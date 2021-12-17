Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News

So, much like with the last article, we're not looking at Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) cars, we're looking at aircraft engines and other parts. In my last article, following my hold stance, I made sure to keep an eye on this company and what happened to it. Well, this has happened.

Holding to conservative price targets has value because even following a slight climb, this company is going nowhere in the short term based on current results and forecasts.

Let's see what's driving the stock market's view on Rolls-Royce.

How has the company been doing?

A quick recap.

On the surface, Rolls-Royce should be an excellent company and investment. The business was founded in 1904, and what remains in the company concerns the design and manufacture of power systems for aviation and other industries. The fact is that Rolls-Royce is the second-largest maker of Aircraft Engines, and also has major businesses in marine propulsion and other energy sectors. The company is in the top 20 of top defense contractors when looking at revenues and it has a primary listing on the FTSE100, where it's the 85th-largest company on that index. (Source: Seeking Alpha Article)

Now you know much of the basic upside - and it's plenty. However, as I wrote, the company has seen massive trouble for a very long time and seems only recently to be pushing things in the right direction.

With restructuring still on track and its disposals program towards the £2B targets, the company is expected to deliver improved cash flow and expected profits in line with 2021 guidance. Underlying revenue for the company is around £12B, split like this...

...and the company maintains its appealing backlog at around £53.7B. This is fairly appealing, given a somewhat good split between defense and civil applications. You're looking at aircraft engines for business and commercial aviation as well as the defense industry, as well as power systems for things like nuclear reactors. When you boil it down to what the company really knows and focuses on, it's an engine & propulsion company. Overall margins depend on segments, but they range from currently negative on a 2020 basis for the Civil Aerospace due to self-explanatory matters, to around 7-11% for the various other segments, in terms of underlying operating profit in relation to revenue/sales.

Rolls-Royce's strategy continues to include severe headcount reductions, getting rid of around 8,000 roles with civil aerospace reduced by 30%, and the targets are almost achieved. The company is reducing the number of factories, improving sustainability, and delivering CapEx reductions as a result of this, with £1B worth of cash savings for 2021, and a £1.3B run rate for 2022E.

It continues to be a difficult time for this manufacturer, facing a combination of macro headwinds in the form of COVID-19, restructuring, Brexit, and headwinds from the aviation sector. Still, the amount of savings expected to be generated is impressive, coming from both employee pay/benefits, CapEx, and R&D/Engineering. That last part is generally something you don't want to see, as usual, you want an engineering company to focus capital on R&D, not pull it - but in this case, it's due to COVID-19 and the timeline for spend.

Also, Rolls-Royce is disposing of assets it no longer deems as relevant, including ITP Aero, one of its segments, bergen Engines, and UK Civil Nuclear Instrumentation and Controls.

This will allow the company to focus on its three main segments.

On a macro level, the aircraft market is very concentrated to five major companies, including General Electric (GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) JV CFM international, International Aero Engines, Pratt & Whitney, GE itself, and Rolls-Royce. CFM and Rolls-Royce are the EU companies here, and the fact is that Rolls-Royce has been playing second fiddle to CFM for some time, more than quadrupling Rolls-Royce in-service fleet size.

Also on a macro level, Widebody aircraft is expected to enjoy the biggest amount of growth, while narrowbody aircraft will actually decrease, according to most estimates.

For both CFM and Rolls-Royce, end-customers are almost exclusively Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). In order to understand the market, it's not enough to look on a very high level, you need to look at engine exposure on a per-aircraft basis - because this differs greatly. Rolls-Royce, for instance, is the exclusive supplier of the Trent 500 series for the A340-500/600 aircraft. (Source: By My name - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6795093)

Most aircraft by the two majors have different engine manufacturers depending on the version of the aircraft. In the A380 market, Rolls-Royce's shares of engines are 40% with its Trent 900, while in the B777, that market share is only 20%, but it goes up to 40% again in the B787 with the Trent 1000. This isn't in line with Rolls-Royce's market share of total delivered engines, which was as low as 10-11% a few years back.

The future of this market is looking like higher degrees of overall exclusivity. Instead of focusing, as they have, on putting different engines in similar series of planes, manufacturers are moving towards a higher degree of aircraft-exclusive engine suppliers, as mentioned for the A340-500/500. There are a few reasons for this, but with increased regulation come increased demands on engineering as well as expertise and maintenance needs. Engine maintenance as a percentage of operating costs can be as high as 6% for an airline. Also, on a pure engineering basis, regional airline engines have wildly different maintenance profiles than long/trans-Atlantic engines, which makes sense.

Overall, Rolls-Royce's focus is correct. The company is focused on Widebody, as it should be. The current numbers show a 24-25% market share in the widebody segment, which accounts for a majority of company sales. These revenues come in both the form of OEM and aftermarket. Rolls-Royce estimates around 5,650 engines in operation with 400 customers in 30 aircraft types, with the company's share of service revenue being around 52%, of which in turn over three-quarters of the company's engines are under so-called Total-Care contracts, meaning engines are charged on a per-hour basis.

For those of you/us familiar with basic accounting, charging engines on this basis has immense accounting implications, where the margin actually rises over the engine's 20-25 year lifespan, as you're recording an OE loss over time.

