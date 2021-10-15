MarkSkalny/iStock via Getty Images

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets slumped on another choppy week as amplified COVID concerns from the Omicron variant clashed with central bank pivots towards monetary tightening with a backdrop of soaring inflation. Underscoring this juxtaposition, long-term interest rates slid and bonds rallied despite unexpectedly hawkish guidance from both the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, compressing the yield curve to the flattest levels in twelve months.

Coming off its best week of gains since February, the S&P 500 (SPY) declined 2.3% on the week, while the MidCap 400 (MDY) slipped 2.2% and the Small-Cap 600 (SLY) fell 2.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) was the laggard, declining more than 3%. Real estate equities were again a source of strength on the week, and REITs extended their gains as the best-performing asset class this year amid a historic wave of REIT dividend hikes. The Equity REIT Index advanced 0.9% on the week with 10-of-19 property sectors in positive territory, but the Mortgage REIT Index dipped by 4.2%.

Among the ten major asset classes, REITs extended their lead as the best-performing asset class this year on a total returns basis, outpacing the previously red-hot Commodities (DJP) complex as well as Large-Cap, Mid-Cap, and Small-Cap equities along with international stocks and bonds. Despite the rough 2020 in which REITs were the worst-performing asset class, REITs are still the fourth best-performing asset classes since the start of 2010, producing average annual total returns during this time of 12.6%, producing superior total returns to Bonds (AGG), TIPS (TIP), Commodities (DJP), Emerging Markets (EEM), and International (EFA) stocks.

The Federal Reserve showed few signs of wavering this week from its suddenly-aggressive pivot towards combating inflation as 12 of 18 FOMC members now project at least three rate hikes next year while the committee also announced plans to accelerate tapering efforts. Market-implied inflation and economic growth expectations declined as ever-present COVID concerns increase the risk of potential monetary policy errors, and the lingering threat of economic restrictions across global economies sparked a bid for the US Dollar, bonds, and domestic-focused equities.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Another week, another historic inflation report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week that producer prices rose at the fastest rate on record in November with the headline PPI Index soaring 9.6% from last year - significantly above the expected rise of 9.2%. Excluding food and energy, Core Producer Prices rose 0.5% for the month, bringing the annual gain to 7.7%, also the largest gain on record. This hotter-than-expected producer price data comes just a few days after the BLS reported that consumer prices rose at a nearly 7% rate in November - the highest annual increase since 1982.

With the dreaded "R-word" - recession - beginning to creep back into the investor vernacular given the significant yield curve flattening and "fifth wave" of the COVID outbreak, there were encouraging signs this week that the critical U.S. housing industry will again provide much-needed stability during times of economic uncertainty. Powered by relentless housing demand and an ongoing supply crunch, Homebuilder Sentiment improved to 10-month highs while Housing Starts climbed to 8-month highs, consistent with recent housing market data showing an acceleration in activity following a summer lull.

Despite strong housing data, homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index pulled back on the week following mixed results from Lennar (LEN) as ongoing supply chain headwinds have forced builders to limit new orders as demand continues to significantly outpace their ability to deliver. Last month in Shortages Everywhere, we discussed how surging rents - and a desire for an inflation-hedging asset - have again sparked ownership demand. Remarkably, homebuilders trade with single-digit forward P/E multiples despite their strong double-digit projected growth rates over the next several years and given recent signs of a late-year reacceleration in demand.

Equity REIT Week In Review

Santa was busy yet again this past week delivering another wave of REIT dividend increases and special dividends. Eight REITs more hiked the regular distribution rates including small-cap City Office REIT (CIO), which rallied nearly 3% after becoming the 126th REIT to hike its dividend this year with a 33% increase from its prior rate. Cell tower REIT American Tower (AMT) - the largest REIT by market cap - advanced more than 2% on the week after hiking its dividend for the fourth time this year with a 6.1% increase from its prior rate. Recently-listed INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) was roughly flat after hiking its dividend for the first time with a 6.7% increase from its prior rate.

Shopping Center: Urstadt Biddle (UBA) advanced nearly 2% on the week after reporting strong earnings results for its fiscal year ending October 31st. UBA - which we own in the REIT Focused Income Portfolio - reported solid same-store NOI growth of 13.2% and noted that its FFO/share fully recovered back to the pre-pandemic 2019 FFO in full-year 2021. UBA reported a solid accelerating in leasing volume and spreads, commenting that its "encouraged that the increased demand is leading to increased rents." UBA also hiked its dividend for the second time this year with a 3.3% increase from its prior rate. Elsewhere in the sector, Retail Value (RVI) declared a $3.27/share special dividend as part of its complete portfolio sale.

