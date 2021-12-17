Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

If you're anything like me, you like to use massive corrections as a buying opportunity. These days, many investors follow the herd and buy momentum stocks as they're headed for their peak, which burned many growth investors' portfolios in the fourth quarter of this year. In my view, one of the safest times to buy growth stocks is when they've retreated and have viable business catalysts to spark a rebound.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is a top candidate in this regard. If we were looking at this stock three years ago, we would hardly have believed that Alteryx would one day become a value stock. For a long time after its IPO, Alteryx was one of the hottest stocks in the software sector, routinely commanding valuation multiples in the high teens versus revenue. Investors praised the stock for its sky-high gross margins and its very thematic big data orientation, which would continue to propel Alteryx's TAM higher.

All of these factors that drove Alteryx higher in the early days are still valid. And even though the business has matured and growth is not at the stratospheric levels of before, I find a vast opportunity for upside in Alteryx now that its stock has crashed ~45% in 2021.

A great stock to pick up during the subscription transition

The biggest thing to know about Alteryx at the moment is that it is undergoing a multi-year transformation of its business model to subscription and cloud. One of Alteryx's biggest roadblocks and criticisms from a product perspective is that it was expensive and difficult to prove its value. A perpetual license for one seat for Alteryx costs thousands of dollars, which is a cost that many potential buyers (especially for smaller companies) would balk at.

One of the chief advantages of the subscription/cloud-based consumption model is that it lowers barriers to entry for newer customers, which is a fact that many investors may forget. Now, Alteryx is focused on bringing more new customers through the door and making the sticker price less of an intimidating factor. At the same time, customers who get "hooked" and integrate Alteryx into business processes will be remaining on the product for years, ultimately delivering higher lifetime value.

Of course, transitioning to subscriptions has a near-term cost: perpetual licenses that used to be recognized as revenue and generate an immediate upfront income stream are now being deferred over longer periods of time. Optically, this means that Alteryx's revenue is now in y/y decline, which is why many investors have run for the hills. But longer-term oriented investors can hopefully see that Alteryx's ARR (annual recurring revenue) growth is positioning the company very well for the future.

Aside from the possibilities granted by the ongoing subscription transition, here are the key bullish drivers in Alteryx for investors to be aware of:

Digital transformation is already underway. Companies want to use data to drive decisions. Unfortunately, data is sometimes locked in different formats and takes hours of manual work to untangle. Alteryx's technology helps with that process and automates one of the most labor-intensive pieces of adopting a "big data" strategy in the C-suite. Investing in technology like Alteryx may not have been a top priority during the pandemic, but it will become a much hotter-button topic as we look ahead.

Alteryx's current ~$600 million annual revenue run rate is only a fraction of its estimated $49 billion TAM, split evenly between tools intended for IT ($25 billion) and tools intended for laymen, line-of-business users ($24 billion). Truly horizontal software serving a wide variety of use cases across many industries. Alteryx's software is broadly applicable to clients in virtually any industry. An illustrative cross-section of Alteryx's customer base: Netflix (NFLX), Walgreens (WBA), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Chevron (CVX), Wells Fargo (WFC), Visa (V), Marriott Hotels (MAR), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are all among Alteryx's anchor clients, spanning every trade.

Valuation update

Alteryx is now, hands down, the cheapest it has ever been. At current share prices near $60, Alteryx trades at a market cap of $4.08 billion; and after netting off the $1.01 billion of cash and $754.9 million of debt on Alteryx's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $3.82 billion.

For next year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $620.9 million for Alteryx, which represents 18% y/y growth.

Against this revenue outlook, Alteryx trades at just 6.1x EV/FY22 revenue - which, for a company generating mid-20s growth in ARR and clocking in at 90% gross margins, is quite a steal. Note as well that if we look into the history before Alteryx's cloud transition, the stock had a track record for producing positive cash flow.

The bottom line here: there's quite a bit of opportunity here to scoop up Alteryx on the cheap.

Q3 download

While Alteryx's most recent financials are a bit wonky due to the ongoing subscription transition, the company continues to hit on the key metrics that we'd like to see. Take a look at the Q3 earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Alteryx Q3 results

Source: Alteryx Q3 earnings materials

Alteryx's revenue in Q3 declined -5% y/y to $123.5 million. As previously mentioned, the primary driver for this decline is the ongoing cloud transition, which is moving a greater mix of the business to recurring longer-term contracts. Alteryx's revenue still came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $123.1 million.

The primary way we should be judging Alteryx's progress is its growth in ARR, or annual recurring revenue. In Q3, Alteryx boosted its ARR by 29% y/y to $579 million, adding $31 million in net-new ARR for the quarter. We note that this ARR base already covers a substantial chunk (93%) of Wall Street's revenue target for next year, indicating that there's probably room for estimates to go up. This makes sense quite plainly: if 93% of the target is already locked into recurring contracts, basically every new upsell/new client that Alteryx lands next year is pure upside.

Figure 2. Alteryx ARR growth

Source: Alteryx Q3 earnings materials

The other thing to note is Alteryx's customer momentum. In Q3 alone, Alteryx added 284 net-new customers, which represents an 11% sequential increase from Q2. The strong pace of customer adds is proving out the thesis that the subscription-based model is lowering barriers to entry and encouraging more companies to sign up for Alteryx.

But it's not just the floodgates opening up for smaller, potentially more cash-constrained companies that are driving Alteryx's growth. Management also noted that the count of customers generating more than $1 million in ARR grew 40% y/y. A look at the chart below will also serve as a good reminder that already, Alteryx serves some of the largest marquee corporations in every industry, and is already installed in 39% of the Global 2000:

Figure 3. Alteryx customer base

Source: Alteryx Q3 earnings materials

In fact, the company's strategy of late has been to focus more on larger enterprise deals. Per CFO Kevin Rubin's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

We continue to experience improvement in sales execution as a result of the transformation efforts we walked you through last quarter, setting us up well for Q4 which I will go into more detail in a moment [...] As I signaled last quarter, we expected to see a small downtick in that expansion as we continue to transform our go-to market, focusing on the largest customers and prospects with the greatest propensity to adopt and expand with Alteryx. We anticipate some volatility going forward in that expansion as we supplement our land and expand sales strategy with a strategic enterprise focus. On last quarter's call, we discussed how we experienced elevated levels of attrition in the first half of '21. As a result of the transformation journey we are on, as well as the great resignation that many companies have experienced this year. I'm pleased to report that attrition rates improved in Q3 and are trending down as the changes in our go-to market take hold under Paula's leadership. We continue to attract great talent and had another record hiring quarter."

In my view, there's plenty of room for Alteryx to exceed lowered expectations as it embraces its sales model shift and captures the benefits of strong sales hiring.

Key takeaways

Alteryx has seen a painful journey from being a big data, fan-favorite tech stock to being an overlooked value play. This is the right time, in my view, to double down on this stock which has sunk to all-time lows in valuation, while also having the tailwinds of a cloud/subscription transformation and a revamped sales strategy to look forward to in 2022.