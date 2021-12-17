LPETTET/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The pandemic appears to have had a beneficial effect on Golden Entertainment's (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GDEN) fundamentals. Despite its still low occupancy, the gaming company achieved its highest financial performance in five years. We expect profitability to be constrained in the short term due to the impact of rising wages on the gross margin. However, we expect that as occupancy recovers, profitability will grow. According to our valuation, the company is trading below its fair price, and at a discount to peers. We are bullish on GDEN.

We highlight the following key risks for investors:

Active acquisitions and shareholder value . We are wary of companies focused on extensive growth. Active M&A deals are often detrimental to shareholder value as the buying companies are forced to pay a substantial premium for assets. This leads to an increase in goodwill and debt burden and a decrease in asset turnover, ROA, and ROE.

. We are wary of companies focused on extensive growth. Active M&A deals are often detrimental to shareholder value as the buying companies are forced to pay a substantial premium for assets. This leads to an increase in goodwill and debt burden and a decrease in asset turnover, ROA, and ROE. Risk of new restrictions . Golden Entertainment is a low-margin business with a high debt burden. The proliferation of the Omicron variant and the new restrictions could hurt the company more than the economy as a whole. While activity in key markets is growing, this risk needs to be considered.

. Golden Entertainment is a low-margin business with a high debt burden. The proliferation of the Omicron variant and the new restrictions could hurt the company more than the economy as a whole. While activity in key markets is growing, this risk needs to be considered. Market risk. GDEN shares have a high standard deviation (24M beta - 2.31). This means that in the event of a correction, GDEN's capitalization will decrease significantly more than the market as a whole.

Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc. is an American gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company operates through two segments, Casinos, and Distributed Gaming. The Casino segment owns and operates nine casino resorts in Nevada and one in Maryland. The Distributed Gaming segment specializes in installing and operating slot machines in non-casino locations, including restaurants, taverns, bars, convenience stores, grocery stores, and liquor stores in Nevada and Montana. In addition, the company owns branded taverns with slots, which target local patrons primarily in Las Vegas. The bulk of GDEN's revenue and operating cash flow comes from the Casinos segment. The revenue structure is presented below:

(Source: Company's Presentation)

Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company's shares. Individuals own 35%. CEO Blake Sartini owns 21.8% of the GDEN's shares. A list of the main shareholders is presented below:

(Source: MarketScreener)

The management is headed by:

Blake Louis Sartini - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer;

Charles H. Protell - President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer;

Stephen A. Arcana - Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President;

Phyllis A. Gilland - Senior Vice President & General Counsel.

Financial Performance

Over the past five years, the company's revenue has grown by an average of 30.89% per year. However, this impressive dynamics is due to the active M&A. In 2017, Golden Entertainment acquired American Casino & Entertainment Properties for $850 million, and in January 2019, GDEN bought the Colorado Belle and Edgewater casinos in Laughlin, Nevada, from Marnell Gaming for $190 million. The pandemic has become a real challenge for Casino operators. In 2020, Golden Entertainment's revenue decreased by 27.8% due to the lockdown. However, in 2021, GDEN is showing impressive organic growth. At the end of 9 months of 2021, revenue exceeded the result of 2019 by 13%. (Source: Created by the author)

The gross margin also exceeded the pre-pandemic indicator (44% versus 40% in 2019). It is noteworthy that the gross margin has been growing steadily since 2017. The operating margin also exceeded the pre-pandemic level. As a result, the net profit margin exceeded 10% for the first time in five years.

Data by YCharts

We expect the gross margin to be constrained by rising labor costs in the short term (growth in wages affected the margin in Q3). However, the company can improve profitability in the medium term, as Occupancy is still below historical levels (73% in Q3 versus 90% historical). Last quarter, revenue grew 284.64%, primarily driven by an increase in occupancy due to a full six months of operations coupled with the easing of COVID-19 mitigation measures, and this driver is still there.

At the end of the last reporting period, the Asset-to-Equity ratio decreased to 5.3 due to active deleveraging. However, the rate is still high. The reason is the reduction in the Equity balance due to the Accumulated deficit.

(Source: Created by the author)

Thanks to improved financial performance and deleveraging, the company reduced its Net Debt / EBITDA from 12 in 2020 to 4. For the first time in the last three years EBIT fully covers Interest expense, the coverage ratio is 2.1. The debt burden is still high, but the balance sheet is much stronger now.

(Source: Created by the author)

Due to the growth of net margin and a stable asset turnover (0.63), Golden Entertainment achieved a return on assets of 7.55% - the highest indicator in five years. Due to financial leverage, the company generates a 51.33% return on equity for shareholders.

Data by YCharts

In terms of return on equity, GDEN significantly surpassed its peers:

Data by YCharts

The large balance of Cash & Equivalents is also an essential driver for potential growth. Potentially, the company can repay up to 20% of total debt, reducing the balance of assets and increasing their turnover and profitability.

It seems that the pandemic has benefited Golden Entertainment. The company achieved the highest financial performance in the past five years at a lower occupancy. We expect profitability to be constrained in the short term due to the impact of rising wages on the gross margin. However, as occupancy recovers, we expect profitability to grow in the medium term. In addition, the company has a reasonably large cash balance, which can become a driver for the growth of business profitability and stock revaluation.

Valuation

"Our current valuation relative to our Nevada-centric peers does not reflect the sustainability of our margin improvement, the continued upside in our portfolio of owned casino assets, particularly on the Strip and in Laughlin or our market-leading distributed operations." - Charles Protell, President and CFO, during the last conference call.

Within our DCF model, we made several assumptions. We consider the market value of the debt. We expect revenues to grow in line with the Wall Street consensus over the next three years, followed by a slowdown to 2% - the Fed's inflation target. The current inflation is much higher, but the principle of prudence guides us. Relative indicators, including margins, are predicted based on historical dynamics and the current trend. Our assumptions are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

Based on our assumptions, the expected dynamics of key financial indicators are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 7.4%.

(Source: Created by the author)

We have determined that the company's fair market value is $1.834 billion, or $63 per share. Thus, the upside potential to the fair price is about 38%. Our estimate is close to the target price of JPMorgan analysts ($60) and below that of B. Riley ($75). By comparable valuation, GDEN also appears to be undervalued.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Golden Entertainment is a gaming company that has successfully survived the pandemic. Although Occupancy is still low, GDEN achieved record profitability. We expect the company's financials to continue to improve as occupancy recovers. Golden Entertainment is trading below its fair value and at a discount to peers. We have a bullish view of the stock.