Net Lease: Realty Income (O) advanced 1.3% on the week after boosting its monthly dividend for the fourth time this year with a 0.2% increase from its prior rate. This past week, we published Net Lease REITs: Analyzing Inflation Risk. Despite a wave of dividend hikes and robust external growth, net lease REITs have been among the weakest-performing property sectors this year amid concerns over soaring inflation and rising interest rates as the new regime of higher inflation has raised questions about these REITs' ability to continue to outperform. To help address these questions, we developed a new Inflation Hedge Factor metric to measure the inflation-hedging characteristics and potential risks.

Casino: MGM Growth Properties (MGP) finished lower by 2% despite hiking its dividend for the fourth time this year with a 1% increase above its prior rate. Fellow casino REIT Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) declared a special cash dividend of $0.24/share on Friday afternoon. We also saw a major deal on the Vegas Strip this past week as MGM Resorts (MGM) announced that it will sell the operations of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International for $1.075B. VICI Properties (VICI) subsequently announced that it will enter into a new separate lease with Hard Rock for the Mirage and will amend the Master Lease between VICI Properties and MGM Resorts. The lease between VICI and Hard Rock will have initial annual base rent of $90M, a base term of 25 years with three 10-year tenant renewal options, escalation of 2.0% per annum, and minimum cap-ex requirements of 1.0% of net revenue.

Cannabis: AFC Gamma (AFCG) slumped more than 7% on the week despite hiking its quarterly dividend for the fourth time this year to $0.50/share, a 16% over its prior rate. Also in the cannabis REIT sector, Innovative Industrial (IIPR) dipped more than 5% despite announcing that it closed on the acquisition of a portfolio of 27 properties in Colorado, Pennsylvania, and North Dakota for $72.7M. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate (REFI) held up relatively well on its full week of trading following its $100M IPO last week. Last week, we published Cannabis REITs: When They Go Low, We Get High which discussed recent developments and our outlook for the budding cannabis sector.

Single-Family Rentals: Last but not least, this past week we published Single-Family Rental REITs: Meet Your New Landlord. SFRs are one of the great success stories of the Modern REIT Era, becoming a "core" institutional asset class and quieting the critics that questioned their operating efficiency potential. Driving these efficiency gains, SFR REITs have been leaders in the Property Technology ("PropTech") revolution to reduce costs, increase renter satisfaction, and fuel accretive growth. Honed out of necessity, SFR REITs have leveraged emerging technologies like virtual house tours, Smart Homes, and fully digital relationships with tenants to achieve NOI margins that are nearly on par with multifamily REITs.

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Mortgage REITs were sharply lower this week as the yield curve - as measured by the 10-2 Treasury Yield spread - flattened to its lowest level since late 2020. MFA Financial (MFA) was among the outperformers with relatively modest 2.4% declines on the week after it hiked its dividend by 10% to $0.11/share. TPG RE Finance (TRTX) also outperformed after it held its quarterly dividend steady, but declared a special cash dividend of $0.07/share. Residential mREITs now pay an average dividend yield of 9.87% while the average commercial mREIT pays a dividend yield of 6.73%.

REIT Preferreds & Capital Raising

REIT Preferred stocks slipped 0.22% this week, on average, and are now higher by 8.11% on a price-return basis with total returns of roughly 14%. This past week, Sachem Capital (SACH) launched a new exchange-listed bond, a $43M offering of 6.0% unsecured unsubordinated notes due 2026. SACH currently has a suite of three "baby bonds" which trade at an average current yield of roughly 7.0%. The Notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the trading symbol "SCCD." Also this past week, Ellington Financial's (EFC) new 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Preferred (EFC.PB) began trading on the NYSE.

2021 Performance Check-Up

With two weeks remaining in 2021, Equity REITs are now higher by 31.6% this year on a price return basis while Mortgage REITs have gained 6.3%. This compares with the 23.0% advance on the S&P 500 and the 18.1% gain on the S&P MidCap 400. Led by the residential and retail property sectors, all nineteen REIT sectors are now in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, all eight sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are higher. At 1.40%, the 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 59 basis points since the start of the year and is 88 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% last August, but still 185 basis points below its 2018 peak of 3.25%.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We have another busy week of economic and housing data in the Christmas-shortened week ahead. On Wednesday and Thursday, NAR will release Existing Home Sales data for November which is expected to show a continued acceleration in sales activity despite record-low supply levels. On Thursday, we'll see New Home Sales data which is expected to show similar strength with sales expected to climb to the highest rate since April. On Thursday, we'll also see the PCE Index - the Fed's "preferred" measure of inflation - which is expected to show the fastest rate of consumer price increases since 1982. We'll also be monitoring Personal Income & Spending data as well as Consumer Sentiment on Thursday.

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.