russia standoff on Ukraine, U.S.-China standoff on Taiwan, etc., can impact global financial markets if they turn ugly. So, I decided to review my original bullish rating, and here is my analysis:

Historical Price Momentum

Since its inception in June 2008, VT's price gas gained 113%, growing at an annual rate of about 7.5% on a simple average basis. In between, the ETF has encountered two disruptions - Greece's default in 2015 and the COVID-19 meltdown of 2020.

Since March 2020, the time at which the COVID-19 melt-up started, VT's price has gained a whopping 68%. The ETF has witnessed disruptions in the past and will continue to witness many more in the future - the big takeaway is that its historical price momentum data suggest that the ETF's price grows at 7.5% if it is held for the long term.

Dividend Yield

VT invests in the constituents of the FTSE Global All Cap Index and is more of a growth than an income fund. Therefore, its dividend yield hardly matters to growth investors and is too small for income investors. Still, the dividend yield can be combined with the annual price gain to arrive at an estimate of the combined gain it can deliver to the investors.

VT's current TTM dividend yield is 1.64% and its 3-year CAGR is 1.21%. These data suggest that the ETF's dividend yield in 2022 is likely to inch up to 1.66%.

Portfolio and Risk Management

As of November 30, 2021, VT held 9,289 stocks (60% domestic) with an average Price/Earnings ratio of 18.6 and an average Price/Book ratio of 1.8. These ratios indicate the portfolio's valuation is just about right in a raging bull market. The ETF had invested 16.10% of its assets in its top 10 holdings. Given the diversity and stock-picking style (growth-value blend) of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, I believe that the ETF is sufficiently de-risked.

Peer Comparison

A comparison of VT with its peer, the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI), reveals the following:

The TTM dividend yield of both the peers is more or less the same (VT's 1.64% vs. ACWI's 1.69%). However, ACWI's dividend payouts have been growing at a CAGR of 7.55% in the last 3 years, while VT's payouts have grown by just 1.21% in the same period. In the long run (3-10 year holding), the price gains delivered by both peers have been similar.

The peer comparison does not reveal any substantial deviation.

Summing Up

It doesn't matter that VT provides investors exposure to global markets at a tiny expense ratio of 0.08%. Ultimately, it's all about the money. People invest in ETFs either for growth or dividend or both - and they expect a return that is in line with the opportunity cost.

I'm going with a neutral rating on VT for the long term. However, the ETF seems bullish in the short term because the Fed's stance is clear now. So, traders can take advantage of it and zig-n-zag out of the ETF based on their chart and indicator setup.