Thesis

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) has been recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as one of the largest marine vessel operators in the country. The company has quickly established its foothold as a long-term player with aggressive expansion of its fleet and revenue streams. Relative to the company’s current financial position and the upcoming growth prospects, the stock seems to be extremely undervalued. The company exhibits much better relativistic valuation measures than the industry averages and offers higher prospects of positive investor returns through optimal resource utilization. Navios exhibits all the attributes of a strong commodity and is a textbook case of an underpriced share.

The low price offers the investors an amazing opportunity to buy into a fundamentally strong company with prospects of decent returns in the future.

Company Overview

NMM became one of the largest listed marine shipping companies in the United States, consequent to the merger of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. in August 2021. The company operates 54 dry bulk vessels, 43 containerships, and 45 tanker vessels with a total carrying capacity of 14.6 million Deadweight tonnage (DWT), including 215,222 Twenty-foot Equivalent (TEU). These vessels are chartered to transport commodities like iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, oil, etc., under medium to long-term charters. The current contract charters expand between 35 and 64 months with an average daily rate of $27,453. The company’s stock is trading at around $27, with a market cap of almost $825 million.

Undervalued Shares

NMM boasts exceptional relativistic valuations measures as compared to the industry medians, causing it to be immensely undervalued. This provides potential investors a great opportunity to buy into the company right now and exploit this gateway. The company’s P/E ratio stands at 1.54 ($27.31/$17.68), which is exceptionally well compared to the Marine Transportation industry average of 20.88. This P/E demonstrates that the company’s current earnings nor the expected growth have been priced into the share value.

Taking into account the factor that the company’s previous quarter revenue was $228 million, but their contracted upcoming revenue is over $2.2 billion, I think it’s pretty safe to say that the company has healthy expected inflows. When the stock starts reflecting these positive figures in NMM’s share price, the stock value is deemed to go up. For instance, if we work back and calculate a share price based on the current EPS and the industry average P/E ratio, it turns out to be $369 (20.88 * $17.88).

The company’s P/S ratio is also doing better than the industry average of 1.25 by standing at almost $1 ($27/$27) as well as the company’s P/B ratio at 0.49 ($27/$55.56) compared to the industry average of 1.14. All 3 ratios point in the same direction that the shares are too undervalued, and in time, a kickback is likely to escalate the share price to reflect the true value of the underlying commodities.

Above Average Resource Utilization

NMM has a fortified balance sheet with solid fundamental strength, clearly demonstrating its capacity to achieve long-term objectives. The company’s financial strength is clearly highlighted by its management’s capacity to secure optimal results through ideal resource utilization. One of the significant indicators of this is the fact that the company had a fleet utilization rate of 99.3% at the end of the first half of 2021.

The company’s Return on Equity (ROE), Return on Assets (ROA), and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are strong indicators of the company’s exceptional use of resources to generate investor returns.

Navios Maritime Partners Industry Average Return on Equity 45.31% 6.80% Return on Assets 21.79% 3.33% Return on Invested Capital 16.03% 5.34%

As is apparent by the above metrics, the company has a strong lead in the industry with regard to resource utilization. The high ROE and ROA essentially illustrate that the company is generating 6.5 times more revenue per dollar invested in the company than the industry average, while at 3 times the ROIC of industry, NMM displays a sustainable business model that is growing at a healthy pace. These metrics are exceptionally high and parade effective employment of shareholder capital.

Rapid Growth

The company added 88 vessels to its fleet in the current year, representing a growth of 163%. This capital investment was afforded through the company’s cash and finance facilities. The capital expenditure (CAPEX) incurred by the company in the trailing twelve months (TTM) is a little over $263 million, resulting in a CapEx to revenue ratio of 51% ($263/$514). This means that the company is heavily investing back into its productive assets, which, as we have seen above, are generating healthy returns for the company and, therefore, resulting in the continuous growth of the company’s balance and future profitability.

