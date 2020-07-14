Philiphotographer/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba's (NYSE:NYSE:BABA) share price has dropped consistently this year with seemingly no end in sight leading to considerable skepticism and conflicting views about the company's future.

Near-term challenges

Fundamentally, Alibaba remains strong in terms of profitability and financial position; however its growth story is probably not as smooth sailing as before. China's e-commerce market has matured, and along with it has resulted in an evolving Chinese shopper. No longer are they content with product search-based online shopping as is typical on traditional marketplace platforms like Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall. Rather they seek shopping experiences that marry social, interactive experiences with e-commerce giving rise to the booming "social commerce" trend seen recently.

It has long been known that Alibaba's lack of a social platform is its Achilles' heel and that disadvantage is becoming increasingly evident as China's shift to social commerce gave social media competitors an opportunity to segment and gain a toehold in the world's biggest e-commerce market.

Back in the early days, it was largely a two-horse race between Alibaba and JD.com (JD). Now, Alibaba is surrounded with a slew of competitors. Pinduoduo (PDD) rose from a tiny WeChat Mini Program to one of the bigwigs in China's e-commerce scene in a space of five short years. WeChat's (OTCPK:TCEHY) Mini Program GMV doubled last year, while online video platforms Bilibili (BILI) ("China's YouTube"), Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF, OTCPK:KSHTY) and Xiaohongshu captured their own niches within China's e-commerce space. More recently short video platform TikTok owner ByteDance has also been making waves in livestream e-commerce. All of them have gigantic pockets, massive userbases, and a major competitive advantage that Alibaba lacks; usage duration. Douyin (TikTok's Chinese version) for instance saw its users spend an average 1,871 minutes on its platform in October versus 350 minutes on Taobao according to QuestMobile.

This market evolution has hit Alibaba's market share; for more than a decade Alibaba was China's undisputed e-commerce market leader but its market share has dropped from a massive 78% in 2015 to a projected 51% in 2021 according to figures from eMarketer.

Of concern however is not only do these new entrants intensify competition but it also indicates that the industry has relatively low barriers to entry which thus could mean more competitors entering the market in future. Furthermore, recent regulations by the Chinese government to encourage greater competition and prevent monopolistic practices is particularly challenging to Alibaba as it prevents the company from locking in merchants with exclusive deals.

As a result Alibaba's bread-and-butter e-tailing business is becoming increasingly challenging.

Higher competition has not only eaten into market share but it also appears to be impacting its financials as well with the company appearing to sacrifice margins in pursuit of growth; Alibaba's sales and marketing expenses increased by 61% YoY in the FY ended 2021, with its percentage of revenue rising to 11% from 10% a year earlier driven by increased spending on user acquisition and retention.

Consequently, revenues jumped 40% YoY in FY ended March 2021 but operating margins fell to 12.5%, from nearly 18% the previous year. Net margins fell to 20% from 27.5% the previous year. Part of the drop was due to the record CNY 18.3 billion fine imposed by China's State Administration for Market Regulation pursuant to China's Anti-monopoly Law. Even if this were excluded however, net margins would have dropped to about 23%.

Lower margins translated into lower profitability; ROE dropped to 13% in FY ended march 2021 from 16% the previous year. The same year ROA dropped to 8.5% from 10.7% the previous year.

Its banner shopping event Singles' Day was also relatively sluggish this year with sales or gross merchandise value (GMV) rising just 8.5%, the smallest rise to date. Since founding the event in 2009, sales have grown by double digits every year, which means this year marks the first time ever that sales rose in the single digits. For comparison, Alibaba recorded a 26% GMV jump for last year's Singles' Day event. Meanwhile its closest rival JD.com fared better, notching a 28% YoY increase in Singles' Day sales this year.

With competitive pressures showing no sign of abating, it is not surprising that Alibaba revised its 2022 fiscal revenue guidance to 20%-23% from nearly 29% previously.

Going forward lower margins and profitability can potentially affect other areas of the business; Alibaba's newer growth engines like cloud, digital media etc. are lossmaking and rely heavily on support from its cash cow e-tailing business. For the year ended FY 2021, 86% of the Alibaba's revenue was derived from its core commerce business and this business also generates virtually all of its profits.

Looking ahead

Although Alibaba faces a myriad challenges notably intense competition and weakening profitability, Alibaba still wields several strengths in China's cutthroat e-commerce space; Pinduoduo may have risen the ranks at scorching speed, but the company only recently managed to eke out a profit while Alibaba is tremendously profitable. Tencent's WeChat is highly profitable but the company is far behind Alibaba in terms of a logistics and distribution network. Bilibili, and Kuaishou meanwhile are completely in the red. It is not clear whether Douyin is profitable. Losses may constrain how aggressively these competitors can compete and although Tencent has the cash to build and acquire a logistics network, it is likely that most of the choicest locations have already been taken by market leaders Alibaba and JD.com.

