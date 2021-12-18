dimid_86/iStock via Getty Images

"But the beauty is in the walking -- we are betrayed by destinations."― Gwyn Thomas

Today, we revisit a small medical device concern for the first time since the Spring of 2020. This name produced some significant profits during its time in the model portfolio of The Insiders Forum before we cashed out. The shares are down by approximately a third from recent highs, and once again the drop is attracting insider purchases. Time to buy the dip once again? A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is based in California. The company manufactures and markets laser, light, and other energy-based aesthetic systems. Its platforms include hair removal, skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, body sculpting, vascular lesion removal, and women's health, which are sold to dermatologists and plastic surgeons in ~65 countries. Cutera has direct sales teams in North America and Europe, and also sells via distributors. The shares currently trade around $37.00 a share and sport an approximate market cap of $650 million.

Third Quarter Highlights

On November 3rd, the company posted third quarter results. Cutera posted a small net loss of eight cents a share, which was two pennies a share below the consensus. More importantly, revenue rose more than 45% on year-over-year basis to $57.4 million, which was more than $5 million over the consensus.

The company has somewhat of a 'razor and razor blade' business model. It sells equipment like that shown in the picture earlier in the article and other services & consumables (Skincare, Consumable Products, and Service) utilized by said equipment. In the third quarter, Cutera delivered $32.2 million of capital equipment sales, a 33% increase over 3Q2020. The other parts of Cutera grew by 68% from the same period a year ago to $25.2 million and which the company broke down as the following on its earnings call press release.

Skincare revenue of $14.8 million increased 117% over the prior-year period;

Consumable Product revenue of $3.7 million grew 60% over prior-year period, reflecting the continued recovery of energy-based treatment volumes; and

Service revenue of $6.7 million increased 14% over the prior-year period.

While the company still posted a small net loss of $1.4 million for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA came in at $5.1 million, more than double the year ago period. Management also took the opportunity based on quarterly results to raise its full-year 2021 revenue guidance to a range of $224 million to $228 million, up from our prior guidance of $215 million to $221 million.

Despite increasing costs of critical input components and high demand materials, the company managed to improve gross margins from the same period in 2020 by 260bps to 58.2%.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company has seen sparse analyst coverage so far in 2021. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from Hold to Buy on November 4th with a $60 price target. In early summer, Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel Nicolaus and Piper Sandler all reissued Buy ratings with upward price target revisions as well. Their current price targets range from $55 to $65 a share. Cantor stated in early June that 'Cutera's comprehensive portfolio of innovative aesthetics solutions for the global market is underappreciated' when it initiated the stock with a new Overweight rating and $55 price target.

The company ended the third quarter with just over $160 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance against just under $135 million of convertible notes. Since late November, three directors and the CEO have added just over $300,000 in aggregate to their holdings in the stock.

Verdict:

The company has done a commendable job managing through the pandemic. Cutera posted revenue of $46.1 million in 3Q2019, which fell 15% to $39.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 thanks to the impacts of the pandemic. If/when this Covid outbreak ever ends, Cutera should continue benefit from greater 'normalcy'.

That said, revenue growth will show substantially in FY2022. Analysts currently have sales growing just under 10% next year and earnings estimates call for profits of approximately 80 cents a share. At approximately 45 times forward earnings, CUTR seems at least fairly priced despite recent insider buying. If the stock pulled back to the $30 level in an overall market decline, I would probably pick some shares at that time. Right now the equity seems fairly valued.

"Beauty without expression is boring."― Ralph Waldo Emerson