All in all, Rolls-Royce is faced with incredibly strong competition, with General Electric being the clear market leader at almost 50% of the global market in wide-body. Company growth is almost exclusively organic, which is also why it's so dangerous for company results when a fundamental downturn such as COVID-19 occurs. Other defense majors such as General Dynamics (GD) or Lockheed (LMT) could relatively easily absorb some of the issues here due to their very different profiles, but companies such as RYCEF which have exposure to mainly one segment are in a much worse position to absorb such risks, even if the aftermarket segment largely remained profitable. However, Rolls-Royce has a different market target than its direct competitor CFM, because it focuses primarily on large engines, while CFM goes for the mid-engine market.

In the end, I see Rolls-Royce's model as remaining very much profitable over the long term despite these headwinds and risks. The company is in the business of selling incredibly complicated engineering products with a very long life cycle, at an extremely low initial margin, while making much of its money on the maintenance and contracts associated with the product. As long as you understand this, you also understand the profit implications, wherein sales revenue of engines don't necessarily translate to immediate profit but will do so over long years.

Ongoing risks in the company seem very clear to me. The defense segment will continue to deteriorate due to lower incentives, nuclear will decline in the light of continued ESG focus (the company is already divesting its domestic segments), and marine will continue to decline in the light of a downturn in offshore, crude, and energy, with Rolls-Royce being an incredibly nordic-focused marine company, and the Nordic regions are on the downturn here. This is why the company has continually announced cutbacks and impairments here.

The key driver for the company is aero and engines - and things here are cloudy, pardon the pun. We're still in the midst of a pandemic, and travel, while up YoY, is still not that high. As we'll also see, the company has recorded significant drops in every sort of metric that matters. The dividend is cut, and there is very little visibility in terms of the restoration here.

Let's look at valuation.

What is the valuation?

Rolls-Royce, facing not inconsiderable continued challenges and headwinds, trades at significantly depressed levels. From a high of over £12.35/share, the company now trades at £1.13, and the returns for investors in the mid-teens are abhorrent.

This former beloved dividend stalwart - which it was, for many British and European investors, has taken on the role as a cautionary tale, of what can happen when you ignore signs of fundamental deterioration. COVID-19 did not cause this, at least not by itself. There have been successive profit warnings for several years, and if you follow the EPS trend, you'll see the deterioration beginning as early as 2014, with only an uptick in 2017.

Modeling what makes the company attractive here is complicated. In my DCF model, I've applied a terminal growth rate of less than 2.1%, being on the very conservative side and in part driven by COVID-19. Other analysts vary between 1.8-3% growth in terms of EBITDA. I also expect a very flat development in terms of R&D and CapEx over the short to medium term, reflecting cutbacks and recent investments that are, by now, already finished.

DCF isn't everything, but using these assumptions, I arrive at a target of less than £0.95, meaning from this perspective, the company is overvalued. If we look at peer-based comps, where primary peers in the EU are aforementioned Safran through CFM as well as perhaps Wärtsilä (OTCPK:WRTBF), though comparing it too heavily to Wärtsilä is problematic because of a wildly different portfolio, we still can see RYCEF as somewhat undervalued at a comparative P/E of around 24 to around 30X for Safran. However, we must also account for the simple fact that Safran does not face Brexit risks and the fact that at least Airbus may end up favoring CFM higher, with many having already warned over Brexit impact. Therefore, the variance in valuation may be warranted.

The problem in both the DCF and the P/E is the company's forecast assumptions and expectations. Rolls-Royce has very little visibility for its dividend., and current expectations are for the GAAP EPS to remain at a level of zero, which still is an improvement from the negative, but not turn positive until 2022E, at which point it would see an improvement to around 6 pence/share, which is still quite low.

The dividend is expected to remain at zero at least for 2021-2023.

Based on these estimates and compared to the broader overall market, I don't see Rolls-Royce as an appealing investment here - I cannot. I stick to my current estimate of less than £0.95/share. Current analyst consensus calls for a valuation of around £1.26/share (Source: S&P Global), indicating an overall upside of 10%, but I consider this based on too-flimsy EV/EBITDA and public P/E comps, which to me, aren't that applicable at this time. Safran, for instance, is not in the same trouble as Rolls-Royce - therefore it can warrant a higher premium.

This is further confirmed by the fact that in spite of the average targets less than 20% of analysts have a "BUY" rating here, and the lowest range of the share price estimate goes as low as £0.52/share. At that price, even I would be stumbling over myself, potentially investing in Rolls-Royce.

At this point, I consider Rolls-Royce a "HOLD" with a price target of no more than £0.95/share at most. There is a long-term upside to this company, but investing at this point is investing before the exact road to recovery and the potential timeframe is clear enough for comfort. I say "No" here.

Rolls-Royce is a "HOLD".

Thesis

My current thesis for Rolls-Royce is as follows.

The company is a fundamentally sound defense major with good upside in the very long term - but the exact timeline here is uncertain, and the company has been underperforming for nearly 5 years, delivering losses of upwards of 80%.

Because of vastly better alternatives on the market, I would be careful investing anything in Rolls-Royce here and would wait for clearer signs of improvement - taking the slightly higher eventual price for higher security.

The only way to avoid a "HOLD" here would be a ridiculous discount, at around £0.5/share. Other than that, I say "no" here.

Rolls-Royce is a "HOLD" here.

Thank you for reading.