Alibaba is clearly trying hard to address its Achilles' heel with its DingTalk enterprise messaging platform, creeping onto WeChat's turf in the process. DingTalk's user base increased from 400 million in January to 500 million August and has more than 19 million institutional users including enterprises schools and other organizations. By comparison Tencent's WeChat Work the enterprise version of WeChat has 130 million active users and 5.5 million users in January. DingTalk still trails far behind WeChat's flagship platform which boasts a user base of 1.2 billion. But nevertheless, it is a potential answer to counter WeChat's Mini Program threat as Alibaba now has a reasonably well accepted social platform on which to build an ecosystem of services, including those similar to WeChat's Mini Programs which are clearly eating into Alibaba's market share.

Meanwhile, although falling profitability may hamper Alibaba's ability to support its new loss-making growth businesses, on the positive side, these new growth engines are showing consistent improvement in segment profitability which may reduce the amount of support they require going forward.

Segment operating margins for cloud computing have improved from -22% in FY 2019 to -15% in 2021 while Digital Media and Entertainment margins have improved from -85% in 2019 to -33% in 2021. Only Innovation Initiatives (which includes Tmall Genie, Amap, and DingTalk) saw a worsening of segment profitability with operating margins dropping from -242% in FY 2019 to -320% in 2021. The worsening was attributed to investments in technological research and innovation according to Alibaba's annual report.

Although there is no certainty as to whether these new businesses will generate meaningful self-sustaining profits in the future, their consistent improvement in profitability is a positive sign.

The biggest opportunity for Alibaba however lies in the global e-commerce market which is expected to reach USD 1.4 trillion in 2025.

This opportunity advances Alibaba ahead of its domestic competitors and instead pits it against American e-commerce juggernaut Amazon (AMZN). This is not the first time Alibaba and Amazon have gone head to head; they both battled for market share during the early days of China's blossoming e-commerce market before Amazon finally threw in the towel and exited China in 2019.

In the battle for supremacy in the global e-commerce market, Alibaba may not have the home advantage it had against Amazon when the duo competed in China, but the Chinese stalwart wields a different competitive advantage; bulk of the merchandise sold worldwide is made in China (including those offered by the numerous drop shippers on Amazon who simply source their products from Chinese manufacturers).

Alibaba appears to have recognized this opportunity and is now moving in to connect those consumers directly to Chinese manufacturers, a substantial number of whom are already doing brisk business on AliExpress - Alibaba's marketplace platform that connects Chinese sellers with overseas buyers which is among the most popular platforms to source for products from Chinese manufacturers.

AliExpress is connecting the world consumers with Chinese manufacturers. That's an advantage Amazon just doesn't have." - Jeffrey Towson, Head of Research, Asia Tech Strategy

This year, the company announced that it will be reorganizing its e-commerce business into two units - one for China and one for overseas. The restructuring is in line with Alibaba's globalization effort which is expected to help drive new traffic sources to its platforms and push growth.

Alibaba's increasing focus on overseas markets is already showing results; Alibaba is among the top three online retailers in eastern Europe last year according to Euromonitor International. Amazon isn't on the top 10 list for the region however Amazon continues to dominate Western Europe, but Alibaba is gaining ground while Amazon's market share was reportedly flat; Amazon's market share in Western Europe was around 19.3% in 2020, while Alibaba's grew to 2.9% from 2% the prior year.

The momentum looks set to continue; fast shipping is key to gaining market share and this year, Alibaba upped the ante, aiming to deliver packages from China to anywhere in the world within 72 hours. Unlike Amazon which is pouring billions into building out an in-house fleet of trailers and cargo planes, Alibaba is following its typical asset-light strategy, working with logistics partners around the world. Although such an asset light strategy may not offer the level of service quality that an in-house fleet could, it is much faster to scale. Amazon currently offers fast shipping in 21 countries where products can be delivered in a few hours but customers reportedly have to pay for a subscription program that ranges from USD 13 a year in India to about USD 130 in the UK according to the Wall Street Journal. Alibaba by contrast offers shipping to more than 190 countries but only a few are delivered within 72 hours with no global shipping fee. To expand this service to a wider range of goods, Alibaba plans to charge USD 3.

Alibaba's growing international ambitions is showing up in its financials too. Within its core commerce business segment, there was a noticeable acceleration in revenue growth for its international commerce businesses during the FY ended March 2021.

Alibaba's globalization effort is very much a long game and in the near term, capitalizing on the long term global e-commerce opportunity is likely to necessitate considerable investments in technology, R&D, product, sales and marketing etc. While some of these may be capitalized others may be expensed which could result in an increase in operating expenses. If overall revenue growth lags operating expense growth, the possibility of continued near term profit and margin pressure cannot be ruled out. Longer term however, these investments could lead to considerable expansion of its international commerce businesses leading to substantial revenue and profit growth. Alibaba's international ambitions are just getting started and there is tremendous runway for growth; Alibaba's international commerce businesses (retail and wholesale) accounted for just about 7% of total revenue compared with its China commerce businesses (retail and wholesale) which accounted for about 68% of revenue.

Regulatory crackdown

It is not in China's interests to destroy their own domestic wealth generating companies, of which Alibaba is considered to be one of the crown jewels in the country's blossoming tech industry.

