We have been looking to invest in an EV player that is not trading at a stratospheric valuation due to hype, but instead one of the "traditional" companies that is actually taking seriously the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

We have good news, there is a traditional bus, truck, and construction equipment manufacturer that is taking the transition to battery and fuel-cell power very seriously. That manufacturer is the Volvo Group (OTCPK:VLVLY) . Volvo started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, the product range now includes six electric truck models – the Volvo FH, Volvo FM, Volvo FMX, Volvo FE, Volvo FL and the Volvo VNR, sold in North America. The company is already getting orders, like this one from DFDS, Northern Europe's largest shipping and logistics company. In fact the company aims to one day be 100% fossil free.

We take Volvo's ambition seriously since it has delivered in the past. For example, its Ghent plant is CO2 free since 2007. In the picture below the solar panels and wind turbines can be spotted, which provide the clean energy used by the manufacturing plant.

Volvo is being very clear they aim to sell at least 35% electric vehicles by 2030, and to lead by example with a sustainable in-house logistic system. Of interest as well is that the company is aiming to increase the percentage of revenues from services to more than 50%, which would help make earnings more stable and reliable.

By 2040 Volvo expects all its vehicles to be fossil free, as shown in the graph below. Most are expected to be either battery electric (BEV) or fuel-cell electric (FCEV), with a small number operating using bio-fuels.

The introduction schedule for the different types of vehicles is shown below, with city buses already available as hybrids or battery electric, and several categories expected to be available in the next few years.

What is also very attractive about the Volvo Group is that it has a wide range of products available, so that this diversification helps to smooth the cyclicality of the business somewhat. For example, the company offers city buses, logistics trucks, construction equipment, etc. The construction equipment segment is going to become a lot more relevant now that the infrastructure bill has passed and is set to increase building and construction activities significantly.

Returning to the electric trucks discussion, we can see that the company has several models already available, and these are suited for different types of activities.

The construction segment of the business is also planning on electrifying the drive-trains, with compact equipment being the earliest category to undergo electrification, and large and heavy equipment scheduled for the latter years.

And it is not only electrification where Volvo is innovating, they are also working on autonomous and connected equipment, as the one shown below. This autonomous capability can be sold as a service providing interesting business model innovation opportunities for the company.

One advantage that still having fossil fuel models provides is that by following a modular design approach the company can distribute the costs so that the new vehicles don't have to shoulder the entire design and development costs. For example, below we can see a vehicle that shares modular components between the combustion engine model, the battery electric model, and the fuel cell electric option.

Talking about fuel-cells, Volvo is joining forces with Daimler Truck to innovate and further develop fuel cell technology for trucks. Some interesting technology could result from this partnership that could accelerate the advent of fuel-cell powered trucks.

We like the attitude that Volvo has towards electrification, seeing it as the opportunity of the century, and an opportunity to increase market share by being more agile than the competition or new entrants to adopt the new technologies. It also see higher life-time revenue opportunities, especially for autonomous solutions.

Valuation

Shares of the Volvo Group do not look particularly expensive at ~1x price/sales, although it has traded at half this multiple at times. Still, it is within its historical range and the company has been improving its profitability. As the company successfully executed some operating improvement measures, its valuation improved to trade closer to peers like PACCAR (PCAR) and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUF, OTCPK:KMTUY). The price/sales ratio is very close to that of Komatsu and slightly cheaper than PACCAR.

Looking at its EV/EBITDA ratio shares look even more attractive, with a multiple of ~7.4x, and closer to the lower part of the historical range. That is more expensive than Traton (OTCPK:TRATF), slightly cheaper than Komatsu, and considerably cheaper than PACCAR which trades with an EV to EBITDA multiple of more than 11x.

Risks

The main risk we see with an investment in Volvo is that the company is cyclical, and it can be easy to buy into the name at the wrong point in time. Dollar cost averaging can mitigate that risk, especially if done over a long period of time. The company can even generate losses during economic downturns, as construction and transportation can be severely impacted by economic recessions. There are other risks worth mentioning such as having to recall vehicles if a fault is found, which can be expensive and tarnish the company's reputation. It is important to mention as well that this is a Swedish company so there is currency exchange rate risk as well.

The Volvo Group is investing a lot of money and resources towards migrating its business towards a zero-emission future. Should the transition to battery and fuel cell vehicles take longer than expected, or receive less support from governments than they have promised, it could put Volvo at a disadvantage to peers that are still focused on internal combustion technology. While we believe the transition to zero-emission vehicles will happen, there is no assurance it will, or that it will be relatively soon.

The final significant risk we see with Volvo is that it will need a reliable supplier of batteries for its electrification transition, and it could be difficult to secure this supply, or it could secure the provision of a battery technology that becomes obsolete, as there is a significant effort to improve battery technology around the world.

Conclusion

We believe the Volvo group is quite serious about moving to electrify its vehicles over the next two decades, and it has committed to more than 35% electric vehicles as soon as 2030. We believe this is the best option for investors seeking to invest in a bus, construction equipment, and truck manufacturer that is taking decisive steps to transition to the electric and fuel cell era.