This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

For over a decade tech has been red hot.

This has created a dangerous situation for speculators who "buy the dip" and count on the Fed to keep momentum stocks going up.

Now the Fed has confirmed plans to accelerate the taper and potentially raise interest rates three times in 2022, three times in 2023, and twice more in 2024.

Guess what tends to do best when the Fed is tightening?

Value Is Flying While Tech Is Dying

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Tech is getting slaughtered and undervalued blue-chips like Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)? Up 2%.

It was already in a bear market, the exact kind that created opportunities like these for long-term income growth investors.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Buying CMCSA during bear markets has been how investors have achieved Buffett-like returns from this blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

So let me explain the three reasons why now is a potentially great time to be greedy when others are fearful about one of the world's best dividend growth blue-chips.

Reason One: One Of The World's Safest And Most Dependable Companies

How does Comcast score on one of the world's most comprehensive and accurate safety models?

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (135 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% CMCSA 93% 0.5% 1.4%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 18% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 19% to 57% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 58% (58% to 67% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 68% to 77% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 78% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 CMCSA 76% Very Dependable 4

Overall Quality

CMCSA Final Score Rating Safety 93% 5/5 very safe Business Model 80% 3/3 wide moat Dependability 76% 4/5 very dependable Total 86% 12/13 Super SWAN

CMCSA: 92nd Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 509) = 82nd Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

43 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

CMCSA's 86% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as

Philip Morris International (PM) - dividend king

Visa (V)

Linde (LIN) - dividend aristocrat

Abbott Labs (ABT) - dividend king

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Altria (MO) - dividend king

Realty Income (O) -dividend aristocrat

Mastercard (MA)

Walmart (WMT) - dividend aristocrat

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Basically, even among the world's highest quality companies, CMCSA is higher quality than 82% of them.

Why is that?

CMCSA Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A- stable 2.50% 40.0 Fitch A- stable 2.50% 40.0 Moody's A3 (A- equivalent) stable 2.50% 40.0 Consensus A- stable 2.50% 40.0

(Sources: S&P, Moody's, Fitch)

How about A- stable credit ratings from not one, not two, but three rating agencies?

CMCSA Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.5 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (4+ Safe) 2020 3.37 2.99 3.81 2021 2.84 2.52 5.02 2022 2.49 2.24 5.92 2023 2.44 2.14 6.76 2024 2.10 1.97 7.27 2025 1.86 1.85 7.61 Annualized Change -11.14% -9.14% 14.82%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

How about a very safe balance sheet that keeps getting stronger over time?

CMCSA Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) Interest Rate 2020 $103,760 $11,740 $92,020 $4,588 $30,826 $17,493 4.42% 2021 $98,270 $9,718 $87,158 $4,193 $34,605 $21,055 4.27% 2022 $95,413 $8,149 $85,913 $4,134 $38,315 $24,473 4.33% 2023 $99,988 $13,768 $87,631 $4,029 $40,957 $27,221 4.03% 2024 $90,308 $14,458 $84,774 $4,071 $43,061 $29,596 4.51% 2025 $83,255 $16,120 $82,536 $4,032 $44,642 $30,675 4.84% 2026 NA NA NA NA $46,500 $772 NA Annualized Growth -4.31% 6.55% -2.15% -2.55% 7.09% 11.89% 1.84%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

How about $10 billion in cash that's expected to grow to $16 billion in 2025, falling debt, and cash flow growing steadily?

(Source: earnings presentation)

How about a cash-rich, recession-resistant business model and very prudent capital allocation from a trustworthy and adaptable management team?

Our net leverage at quarter-end was 2.4 times, which means we are now back at a level that is consistent with our existing ratings and reflects substantial progress in both debt reduction and a strong rebound in our businesses post the pandemic. From here, my expectation has that we keep our leverage ratio around where we currently are and continue to execute on our capital allocation priorities, which consists of maintaining a strong Balance Sheet, investing organically for profitable growth, and returning capital to shareholders. Looking ahead, our buyback will be a function of that balance and excess free cash flow available for capital returns. - CFO, Q3 conference call

CMCSA Bond Profile

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

$25.4 billion in liquidity

very well staggered bond maturities

no trouble refinancing these bonds

the bond market is willing to lend to CMCSA for 75 years at 4.4%

the smart money on Wall Street is very confident in CMCSA's business prospects

CMCSA Credit Default SWAPs

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.

10-year bankruptcy risk 0.77%

5-year bankruptcy risk 0.45%

Note how the price has crashed in recent months. Yet the bond market's real-time estimate of fundamental risk has been relatively steady.

As long as fundamental risk is not rising, a crashing stock price is not a concern for prudent long-term income investors.

analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market all agree the thesis remains intact

Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Comcast's historical profitability is in the top 20% of its peers.

