EIA reported an overwhelmingly bullish oil storage report this week. The most important figure in the release today was the material jump in implied oil demand. The increase of 3.354 million b/d w-o-w to 23.191 million b/d makes it the highest demand ever recorded.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

And on a 4-week basis, this is the highest demand for this time of the year.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

In the product demand breakdown, you can see a large spike in propane and propylene demand. Distillate fuel oil is also very strong with residual oil moving higher as well. Gasoline is right at the norm and jet fuel demand remains below the historical averages.

This indicates to us that if jet fuel demand recovers, we will be well above where we were historically on demand.

There are profound implications from this, because IEA, at the moment, is assuming global oil demand from the OECD countries to be below that of 2019 on the foundation that jet fuel demand is below the norm. While that is factually accurate, it doesn't take into account that the aggregate demand is already at the 2019 level even in the absence of jet fuel demand recovery.

Putting it another way, if jet fuel demand recovers, IEA will be wrong not just once, but twice. Not only is it not factoring in OECD demand already back to 2019 levels, but it's double-dipping the jet fuel demand assumption. Once jet fuel demand recovers in 2022, this will magnify the miss by IEA on the demand side.

We don't think the oil market participants are fully appreciating this fact yet. And for those of you that are not aware of this, when gas-to-oil switching demand takes place, propane/propylene and distillate are what pushes oil demand higher. We are seeing that now.

Because of the record jump in oil demand this week, product storage saw a counter-seasonal decline in inventory.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

In the years of covering oil, we've never seen a decline like this, which is meaningful. In addition, the total liquids stockpiles tanked, which is also not the norm.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

And taking out SPR, if we look at US crude storage, we are well below the 2010-2014 average now.

So it's safe to say that the fundamentals are still firmly in the bullish camp. Expected Value, a member of the service, has a quant model that derives the fair value of WTI using the EIA data, and the fair value today is at $81/bbl.

It's not always the case for WTI to match the fair value, but that's usually a good signpost as to where fundamentals are. And for the time being, it's firmly bullish.