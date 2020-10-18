CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

The goal for our U.S. stock portfolio was not to 'beat the market'. But if that is an unintended by-product of the investment approach, then that event is more than welcome. I recently reported on our perfect dividend record through the pandemic. We hold 27 U.S. and Canadian stocks and did not suffer one dividend cut. All dividend payers have increased their dividend, or have announced a dividend increase. That said, the total returns and risk level of the portfolio is even more important. In this post, we'll have a look at the total return performance of our U.S. stock portfolio.

As a backgrounder, here's the perfect record of our dividend growth stocks.

Here's the source of that 'perfection'. I purchased the Dividend Achievers in early 2015. The stock picks were purchased in early 2014.

The U.S. stock portfolio

The 15 companies that I bought were 3M (NYSE:MMM), Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), NIKE (NYSE:NKE), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

United Technologies then merged with Raytheon (RTX). Carrier (CARR) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS) were spun off. We continue to hold those three companies. Of course, that takes our list of index skims to 17.

I also have 3 U.S. stock picks that contribute greatly to the total returns. The three picks are Apple (AAPL), BlackRock (BLK) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

All of the positions have been held from the time of purchase. The portfolio has not been rebalanced; I have let the winners run.

Let's start with the best-looking chart, the total returns of the entire U.S. portfolio that includes the index skims and the 3 stock picks. The United Technologies holdings are not available for the full period. We'll look at those stocks separately, and at their performance in 2021.

The period is January of 2015 through to the end of November 2021.

The charts and tables are courtesy of Portfolio Visualizer.

Here's the returns in table form.

Dale's 17 U.S. Stocks represents the equal-weight analysis. In practice, we hold the U.S. picks of Apple, BlackRock and Berkshire Hathaway with a double weighting. That is shown in the table as 'Dale's Stocks Overweight Picks'.

There is some very attractive outperformance to the tune of 3.5% annual for the overweight model, and over 2.5% annual for the equal-weight portfolio.

The Dividend Achievers

Next, we'll look at the Dividend Achievers holdings. We will remove the stock picks to get a measure of the success of this stock skimming exercise.

And here's the original post on buying dividend growth stocks without looking.

Here are the 14 Achievers that are available for evaluation from 2015.

For the benchmark, I've used the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). VIG has provided superior risk adjusted returns compared to U.S. stocks (IVV). I want to measure if the index skimming is superior to the index approach that I abandoned in early 2015.

And for the record, the Dividend Achievers skims also beat the S&P 500 by 1% annual.

The returns of the individual assets

And here are the three picks from 2015.

The three picks in equal-weight fashion show a CAGR of 20%. In aggregate, they have boosted the total returns, but they increase the overall portfolio volatility.

That total return performance of the picks beats the S&P 500 by 5.75% annual.

And for the record, here are the United Technologies spin-offs for 2021. They have contributed in positive fashion.

More on the picks

While Apple and BlackRock are long-term growth picks, Berkshire is more of a defensive pick. Mr. Buffett and team need a real and meaningful stock market correction (and perhaps a recession) to do their thing. I would not call the pandemic correction of 2020 a 'real' stock market correction. The markets and the recession were quickly bailed out with stimulus and the promise of "whatever it takes" support. The level of stimulus provided (fiscal and monetary) was four times of what was delivered in the Great Financial Crisis.

Of course, stimulus was necessary. But that does not discount the fact that we did not experience the cleansing effect of a real recession and stock market correction. We did not weed out the weak.

There was no reset for valuations. Debt was not able to matter for individuals or most corporations. Most everyone was bailed out. We did not experience the cleansing and great reset that true market corrections and recessions normally would offer.

Maybe next time Warren

Also, Warren Buffett did not get his chance to be greedy.

I still like our Berkshire Hathaway holding.

Recently, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway outruns Cathie Wood's ARK (ARKK), as Berkshire Hathaway becomes a value stock in a market obsessed with growth.

With Berkshire Hathaway, there is some $150 billion in cash in the hands of the world's greatest investor (and his team). If things go offside for the markets, I like Mr. Buffett's chances for being successful and being very greedy.

Are the Achievers ready?

I bought the Dividend Achievers for how they might perform in any real and lasting stock market correction. They held up much better than VIG through the pandemic correction. The drawdown (decline) was significantly less.

The perfect dividend record through the pandemic is a nod to the quality of the holdings. But of course, through a major correction, it will come down to the sector weightings.

Here is a look at the sectors through the pandemic correction.

Consumer staples and healthcare were the most reliable sectors through the dot-com crash and the financial crisis. We have a healthy allotment to those sectors. Consumer discretionary might also be given consideration as a top performer in troubling times. But of course, every correction is unique. Few would have predicted that tech stocks would turn out to be defensive as they were during the COVID correction.

I like where the U.S. portfolio sits. Our Canadian stock portfolio should also offer some generous income and downside protection given its weighting to telcos and (utility-like) pipelines. The Canadian banks are perennial dividend paying superstars.

We also hold a modest allotment to bonds. We hold commodities as an inflation hedge. I am also a big fan of Canadian energy stocks, for the free cashflow gushers that they are. I hold a 5% position in a Canadian Bitcoin fund.

Are you ready for inflation, deflation, growth or recessions?

Thanks for reading. We'll see you in the comment section.