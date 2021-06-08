simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Background

It's hard to look away from a tragedy like a car crash or train wreck. Well, I am here to satisfy. I'm allowing voyeurs to take a look at my worst trade of 2021.

In this article, I specifically talk about (NASDAQ:INTC) but it's going to be a bit different than you might expect. I start with a big picture and a long-term view. Then, I will look at two options trades I made in 2021. One was a winner. The other blew up. Rest assured, I explain where it all went wrong, including how much I paid and how much I've lost.

Big Picture

I've owned INTC since September 15th, 2015. Here's how that's done:

Data by YCharts

So, that's just the price. It's a good view, but it's not a great view. It's actually done well, if you ask me, because the total annual rate of return is just under 12%. You see, dividends are missing from the picture above. I'll come back to that in a minute. First, look here for the dividends that I've enjoyed for many years now:

2016 = $1.04

2017 = $1.08

2018 = $1.20

2019 = $1.26

2020 = $1.32

Roughly speaking, that's an average dividend growth rate of over 6%. Despite what we're seeing right now in 2021, those dividend increases have beaten inflation easily enough.

At the same time, and in full disclosure, this is a bit annoying:

Data by YCharts

Here we have a more complete view of INTC since September 15th, 2015. Once dividends are added in, the total rate of return bumps up to about 102%. That's pretty good. However, compared to the S&P 500 via the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), it's a loser.

In this respect, INTC is just another company failing to beat the market as a whole. But, I'm not unhappy with nearly 12% annualized gains from INTC over the last six years or so. It's satisfactory. In short, buying and holding, and collecting those dividends hasn't hurt me much at all.

First, The Winner

I am not generally a short term trader. And, while I do trade options, I don't go crazy. However, early in 2021, I saw a window of opportunity to capitalize on weakness that I saw in INTC.

This might sound odd, but I made a "negative" short-term trade based good news and a strong pop in INTC. It was reported that CEO Bob Swan was stepping down. I knew the market was going to love that news. I was right and the price exploded. So, this "bad news" was good news for the stock price. More importantly, the price went up 10%. See for yourself.

Data by YCharts

However, I figured that the massive 10% gain was a bit too strong. And, here's how that looked on January 13th:

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, as the price was screaming up near $59 or $60, I bought a put on INTC, expecting to hold it for maybe one day.

As you can see below, it was a Jan 15th $58 put at $1.25 so clearly this was a very short term play. Then, as my thesis played out, I sold. Here's how it all looked in one simple picture:

Source: TD Ameritrade and Author

In summary, I "gambled" a bit and made over $300 in about two hours. Of course, I'm leaving out a bunch of my analysis, and other tools and screeners that I use. The bigger point is that I was on the right side of this trade.

Keep in mind that despite buying puts and betting against INTC in the short term, my longer term thesis is generally neutral-to-positive. Even now, to this very day, I am long INTC; more about that later. My cost basis is low and I'm enjoying those dividends. So, don't take this "bet" as any positive or negative bias against INTC. Literally, it was a short term trade that investors can consider more deeply for themselves.

The Biggest Loser of 2021

You already know where this is going. So, on the heels of this success and the new direction for INTC, I started looking forward. At first, I was looking out to 2022 and 2023, but then I decided I could do better, and make more faster by looking at the end of 2021. It took a while, but eventually, in the middle of 2021, I found what I wanted, including some positive news catalysts.

I saw this: Senate bands together for $250B bill to counter China's rise and I figured that this would push INTC hard for the rest of the year. And, that was one day after this from the Whitehouse about fighting supply short-term supply chain disruptions:

Provide dedicated funding for semiconductor manufacturing and R&D: We recommend Congress support at least $50 billion in investments to advance domestic manufacturing of critical semiconductors and promote semiconductor R&D.

Taken together, even without looking at the charts at all, I figured that INTC would quite easily push to $60, and even much higher into the $65 or even $70 range by the end of 2021. So, a few days later, I set up the trade:

You already know the ending.

Here is what has happened since that trade:

Data by YCharts

INTC hasn't been close to $60 in a very long time. I thought we had a shot in July and maybe again in the middle of October.

Of course, you already know the trade went bad, despite trickles of good news along the way. For example, the global semiconductor market is supposed to rise from 6.8% in 2020 to nearly 20% this year, good for about $527 billion.

So, what went wrong?

Plenty.

That was all in the middle of the year. There is plenty more but the stock has been "dead" in 2021. Almost all the news has been bad. Just recently, we heard about more problems from the Wall Street Journal:

Intel CEO Sees Turnaround Effort as Five-Year Job

Five years. Let that sink in for a few seconds. And, the investments will cost more than $100 billion in chip plants alone. Of course, as a long term investor, I applaud this strategic view, and these actions will likely repair INTC. But, this news has completely blasted my INTC options. Therefore, my trade died and I admit failure.

Wrap Up

Fortunately, my "worst" mistake hasn't done much damage. I've balanced out this INTC trading failure with some incredible gains. Many of my stocks have done exceptionally well this year. I've "won" way more than I've lost in 2021.

In addition, my dividends continue to pump out - left, right, and center. Virtually every month, it just gets better. Trading is all fine and dandy, but long-term dividend growth and compounding really put a smile on my face. And, as Growth Stock Renegade subscribers know, there have been several big growth stock winners in 2021 too.

I will continue to hold INTC and collect my dividends. That's because in the big picture, I think INTC will perform just fine. And, I'm not about to sell, which would trigger massive capital gains. I think CEO Pat Gelsinger could do a fine job with INTC over the next 3-5 years.

Putting it all together, and just to be crystal clear, I'm not buying or adding right now. And, I'm not selling. Therefore, I'm neutral on INTC.