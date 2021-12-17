Floriana/E+ via Getty Images

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) is a consumer staples leader with a diverse brand portfolio across food flavoring, seasoning, spices, and condiments. McCormick checks off all the boxes making it a true "blue-chip" between a long history of steady growth, consistent profitability, and strong brand momentum. The company is also a dividend aristocrat with a 36-year record of hiking its quarterly payout. Indeed, those measures of fundamental quality support a positive long-term outlook. That said, we're taking a more cautious outlook on shares heading into 2022. In our view, the stock appears expensive following a big rally over the past month. An expectation for a slowdown in growth and uncertainties related to industry-wide cost pressures may limit further upside in the stock.

MKC Earnings Recap

McCormick last reported its Q3 results at the end of September with GAAP EPS of $0.79, which was $0.08 ahead of estimates. Revenue at $1.55 billion climbed 8.3% over the period last year although this included the combination of acquisitions adding 4.5% along with a 3% gain in FX supporting much of the result. Total volumes were up just 0.7% y/y which is in the context of a difficult comparison period in Q3 2020. Similarly, the operating income was flat year over year while the adjusted operating margin at 17.6% narrowed from 19.3% in the period last year with management noting more recent cost pressures and a shift in the sales mix.

Looking back, McCormick benefited from some pandemic-related dynamics in 2020 considering the trend of consumers stocking up on pantry essentials and eating more at home resulting in a boost to sales last year. In this regard, the latest Q3 figures were overall solid and reflect an underlying resiliency of the business. Through the first nine months of 2021, net income has climbed 8.6% highlighting the more favorable normalized trends. Sales are also up double digits on a 2-year basis compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

By operating segment, the strong point has been the "flavor solutions" which generated a 7.5% increase in volume growth on top of an 8% boost from acquisitions. In 2020, McCormick acquired the "Cholula" hot sauce brand along with "FONA", a specialty food flavoring manufacture. For reference, the flavor solutions segment refers to the business generated in the foodservice industry and other packaged foods manufacturers. In contrast to the consumer segment capturing retail sales that got a boost during the pandemic, the foodservice industry is on the rebound compared to weakness last year with many restaurants closed amid Covid restrictions.

In terms of guidance, management is targeting full-year sales growth between 12% and 13% on a reported basis, or 9% to 10% at constant currency. Amid some cost-related margin pressures balanced in part by a cost-savings plan, the expectation is to reach adjusted EPS right around $3.00, up between 5% and 7% over 2020. Management noted an effort to raise prices although the effect will likely take several quarters based on a timing lag through different channels.

The company ended the quarter with $313 million in cash against $4 billion in long-term debt, elevated given the recent acquisitions that totaled over $700 million. Nevertheless, considering EBITDA of $1.2 billion over the past year, the net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of around 3x is stable in our opinion recognizing the company generates significant operating cash flows. Management intends to pay down debt going forward. Still, McCormick was able to deliver its latest dividend hike of 8.8% in November to a new quarterly rate of $0.37 per share.

MKC Stock Forecast

The attraction in MKC really comes down to its brand portfolio. Everything from "Franks RedHot" sauce, "French's" mustard, "Old Bay Seasoning", to the namesake "McCormick" herbs and spices largely define its category. From a high level, the company benefits from continued macro momentum and strong consumer spending, as well as an ongoing expansion into new markets including the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions.

As it relates to the stock, our concern is based more on the forward growth outlook against the current valuation. According to consensus estimates, the setup for 2022 forecasting revenue growth of just 2.6% and 3% higher EPS leaves a lot to be desired. Topline growth is only expected to be in the low single-digits through fiscal 2024. Our sense is that the market is focusing on the guidance for 2021 and failing to recognize that some of those tailwinds from the acquisitions and year-over-year base effects from the flavors segment recovery will be difficult to match. Furthermore, we see a downside to the current earnings estimates even into Q4 results based on the higher cost pressures.

It simply becomes harder to justify a higher valuation from the current level. The stock is trading at a forward P/E of 31x which is well above the company's 5-year average for the ratio closer to 29x. Typically, we would want to see a trend of expanding valuation multiples and climbing margins into an environment where growth is accelerating, which is not the case here.

Separately, we also highlight that MKC trades at a large premium to the packaged foods industry considering comparables like J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM), The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC), B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS), Campbell Soup Co. (CPB), and even PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) all with an average P/E closer to 25x. The explanation for the MKC's higher valuation likely reflects, in part, its specific condiments category seen as less variable along with its profile as a dividend aristocrat.

Is MKC a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

It's clear the market really likes MKC and its reputation of quality along with resilient operating outlook will likely keep shares supported. We rate the stock as a Hold with a price target of $100 for the year ahead based on a view that shares are fully valued. On the upside, we'd like to see the company deliver a bit more sales momentum and progress in paying down debt.

The main risk to watch beyond the possibility of a more concerning economic slowdown would be the near-term inflationary pressures that can further hit margins. Weaker than expected results into the Q4 report expected to be released in mid-January could drive shares lower and force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook.