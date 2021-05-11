guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

About

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is a San Diego, CA based clinical stage biotechnology company using its proprietary technology platforms Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (‘TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (‘MPAR) platforms to develop a new class of tamper-proof, powerful opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. The Company’s products are anticipated to provide safer prescription options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse. The Company’s development platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property (‘IP) portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions.

Platform

More than 50 million adults in the U.S. live with chronic pain, and with more people turning to opioid painkillers for improving outcomes of medical care, deaths from opioid-related overdoses have increased to more than 190 (as of 2019) per day. Deaths from drug overdose continue to be a public health burden in the U.S., so much so that opioid abuse has been declared a public health emergency, while all categories of pain alleviation account for a burden of over $560 billion in annual healthcare and lost productivity. While the general industry approach to opioid abuse has been to alter the drug formulation, the Company’s proprietary prodrug technologies are designed differently to improve the care of patients with chronic pain and reducing the human and economic costs associated with prescription drug abuse.

(Image: platform; source: company website)

TAAP is a highly novel platform limiting opioid use to oral administration, eliminating the possibility for abuse by simple extraction, or simple kitchen chemistry approaches generally utilized to abuse unprotected and abuse-resistant pill and tablet formulations. TAAP technology prodrugs are chemically stable molecules that are activated only when they come in contact with trypsin, a digestive enzyme that exists only in the gut, thereby limiting administration to oral route only. Injecting, chewing or snorting for drug abuse will not work because the activating enzyme is not present in the blood or saliva. TAAP can also be adapted to other prescription drugs with potential for abuse, such as the products for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (‘ADHD). The platform also provides 12+ hours of pain relief, thereby improving upon some contemporary and late-stage developmental drugs that use extended release (‘ER) formulations for abuse-deterrence but which are not effective as they can be abused by crushing, chewing or extracting and injecting.

MPAR is a unique overdose protection technology to be used in conjunction with TAAP. It provides a trypsin inhibitor (‘TI) that is triggered by increased dosing of the prodrug, while being dormant for the prescribed dose activity of trypsin. A small amount of TI is added to each TAAP product that does not affect the opioid release as long as it is taken as prescribed.

(Image: pipeline; source: company website)

The Company is pursuing the 505(B)(2) regulatory development pathway.

Pipeline

The Company’s lead development program PF614 is a prodrug of oxycodone, accorded priority due to the abuse crisis and the urgent need for an abuse-resistant form of oxycodone pain therapy. A Phase 1 randomized clinical trial with healthy subjects completed in 2017 evaluated the safety and pharmacokinetic (‘PK) release of oxycodone from PF614 (n=6 per cohort, 15 to 200 mg), compared to OxyContin (oxycodone ER) (n=2 per cohort, 10 to 80 mg). The PK data for PF614 demonstrated an ER profile for oxycodone and a 12hr half-life that suggests a true twice-a-day dosing regimen. PF614 was well tolerated with no unexpected safety concerns at all of the doses evaluated. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (‘FDA) granted fast track designation to PF614. A 2-part Phase 1b trial with healthy volunteers commenced in September 2021 - (Part A) to evaluate the PK of OxyContin and PF614, as well as PF614 fragments, following administration of multiple ascending doses of PF614, and to compare steady-state PK to those of OxyContin; (Part B) Comparison of oral bioavailability/bioequivalence (‘BA/BE) of oxycodone derived from single doses of PF614 of the to-be-marketed capsule formulation to that of the reference drug, OxyContin, in the fasted and fed condition. The impact of a high fat meal on the BA of oxycodone, following oral single-dose administration of PF614 will also be determined with the incorporation of a pivotal food effect assessment. The study is expected to be completed by February 2022. Another Phase 1 trial to evaluate the PK of PF614 alone and in combination with nafamostat is expected to commence in 4Q-2021 and complete by April 2022.

PF329 is an ER prodrug of hydromorphone under investigation to utilize TAAP & MPAR technologies.

PF8001 and PF8026 are ER and immediate-release (‘IR) prodrugs of amphetamine being studied to utilize TAAP & MPAR technologies in ADHD medication abuse.

PF26810 is an ER prodrug of methadone being studied in opioid use disorder (‘OUD) advancing through preclinical development with TAAP & MPAR technologies. The candidate has shown chemical stability and release via trypsin activation.

Management

The Company management is headed by President & CEO D. Lynn Kirkpatrick, PhD, former Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry in Canada, who has co-founded two startup companies and successfully brought three novel cancer drug candidates into human clinical trials. Her first company was acquired by Biomira Inc in 2006. She has been with Ensysce since 2009. She has published extensively in the area of targeted drug discovery and development and holds numerous patents for novel targeted drugs and delivery technology. The team includes Chief Medical Officer William Schmidt; PhD, Chief Operations Officer Jeffrey Millard, PhD; Chief Business Officer Richard Wright, MSE, MBA; Chief Finance Officer Dave Humphrey; and Chief Commercial Officer Geoff Birkett. The Company recently appointed a Chief Development Officer Linda Pestano, PhD, who has extensive expertise in preclinical drug development, guiding new therapies, including small molecules, nucleic acids, and biologicals through development into clinical trials, and interacting with multiple regulatory agencies.

Financials

Ensysce completed a business combination in June 2021, and the combined company’s common stock began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ENSC” from 7/2/2021. As of 11/12/2021, the Company had 24.25 million shares of common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, outstanding. The Company recently announced its financial results for the nine months ending 9/30/2021. Cash and cash equivalents at 9/30/2021 were $6.8 million including a $1.2 million federal grant received in 3Q-2021. On 11/5/2021, the Company received additional funding of $10 million under the convertible note financing, which together with the cash balance is anticipated to provide cash runway for at least twelve months, and allowing for advancement of the lead clinical trial programs. The Company had entered (page 28) a share subscription agreement in December 2020 with an investor for the provision of up to $60 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of the Company’s common stock. However, its ability to utilize the share subscription facility is restricted while the convertible notes (of September 2021) are outstanding. The development of MPAR is funded by a grant of approximately $12 Million awarded to the Company in September 2018 by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (‘NIDA). The Company has also received a second grant in September 2019 for the development of TAAP/MPAR abuse-deterrent technology for OUD.

Risks

The Company is an “emerging growth company” and also a “smaller reporting company” and has elected to comply with certain reduced disclosure and regulatory requirements. The Company will need substantial additional funding to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates, and reach a cash flow positive state. Since inception in 2003, the Company has incurred significant operating losses, and as of 9/30/2021 had an accumulated deficit of $75 million.

Bottomline

Ensysce is pioneering a novel proprietary technology for alleviating the drug abuse health emergency with federal support. The opioid crisis is taking a very serious turn in the US. In 2019, according to official sources, more than 50,000 Americans died of an opioid-involved drug overdose. Prescription pain meds form a bulk of the drugs that are regularly abused by Americans. The economic burden of this crisis runs to nearly $100bn. Therefore, any opioid technology that helps prevent drug abuse is going to get a lot of attention from the market.

One Wall Street analyst has initiated coverage with a buy rating and price target of $4. With an important trial data readout expected in February 2022, the stock seems an interesting opportunity.