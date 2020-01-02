Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

My previous article on Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) on January 2, 2020 was literally on the eve of the outbreak of COVID-19. So much for great timing! However, at today's level of $2.00, the shares are down well over 80% for the year and 95% from its all-time high in 2020. In my opinion, the shares have now been punished beyond reason. Unlike airlines, sporting venues and other industries that have been pummeled by the virus but have benefited from intermittent periods of rebounds, Aspen has been on a one-way slide toward zero while continuing to generate very acceptable top and bottom line results. Let us take a look at some undeniable facts.

Recent Events

On December 14, Aspen reported Q2 2022 revenues of $18.9 million, an increase of 12% over the same period a year ago. Revenues missed estimates by $1.01 million. EPS came in at -$0.11, missing estimates by $0.05. The year ago EPS loss amounted to $0.19. The stock which had already come down from its 52-week high of $12.02 to around $3.00 was dealt one final blow which brought it down below the $2.00 level.

According to the company's statement, their high-LTV degree programs increased to 54% of total revenue fueled by continued strong growth in their BSN Pre-Licensure and MSN Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) programs, which combined with careful management of their costs, reduced net loss by 35% year-over-year.

Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO stated:

...beginning in the second half of June, the rapid rise in COVID hospitalizations increased the workload of licensed registered nurses (RNs) on the front lines of patient care. RN's represented 69% of our total active student body at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and are the total population of our students primarily impacted by the COVID pandemic trends. As a result, our pace of enrollments and class starts slowed in the second quarter, similar to the effect seen across the entire nursing higher education sector during the same period.

For those investors who may be willing to take a longer term view of the company, Mr. Mathews continued:

First, the ongoing nursing shortage provides a strong backdrop for the continued expansion of our high-LTV BSN Pre-Licensure nursing program. Second, RN's interested in moving to private clinics and the growing awareness within health care organizations of the economic benefits of hiring FNP's will be drivers for continued growth in our FNP degree program. When the COVID headwinds diminish, we anticipate that Aspen Group's revenue growth will accelerate, supported by our BSN Pre-Licensure expansion which has been relatively unaffected by COVID to date.

Beginning in late June of this year, the company did witness lower course starts than seasonally expected among their RN student body. However, what the market has apparently overlooked, despite the pandemic, course starts among RNs from June to October did increase 3% over the previous year. Obviously, the shares were punished because the increase did not meet or exceed the fiscal years 2020 and 2021 increases of 10%.

The company did experience student enrollment growth on a quarterly sequential basis in all BSN Pre-Licensure metros. The nursing profession today is even more in need of new professionals entering this enormous growth industry.

Since the future course of the COVID pandemic continues to be somewhat of an unknown, the company is being very prudent in adjusting its previous projections for the remainder of fiscal year 2022 as follows:

Revised revenue guidance of $77.0-$80.0 million vs. previous range of $85.0-$88.0 million.

Revised GAAP EPS loss of $0.29-$0.38 against previous guidance of loss of $0.12-$0.18. Adjusted EBITDA $0.0 to loss of $2.0 million against previous guidance of $2.0-$4.00 million.

As can be seen from the above, the company was on the verge of turning EBITDA positive and with the new enrollments shown below, it can be somewhat assuredly projected that this event has been delayed but not denied.

Quarterly statistics for new student enrollments clearly indicate that much of the future growth rate for this company is still intact. New quarterly enrollments for Q2'22 were 2380 compared to Q1'22 of 2276; Q4'21 of 2182; Q3'21 of 2129; and Q2'21 of 2659.

In its quarterly conference call on December 14, the company focused on the fact that Aspen's enrollments grew sequentially by 9%, primarily due to rising enrollments in their three new Metros; Austin, Nashville, and Tampa. Mr. Mathews stated that:

...on a year-over-year basis, AU enrollments decreased 13% as expected, primarily due to the intentional reduction in advertising spending year-over-year in our lowest efficiency unit, which includes the Aspen University legacy Nursing + other online unit, but excludes the high LTV Doctoral program.

In my January 2, 2020 discussion of the company, I highlighted the fact that the company offers their nursing curriculum at about 50% of the cost of a public or private university as well as the fact that it offers a unique, interest-free, monthly payment plan of which about 66% or over 7000 of their students participated. Finally, the company can point to a high student satisfaction rate of over 95%, an 84% BSN graduation rate vs. a national average of 60%, and the fact that 84% of their students are able to graduate without financial aid.

The company's balance sheet gives us no reason for concern. As of October 31, current assets of $35,326,657 of which almost $11,000,000 was in cash and cash equivalents, exceeded current liabilities by $15,800,000. Stockholders' equity amounted to $46,853,315 or $1.86 per share.

Investors with investment IQs higher than mine remain invested in the company's shares. Among them is Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors which, as of the most recent available information, still owns about 10% of the company's shares.

A number of Analysts who follow the company have downgraded the stock, but their new target prices still range from 75% to 400% above current levels. A primary reason for the various downgrades included nurses' fatigue since their students are primarily working RNs where the stress of working long hours made the studying for an advanced degree very difficult. Another factor was that the company's new guidance indicates that they believe the COVID-19 headwinds might be longer lasting than previously thought. In my opinion, both factors are valid but have affected the shares' value disproportionately to the company's future growth potential.

Risks and Challenges

At this point, the one major risk that investors must take into account is the possibility of a worst case economic event, i.e. that COVID-19 will continue to disrupt the world economies well beyond the next 12-24 months. Obviously, this scenario would bring growth to a standstill and likely throw most world economies into recession from which it would take an extended period of time to recover. Small companies like the Aspen Group would likely be especially affected by this development.

Final Thoughts

I have studied, discussed, and invested in a number of what are now called reopening ideas. Among them are Madison Square Garden (MSGE) and Dufry AG (OTCPK:DUFRY). Thus far, they have been disappointments given that both the Delta and Omicron variants have delayed and lessened the desire of the citizens of the world to travel or attend sporting and entertainment events. They have also delayed our much needed nursing students to advance their careers to not only enrich their professional lives but help meet the need of those of us who may be in need of competent and professional medical care. It is estimated that one out of three Americans have postponed needed medical treatments and tests since the advent of the pandemic. These people will be in serious need for the best medical treatment to assure that these delays do not result in serious negative consequences. The world's nursing shortage is real and growing.

Aspen is making an important effort in solving this shortage. Its current price does not reflect the company's potential 12-24 months rebound nor its longer term growth trajectory. In fact, if the company's shares continue to linger at current levels for an extended time period, an M&A event cannot be ruled out.