CMCSA Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Global Media Companies More Profitable Than CMCSA (Out Of 965) Operating Margin 84.05 154 Net Margin 80.73 186 Return On Equity 80.20 191 Return On Assets 69.63 293 Return On Capital 71.50 275 Average 77.22 220

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

My definition of a wide moat is maintaining profitability in the top 25% of peers for decades.

CMCSA has maintained 80th percentile profitability for 30+ years despite numerous potential disruption risks.

CMCSA Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year DCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2020 12.8% 29.8% 16.9% 10.2% 1.27 2021 12.8% 29.9% 18.2% 12.3% TTM ROC 45.76% 2022 12.9% 31.3% 20.0% 13.0% Latest ROC 47.10% 2023 14.3% 32.6% 21.7% 14.4% 2026 ROC 58.04% 2024 16.0% 33.0% 22.7% 14.9% 2026 ROC 59.74% 2025 16.9% 33.6% 23.1% 15.4% Average 58.89% 2026 16.6% 33.7% 0.0% 15.2% Industry Median 13.53% Annualized Growth 4.38% 2.10% 6.45% 6.98% CMCSA/Peers 4.35 Vs S&P 4.53

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

And that profitability is expected to keep increasing steadily over time, as are its returns on capital which are expected to soon be 4.5X higher than the S&P 500's.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

ROC has been steady for a decade (not counting the pandemic that shut parks) and is up 100% in the last three decades.

CMCSA Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus FCF/share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Cash Flows Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $1.00 $3.16 31.6% $9,869 4.46% 10.0% 2022 $1.08 $3.56 30.3% $11,331 5.12% 11.5% 2023 $1.20 $4.41 27.2% $14,666 6.63% 15.4% 2024 $1.28 $4.81 26.6% $16,129 7.29% 16.1% 2025 $1.35 $5.43 24.9% $18,642 8.42% 20.6% 2026 $1.40 $6.08 23.0% $21,383 9.66% 25.7% Total 2021 Through 2026 $3.28 $11.13 29.5% $35,866.65 16.20% 36.50% Annualized Rate 6.96% 13.98% -6.16% 16.72% 16.72% 20.66%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

70% FCF payout ratios are safe according to rating agencies

CMCSA's is expected to fall to 23% by 2026

$36 billion post-dividend retained cash flow

enough to pay off 37% of debt or buy back 16% of shares.

Up to almost 10% of shares in 2026 at today's valuation

$60.6 billion in buybacks expected through 2026

27% of shares at current valuations

6% per year

This is what a true super swan dividend growth stock looks like. And one that's growing like a weed as well.

Reason Two: Strong Growth Prospects As Far As The Eye Can See

You might think a stock down 21% in recent weeks must be experience growth problems right?

Wrong.

CMCSA Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $103,564 $13,280 $30,826 $17,493 $10,534 2021 $115,698 $14,830 $34,605 $21,055 $14,199 2022 $122,301 $15,724 $38,315 $24,473 $15,958 2023 $125,608 $17,926 $40,957 $27,221 $18,115 2024 $130,363 $20,805 $43,061 $29,596 $19,418 2025 $132,892 $22,467 $44,642 $30,675 $20,419 2026 $137,878 $22,870 $46,500 NA $21,024 Annualized Growth 4.89% 9.48% 7.09% 11.89% 12.21%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Does this look like a Super SWAN that deserves to be in a bear market?

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus Sales -5% 11% 6% 2% 4% 2% 4% Dividend 10% 9% 8% 11% 6% 6% 4% EPS -17% 22% 17% 13% 12% 10% NA Operating Cash Flow -4% 5% 11% 11% NA NA NA Free Cash Flow -1% 8% 5% 15% NA NA NA EBITDA -10% 11% 11% 6% NA NA NA EBIT (operating income) -17% 17% 16% 9% NA NA NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Does a company with 6% annual buyback expectations and a steadily growing dividend deserve to be in a bear market? Ok, but this is the medium-term outlook. Maybe Comcast's long-term prospects have dimmed considerably?

CMCSA Long-Term Growth Outlook

Nope, it's actually been rising as the price has cratered.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

14.7% to 18.1% CAGR growth consensus range

Comcast isn't just a fast-growing company, it's a hyper-growth blue-chip.

smoothing for outliers historical analyst margins of error are 5% to the downside and 15% to the upside

13% to 21% CAGR historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMCSA is expected to grow at similar rates as the last 13 years.

And if all this quality and growth wasn't enough for you, how about Comcast being a wonderful company at a wonderful price?

