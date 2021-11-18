jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I like the producers and bottlers of Coca-Cola (KO) products. Most of the attention actually goes to KO but investors seem to forget about the producers and distributors of the end product. Some of those are listed on the exchange, and I have been keeping an eye on Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE). I was bullish when I first discussed the company in July and further upgraded this to being "very bullish" in the September update as I thought COKE was trading too cheap. I argued the company was likely on track to generate in excess of $250M in free cash flow which would make it one of the cheapest Coca-Cola bottlers out there.

And indeed, the market seems to agree with my interpretation as the COKE share price increased by about 50% upon the publication of the Q3 results. The share price has since come off by about 10% but is still trading at around $545, which is roughly 40% higher than when the previous articles were written. As the current market capitalization has increased to in excess of $5B, I wanted to have a look if the company is still attractive.

Data by YCharts

A good summer season indicates FY 2021 will be strong

As explained in a previous article here on Seeking Alpha, Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) is a producer, marketer and distributor of Coca-Cola products in certain specific areas in the US.

Source: SEC filings, annual report 2020

As explained in the previous article, COKE has strong ties with KO as the latter owns in excess of 25% of the shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (but only about 5% of the voting power). The main voting power lies with the Harrison family which controls the B-shares of COKE. Those B-shares have 20 votes per share attached to them and will always be able to outvote the common shares where there's just one vote per share. Both share classes have similar economic rights, and the combination of the 7.14 million common shares and 2.32M Class B shares result in a total share count of about 9.4M shares.

The third quarter was a success for the company as its revenue increased by more than 10% and although the COGS also increased by a similar percentage, the SG&A expenses increased by just around 3% as a lot of those expenses are fixed.

Source: SEC filings

Thanks to those economies of scale, the operating income in the third quarter increased from less than $104M to just over $137M, an increase of more than 30%. This helped COKE report a pre-tax income of almost $94M, resulting in a net income of $68.9M for an EPS of $7.36. That’s roughly 33% higher than in the comparable quarter in the previous financial year.

The summer months are very important for COKE, and it’s hardly a surprise the net income in Q3 represents roughly 40% of the 9M 2021 income as the 9M 2021 EPS was approximately $18.19.

My original investment thesis was based on the free cash flow performance of COKE as that also was the basis I used to determine how the other Coca-Cola distributors and bottlers are valued.

In the first nine months of the year, COKE reported an operating cash flow of just under $440M. This did include about $44M from working capital contributions and about $11M in deferred income taxes. We should also deduct the $3.6M lease payments and to be fair, I’m also deducting the almost $29M in acquisition-related contingent consideration paid during the first three quarters of the year.

Source: SEC filings

After making these adjustments, the adjusted operating cash flow was $354M in the first nine months of the year. That’s a very nice increase from the $285M in 9M 2020 and thanks to the relatively low capex of $120M (which is comparable with the depreciation and amortization expenses), the adjusted free cash flow in the first nine months of the year was approximately $234M or $25 per share.

In 2020, the company generated about $ 84M in adjusted operating cash flow in the last quarter of the year so we should be able to expect this year’s FCF come closer to $275M rather than the ‘in excess of $250M’ I anticipated in the previous article.

Investment thesis

And that would have some important implications for the fair value calculation of COKE. If my math turns out to be correct, the company will generate a free cash flow per share of approximately $29. And based on the $545 share price, the free cash flow yield would be approximately 5.4%. While that isn’t high, COKE only pays a symbolic dividend of less than $10M per year which means the rest of the free cash flow is used to fund growth initiatives and to strengthen the balance sheet (which only contains about $600M in net financial debt – excluding the lease liabilities).

At $600/share, COKE was getting expensive, but seeing the strong performance in the third quarter of this year, I think COKE’s share price has more room to run. Investors will be looking for confirmation in 2022 but as in excess of $250M in adjusted free cash flow is being retained by the company, the power of its financial flexibility should not be underestimated.

Whereas I was "very bullish" in the previous article in September, the recent share price increase has reduced the attractiveness of COKE and I am now just "bullish." I still don’t have a position in COKE and I completely missed the share price bump but I would still be interested in going long on weakness. COKE remains on my watch list to initiate a first position on weakness.