It is however in China's interests to ensure a fair balance between capitalist motives i.e., profit generation and socialist motives i.e., consumer protection. There have been considerable social problems arising from China's expanding technology sector, including anger about the sector's brutal work culture which has resulted in suicides and deaths from overwork at tech giants like Pinduoduo; parents facing considerable anxiety and pressure over their children's education resulting in a number of them spending colossal amounts on after school tuition and programs such as those marketed by edtech giants such as TAL (TAL) and New Oriental Education (EDU); Chinese children becoming increasingly addicted to video games, prompting the government to impose restrictions on the amount of time minors can spend playing video games; extreme food eating shows that were discovered to have resulted in extreme food waste, prompting the government to tighten regulations on extreme food eating shows; and irrational online fan behavior particularly among start-struck teenagers prompting the government to launch a "clean up the internet" campaign.

It is not just the tech sector that felt the CCP's blows. Housing unaffordability resulting from skyrocketing real estate prices compelled the government to clamp down on the real estate sector, introducing a slew of policy measures including the "Three Red Lines" which pushed highly leveraged property firms like Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) to the brink.

Therefore, the CCP's regulatory crackdown is not aimed at destroying their homegrown industries. Rather they are aimed at stemming any unfavorable developments that could potentially threaten social order. That includes cracking down on their own officials like they did nearly a decade ago in 2013, when CCP officials were banned from extravagant government spending which resulted in China's corporate spending on "entertainment" seeing a massive dive, hitting companies in the country's high-end banquet-related industry in the process.

Once such social problems have been weeded out and social order has been restored, the Chinese government is likely to revert back to the accommodative stance it has maintained for the past several years. China's 14th five year plan (2021-2015) focuses heavily on developing the country's digital economy and fostering tech self-sufficiency, and homegrown tech giants including Alibaba are in pole position to spearhead that ambition, presenting a tremendous long term growth opportunity

Delisting risk

Alibaba's US-listed ADRs are fully fungible with its Hong Kong shares and can be freely converted in both directions (for a small fee). If Alibaba's ADRs are delisted it may only be a problem for those ADR-investors with limited access to a Hong Kong broker. Over 60% of Alibaba's shareholder base is comprised of institutions and public corporations. These investors are extremely likely to have ready access to a Hong Kong broker. In fact a number of them - including Temasek, the investment vehicle owned by the government of Singapore - have already swapped their Alibaba shares from US-listed ADRs into Hong Kong shares.

Thus, it is just the remaining 30% of Alibaba's shareholders who are comprised of retail investors who may run into problems.

It is unclear what proportion of them have no direct access to Hong Kong shares. In any case the delisting risk will be relevant only to this minority and while it may weigh on Alibaba's share price in the short term, in the longer term, this is likely to have limited influence.

Ownership risk

Swapping US-listed ADRs into H-shares does not change the fact that foreign investors i.e., non-Chinese citizens, will be holding a Variable Interest Entity (VIE), i.e., an offshore company, and not a share in the actual operating company itself. This is nothing new and likely applies to all of Alibaba's foreign investors including Temasek, Goldman Sachs, and Charlie Munger's Daily Journal, which recently doubled its Alibaba holding.

Financials

Although Alibaba had to sacrifice margins in pursuit of revenue growth, Alibaba still managed to notch higher YoY revenue growth as well as considerably better net margins than its closest rival JD.com. Although Alibaba's top-line growth is not as exciting as smaller players like Pinduoduo and Bilibili, Alibaba is considerably more profitable and has a better debt position. Against Amazon, Alibaba is only slightly ahead in terms of revenue growth but is considerably ahead in terms of net margins as well as debt. Alibaba offers a nice balance of top line growth, profitability, and leverage compared to peers, yet its P/E is far lower than all of them.

Revenue growth YoY % Net margin % Debt/Equity % FWD P/E (as of Dec 2021) Alibaba (FY ended March 2021) 41% 20% 13% 14.27 Amazon (FY ended Dec 2020) 38% 5% 34% 85 JD.com (FY ended Dec 2020) 30% 6% 7% 45 Tencent (FY ended Dec 2020) 27% 33% 30% 27 Pinduoduo (FY ended Dec 2020) 97% -12% 24% 72 Bilibili (FY ended Dec 2020) 77% -25% 107% - Walmart (FY ended Jan 2021) 7% 2.4% 47% 22

Summary

Although Alibaba is going through a rough patch, the company is financially in excellent shape and fundamentally is well positioned to capitalize on the global e-commerce market opportunity. While this is a tremendous growth opportunity, it is an exclusive market available only to players with the financial wherewithal and operational infrastructure and expertise. Only a handful of them exist of which Amazon is a notable player. Alibaba is not only one of the few with the capability to compete in this space, but it also wields considerable competitive advantages, particularly its ability to connect consumers directly to Chinese manufacturers, a number of whom are already doing business on Alibaba's platforms. Negative sentiments over China's regulatory crackdown and delisting risks, which are largely near-term challenges, have sunk Alibaba's shares which currently trade at valuations considerably lower than peers. However, for long-term investors with access to Hong Kong markets, Alibaba's relatively low valuations and its potential to emerge as a global e-commerce player make it worth a watch.