Reason Three: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMCSA's historical fair value is between 17.5 and 18.5X earnings.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median Yield 1.68% $54.76 $59.52 $59.52 $64.29 Earnings 18.12 $47.29 $57.71 $67.41 $76.47 Average $50.75 $58.60 $63.22 $69.85 $63.04 Current Price $48.84 Discount To Fair Value 3.77% 16.66% 22.75% 30.08% 22.53% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 3.92% 19.99% 29.45% 43.02% 29.08%(31% including dividend) 2021 EPS 2022 EPS 2021 Weighted EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $3.19 $3.72 $0.12 $3.58 $3.70 17.0 13.2

Peter Lynch would say a company growing at 17% should trade at 17X earnings. And that's what Comcast has historically done.

Today you can buy it for 13.2 earnings and a PEG of 0.78.

That's not just growth at a reasonable price it's hyper-growth at an attractive price.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $64.31 (17.3X earnings) $60.00 (16.2X earnings) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 24.06% 18.60% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 31.67% 22.85% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $65.31 $61.00 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 25.22% 19.93% Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 33.72% 24.90%

One that analysts think could deliver 34% total returns in just the next year.

We don't actually care about 12-month price targets, which never have any basis in our recommendations.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.02% 1 month 0.4% 3 months 1.25% 6 months 2.5% 1 5% 2 16% 3 25% 4 33% 5 41% 6 49% 7 57% 8 66% 9 74% 10 82% 11+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

over 12 months luck is 20X as powerful as fundamentals

over 11+ years fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck

Rating Margin Of Safety For 12/13 Super SWAN Quality Companies 2021 Price 2022 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $58.60 $63.22 $62.96 Potentially Good Buy 10% $52.74 $56.90 $56.66 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $46.88 $50.58 $50.36 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $36.92 $44.26 $44.07 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $35.16 $37.93 $37.77 Currently $48.45 17.32% 23.37% 23.04% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 20.96% 30.49% 29.94%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile CMCSA is a potentially strong buy and here's why.

How Comcast Can Help You Retire Rich And Stay Rich In Retirement

For context, here's the return potential of the 28% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver about -14% total returns over the next three years.

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2021 -31.91% -99.78% -74.84% -77.54% 2022 -22.40% -21.24% -15.93% -18.63% 2023 -14.00% -7.06% -5.30% -8.00% 2026 22.60% 4.16% 3.12% 0.42%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are near zero for the next five years.

And here's what investors buying CMCSA today can reasonably expect.

5-year consensus return potential range: 19% to 26% CAGR

CMCSA 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMCSA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

if CMCSA grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value

then 175% total returns or 22.2% CAGR

Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

CMCSA Total Returns Since 2007

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Combining CMCSA with Magellan Midstream (MMP) resulted in similar but more consistent returns. And far superior income growth.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Portfolio 2008 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost CMCSA $7 $89 19.92% 0.7% 8.9% MMP $77 $489 14.12% 0.0% 48.9% CMCSA + MMP $34 $323 17.45% 3.4% 32.3%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 22.68% 15.88% 13.48% 11.45%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Analysts expect even better income growth in the future thanks to MMP's higher yield.

CMCSA + MMP VS S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

the bond market is pricing in 2.4% inflation for the next 30 years

2.7% for the next 5 years

Combining CMCSA with High-Yield Ultra SWANs like Magellan Midstream can deliver safe income today, and a rich retirement tomorrow.

CMCSA + MMP offers a safe 3.8% yield, 19.2% overall growth, 22.9% consensus return potential, and 12.1% risk-adjusted expected returns.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Comcast 2.1% 16.7% 18.8% 13.2% 10.8% Comcast + Magellan Midstream 5.6% 11.1% 16.7% 11.7% 9.3% Chinese Tech 0.3% 14.0% 14.3% 10.0% 7.6% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% 7.9% 5.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.45% 0.0% 1.5% 1.0% -1.4%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet Research, Ycharts)

Time Frame (Years) 7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 14.3% CAGR CMCSA + MMP Difference Between CMCSA + MMP And S&P 5 $1,435.63 $1,524.56 $1,950.88 $515.25 10 $2,061.03 $2,324.28 $3,805.94 $1,744.91 15 $2,958.88 $3,543.51 $7,424.95 $4,466.07 20 $4,247.85 $5,402.29 $14,485.20 $10,237.35 25 $6,098.34 $8,236.11 $28,258.93 $22,160.59 30 $8,754.96 $12,556.45 $55,129.86 $46,374.91 35 $12,568.87 $19,143.06 $107,551.89 $94,983.02 40 $18,044.24 $29,184.74 $209,821.13 $191,776.89 45 $25,904.84 $44,493.88 $409,336.40 $383,431.56 50 $37,189.75 $67,833.58 $798,567.29 $761,377.55

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio CMCSA + MMP Vs S&P 500 5 1.06 1.36 10 1.13 1.85 15 1.20 2.51 20 1.27 3.41 25 1.35 4.63 30 1.43 6.30 35 1.52 8.56 40 1.62 11.63 45 1.72 15.80 50 1.82 21.47

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Higher yield than high-yield ETFs? More than 2X more.