One of the things about NMM’s balance sheet that may cause concern to investors at first glance is the debt situation. However, despite having a debt-to-equity ratio of 81% ($236+$1,063/$1,598), the company doesn’t have any major debt maturity dates coming up in the foreseeable future. Further, the company’s Interest Coverage ratio is above 10 ($146/$14), meaning that the company can easily afford to pay off its interest expense through its operating income. At over $132 million, the company also has enough cash reserves to cover interest payments or the maturing loan payments.

Profitability

The company has been showing growth in its profitability and profit margins since the easing down of the pandemic-related disruptions. The company’s revenue grew from $152 million in the previous quarter to $228 million, representing a 50% quarter to quarter growth and year-on-year growth of 253%. The following table depicts the company’s profit margins for the most recent quarter compared to the previous year and the industry averages.

Navios Maritime Partners YoY Growth Industry Average Gross Margin 68% 123% 85% Operating Margin 64% 175% 08% Return on Invested Capital 71% 569% 05% Earnings per Share $5.97 847%

The company has shown tremendous growth in the previous year. Its profitability margins are a testament to its profit-making capabilities, further solidifying the previously asserted high resource utilization ratios. The company already has a contracted revenue of over $2.2 billion, which will convert into recognized revenue within the coming quarters. According to the company, NMM’s recognizable contracted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 exceeds total expenses by $57 million. It is expected to continue this growth for the upcoming years.

Why so profitable?

One of the reasons for this huge gap in the YoY figures is that the container ship charter rates sank to multiyear lows in the previous year because of the diminishing demand through the pandemic. And now, as the market disruptions are subsiding, the charter rates are higher than ever. According to S&P Global, “as community lockdowns and social distancing unexpectedly boosted consumer spending on goods, charter rates rebounded and broke through to fresh all-time highs at the start of August… Six- to 12-month time-charter rates for a ship with a capacity of 8,500 twenty-foot equivalent units registered $105,000/d Aug. 2, a jump of more than 425% from the year-ago assessment of $20,000/d.”

According to the global maritime hub, “Charter rates are expected to carry on their journey at historically high levels, as demand continues to far outstrip supply. Congestion issues around the world with over 300 ships “withdrawn” from the market as also play their part in supporting high charter rates.”

Another positive factor about the company’s profitability is that the company is converting its revenues into cash and had a $70 million positive cash flow from operating activities in the MRQ. Although the company had a negative cash flow per share of $0.22 ($70-$76/26) for the quarter, it pertained to the heavy capital investment mentioned in the resource utilization section of this article and is expected to improve profitability in the future, further resulting in increased cash generation.

The risk

The uptrend is largely based on soaring charter rates, so what happens if they don't keep up, and how likely is that?

McKinsey and Company recently noted that despite the global shipping demand increase of only 5% during the pandemic, the shipping rates have surged about 6 times since the start of 2019. In case that the aggressive addition of supply to the industry supersedes the demand, the rates will decline and eventually normalize at a lower level.

However, as the CEO of Vespucci Maritime, Lars Jensen has remarked, that even if the shipping rates come tumbling down, they will still represent a sizeable increase from the pre-pandemic level. So, even if these exceedingly high rates drop down, the revenue increase that Navios is currently enjoying has been put to good use in gearing up its fleet by 163% and securing multiple multiyear charter agreements that offer a great hedge against price drops.

One More Thing to Consider: Dividends

The company has been consistently paying out a dividend of $0.05 per share for the last 6 quarters, including the MRQ. That’s a dividend yield of 0.75% and a dividend payout ratio of 1.1%. This shows that the company is investing most of its profits back into the company for future growth; however, the company might be a good candidate for investors looking for a long-term income stock.

Conclusion

Navios Maritime Partners has shown ambitious fleet expansion within the current year with a solid foothold in the maritime industry. The fleet is expected to generate solid returns by leveraging the high charter rates and the strong global shipping demand. Suppose the company continues to maintain its retention rate as high as it already has and leverage the contracted revenue. In that case, it will result in good returns for the investors within the coming quarters. Its long-term prospects are also very strong because of its fortified balance sheet coupled with top-notch capital management. The company’s stock is so undervalued right now that it decidedly increases the attractiveness of the NMM shares.