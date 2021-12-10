Denis_Vermenko/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation is often referred to as a “hidden tax” because it creeps up on consumers without imposing a nominal change on their bank balances. The inflation rate in November was 6.8%, the highest rate since 1982, and this could be interpreted to mean that the value of an investor’s savings in the bank are now are worth 6.8% less compared to last year.

There are ways to keep up with inflation, but the 10-year treasury bond currently yielding 1.4% is not one of them, and even junk bonds are averaging a historically-low yield of just 4%. One could invest in an index fund, but that might be a tough bet, with the S&P 500 (SPY) trading at near all-time highs, driving its dividend yield to the lowest level in over a decade.

This brings me to Broadmark Realty (NYSE:BRMK), which appears to be a value stock whose current dividend yield sits well above near-term inflation. I highlight what makes BRMK a good Buy at present for income and growth, so let’s get started.

A Rare 9% Yield In A Low Rate World

Broadmark Realty is an internally-managed commercial mortgage REIT that finances the acquisition and development of residential and commercial properties. Its loans are short-term and first lien, and are primarily geared towards residential.

Most of BRMK's portfolio (81%) is comprised of vertical construction, which relate to properties belonging to a single owner, thereby resulting in a more simplistic business model. At present, BRMK’s investment portfolio is comprised of 217 loans across 17 states and Washington D.C., with a total commitment of $1.5B, and a high weighted average portfolio yield of 15.0%.

BRMK adopts a prudent portfolio management strategy in which 100% of its loans are senior secured with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 59.3%. This implies that the average collateral property would have to see a 41% loss in value before BRMK begins to incur losses. In addition, what sets BRMK apart from its peers is that it carries no debt and has $172M in liquidity, comprised of cash on hand and availability on its revolving credit line.

As seen below, the portfolio is diversified by geography, with a concentration in fast-growing regions, and by property type, with apartments, single-family, and residential lots comprising 54% of the collateral value.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

BRMK has seen material share price weakness in recent weeks, falling from the $10.40 level to just $9.33 at present. It seems, however, that the stock has formed a bottom at the $9.00 level that was reached earlier this month, as seen below.

(Source: StockCharts)

This price weakness has to do with the fact that BRMK’s Q3 revenue and earnings trailed that of consensus estimates, with Q3 distributable EPS landing at $0.19, falling short of the average analyst estimate of $0.20. While the $30.6M revenue rose by $1.6M on a YoY basis, it still fell short of the $32.1M consensus estimate.

A part of the miss an be explained by the portfolio yield dropping from 16.6% a year a go to 15%. Portfolio yield may be further challenged in the coming quarters, as management expects for it to stabilize in the 11-12% range. However, this could be offset by the expected increase in loan origination volume. As seen below, BRMK’s new loan origination hit a 3-year high in the latest quarter, surpassing the $300M mark, and this contributed to a 16% sequential QoQ growth in portfolio value to $1.5B.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

In addition, I’m encouraged to see that management is making progress towards resolving the borrower defaults that arose last year. The EPS drag stemming from the defaults amounted to $0.04 during Q3, and this could potentially be recovered as BRMK works through them, as noted during the recent conference call:

Ultimately, there's still work left to be done and clearing defaults. But this recent resolution of a large loan gives us added confidence and we expect to make further progress on reducing our default pool over the coming quarters. At quarter end, we own seven foreclosed properties with $52.4 million in carrying value. During the third quarter, we foreclosed on two loans and received total payoffs on seven loans in default, representing a total commitment of $50.5 million.

Looking forward, I expect to see continued strong demand for BRMK’s capital as residential metrics remain strong. This is reflected by the following insights into the single-family space, as noted by Hoya Capital in his recent post:

“The combination of historically low housing supply and strong demographic-driven demand - with added pandemic-driven tailwinds - has sent single-family rents soaring at the fastest rate on record. Mirroring the surge in suburban home values amid this historic and lingering housing shortage, SFR REITs have reported double-digit rent growth in recent months while occupancy rates continue to set record-highs. As discussed in our REIT Earnings Recap, SFR REIT average rent growth on new leases soared 18.2% in Q3 - the strongest months on record. SFR fundamentals are as strong as they've been since the sector emerged in the early 2010s from the ruins of the Great Financial Crisis.” – Hoya Capital

Risks to BRMK include the fact that the home construction industry tends to be economically sensitive, and higher interest rates could slow demand (although the Fed intends to raise rates gradually).

Notably, the $0.21 quarterly dividend rate (paid $0.07 monthly) was not covered by the $0.19 in distributable EPS from Q3. The picture could change, however, as management expects to repeat the robust Q3 origination volume during the fourth quarter. Plus, continued resolution of the loans in default should help to reduce the current $0.04 earnings drag.

I see BRMK as being fairly cheap at the current price of $9.33, with a price to book ratio of just 1.07x, sitting well below the 1.4x pre-pandemic level. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $12.50. This implies a potential one-year 43% total return including dividends.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Broadmark Realty has seen its shares get punished in recent weeks. Meanwhile, it maintains a strong balance sheet with no debt and plenty of liquidity. It’s also seeing very robust loan origination levels and management is working its way through resolving loans in default.

These actions could reduce the earnings drag and improve dividend coverage down the line. I see value in BRMK at the current price for its 9% yield and potential for capital appreciation. BRMK is a Buy.