And growth potential matching the Nasdaq.

And better risk-adjusted returns than virtually any other investment strategy on Wall Street.

Time Frame (Years) Annual Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment) Amount Of Income Increase Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost 5 $96.29 1.72 9.63% 10 $165.57 2.96 16.56% 15 $284.70 5.08 28.47% 20 $489.54 8.74 48.95% 25 $841.76 15.03 84.18% 30 $1,447.41 25.85 144.74% 35 $2,488.80 44.44 248.88% 40 $4,279.48 76.42 427.95% 45 $7,358.53 131.40 735.85% 50 $12,652.95 225.95 1265.29%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

This is the Zen Phoenix strategy in action.

Zen Phoenix: always buy growth with yield and yield with growth

always at fair value or better

and always focusing on safety and quality first and sound risk management always

balance in all things that matter (safety, quality, risk management, yield, growth, and value)

the only six fundamentals you need to retire rich and stay rich in retirement

But before you get too excited, don't forget that even the world's greatest companies come with risks you have to understand and be comfortable with before investing.

Risk Profile: Why Comcast Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

CMCSA Risk Profile Summary

We view regulation as the largest uncertainty facing Comcast. Regarding ESG factors, broadband Internet access is often viewed as a necessity to ensure inclusion in the workforce and access to education, while content produced at NBCU and Sky is scrutinized for its contribution to society.

As a result, both areas tend to draw heavy regulatory and political scrutiny. The regulatory environment shifted in Comcast's favor under the Trump administration, with the FCC repealing net neutrality rules and Title II classification of Internet access services put in place under the prior regime. The current administration will likely reexamine these areas, though we don't believe the impact on Comcast would be material. Longer term, though, if Comcast and its cable peers sharply increase their share of the Internet access market, regulatory pressure may grow. Even if regulation never rises to the level of explicit price caps, the threat of this regulation could pressure Comcast to limit price increases. Steadily rising Internet access pricing, including the elimination of bundle discounts, is important to maintaining cash flow as fewer customers take Comcast's television and telephone offerings. While we have low expectations for Comcast's traditional pay-television business, we still expect NBCU and Sky will maintain sizable audiences for the content they create and aggregate. As more television viewing shifts online and to mobile devices, however, consumer viewing habits could shift in unpredictable ways that favor newer content models. In addition, as viewership continues to fragment, the economics of large-scale franchises may not be as attractive as they've been in the past, limiting the value of Comcast's ability to monetize content through multiple channels. Technological obsolescence is always a risk. While we don't expect 5G will radically alter the in-home Internet access market, our assessment could be wrong. - Morningstar

CMCSA's Risk Profile Includes

political/regulator risk (globally)

disruption risk (T-Mobile if now rolling out $50 per month 5-G home internet)

changing consumer tastes (difficulty achieving previous economies of scale with the rise of streaming for example)

M&A execution risk (including regulatory risk on this as well)

talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

currency risk (grows over time as they expand internationally)

cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Comcast is expected to start to see shrinking subscribers within a few years and only very strong growth in average revenue per user is expected to result in strong bottom-line growth.

changing consumer tastes could result in ARPU growth not coming in as expected

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Bottom Line: It's Time To Be Greedy On Comcast

When the market gets scared, smart investors get greedy.

Today the market is freaking out about tech but plenty of blue-chip bargains are available in other sectors as well.

Heck the average US stock is 39% off its highs right now!

Comcast is merely down 21% off its highs, but that means it's 23% undervalued, and trading at an attractive 13.2X earnings.

Do you know the last time the S&P 500 traded at 13.2X earnings? April... of 2009.

Comcast is one of the world's most high-quality companies. And its growing at 16%. And yet trading at Great Recession low valuations.

If you want to know what a great long-term blue-chip bargain looks like? It looks like Comcast.

If you want to know what a smart long-term dividend growth investment looks like?

It looks like Comcast.

CMCSA Investment Decision Score

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

If you want to know what great opportunities on Wall Street look like? They look like Comcast.

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. - Roman philosopher Seneca the younger

It's time to stop praying for luck on Wall Street, and start making your own. It's time to take charge of your financial destiny, and it's time to get greedy on Comcast.

Brad's Take...

Dividend Sensei, as always, did a great job of breaking down the fundamentals, and I am adding shares right now to the Retirement Portfolio.

Also, I plan to include Wolf Report as the new PM (portfolio manager) for the Retirement Portfolio as he has a much better "circle of competence" with non- REITs that me. I do like Comcast and the growth estimates provide comfort with my entry position.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.