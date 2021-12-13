This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.
For over a decade tech has been red hot.
This has created a dangerous situation for speculators who "buy the dip" and count on the Fed to keep momentum stocks going up.
Now the Fed has confirmed plans to accelerate the taper and potentially raise interest rates three times in 2022, three times in 2023, and twice more in 2024.
Guess what tends to do best when the Fed is tightening?
(Source: Seeking Alpha)
Tech is getting slaughtered and undervalued blue-chips like Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)? Up 2%.
It was already in a bear market, the exact kind that created opportunities like these for long-term income growth investors.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Buying CMCSA during bear markets has been how investors have achieved Buffett-like returns from this blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight
So let me explain the three reasons why now is a potentially great time to be greedy when others are fearful about one of the world's best dividend growth blue-chips.
How does Comcast score on one of the world's most comprehensive and accurate safety models?
|
Rating
|
Dividend Kings Safety Score (135 Point Safety Model)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|
1 - unsafe
|
0% to 20%
|
over 4%
|
16+%
|
2- below average
|
21% to 40%
|
over 2%
|
8% to 16%
|
3 - average
|
41% to 60%
|
2%
|
4% to 8%
|
4 - safe
|
61% to 80%
|
1%
|
2% to 4%
|
5- very safe
|
81% to 100%
|
0.5%
|
1% to 2%
|
CMCSA
|
93%
|
0.5%
|
1.4%
|
Company
|
DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|
Interpretation
|
Points
|
Non-Dependable Companies
|
18% or below
|
Poor Dependability
|
1
|
Low Dependability Companies
|
19% to 57%
|
Below-Average Dependability
|
2
|
S&P 500/Industry Average
|
58% (58% to 67% range)
|
Average Dependability
|
3
|
Above-Average
|
68% to 77%
|
Very Dependable
|
4
|
Very Good
|
78% or higher
|
Exceptional Dependability
|
5
|
CMCSA
|
76%
|
Very Dependable
|
4
Overall Quality
|
CMCSA
|
Final Score
|
Rating
|
Safety
|
93%
|
5/5 very safe
|
Business Model
|
80%
|
3/3 wide moat
|
Dependability
|
76%
|
4/5 very dependable
|
Total
|
86%
|
12/13 Super SWAN
CMCSA: 92nd Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 509) = 82nd Percentile
(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality
The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:
CMCSA's 86% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as
Basically, even among the world's highest quality companies, CMCSA is higher quality than 82% of them.
Why is that?
|
Rating Agency
|
Credit Rating
|
30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|
Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|
S&P
|
A- stable
|
2.50%
|
40.0
|
Fitch
|
A- stable
|
2.50%
|
40.0
|
Moody's
|
A3 (A- equivalent) stable
|
2.50%
|
40.0
|
Consensus
|
A- stable
|
2.50%
|
40.0
(Sources: S&P, Moody's, Fitch)
How about A- stable credit ratings from not one, not two, but three rating agencies?
|
Year
|
Debt/EBITDA
|
Net Debt/EBITDA (3.5 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (4+ Safe)
|
2020
|
3.37
|
2.99
|
3.81
|
2021
|
2.84
|
2.52
|
5.02
|
2022
|
2.49
|
2.24
|
5.92
|
2023
|
2.44
|
2.14
|
6.76
|
2024
|
2.10
|
1.97
|
7.27
|
2025
|
1.86
|
1.85
|
7.61
|
Annualized Change
|
-11.14%
|
-9.14%
|
14.82%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
How about a very safe balance sheet that keeps getting stronger over time?
|
Year
|
Total Debt (Millions)
|
Cash
|
Net Debt (Millions)
|
Interest Cost (Millions)
|
EBITDA (Millions)
|
Operating Income (Millions)
|
Interest Rate
|
2020
|
$103,760
|
$11,740
|
$92,020
|
$4,588
|
$30,826
|
$17,493
|
4.42%
|
2021
|
$98,270
|
$9,718
|
$87,158
|
$4,193
|
$34,605
|
$21,055
|
4.27%
|
2022
|
$95,413
|
$8,149
|
$85,913
|
$4,134
|
$38,315
|
$24,473
|
4.33%
|
2023
|
$99,988
|
$13,768
|
$87,631
|
$4,029
|
$40,957
|
$27,221
|
4.03%
|
2024
|
$90,308
|
$14,458
|
$84,774
|
$4,071
|
$43,061
|
$29,596
|
4.51%
|
2025
|
$83,255
|
$16,120
|
$82,536
|
$4,032
|
$44,642
|
$30,675
|
4.84%
|
2026
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
$46,500
|
$772
|
NA
|
Annualized Growth
|
-4.31%
|
6.55%
|
-2.15%
|
-2.55%
|
7.09%
|
11.89%
|
1.84%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
How about $10 billion in cash that's expected to grow to $16 billion in 2025, falling debt, and cash flow growing steadily?
(Source: earnings presentation)
How about a cash-rich, recession-resistant business model and very prudent capital allocation from a trustworthy and adaptable management team?
Our net leverage at quarter-end was 2.4 times, which means we are now back at a level that is consistent with our existing ratings and reflects substantial progress in both debt reduction and a strong rebound in our businesses post the pandemic.
From here, my expectation has that we keep our leverage ratio around where we currently are and continue to execute on our capital allocation priorities, which consists of maintaining a strong Balance Sheet, investing organically for profitable growth, and returning capital to shareholders. Looking ahead, our buyback will be a function of that balance and excess free cash flow available for capital returns.
- CFO, Q3 conference call
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.
Note how the price has crashed in recent months. Yet the bond market's real-time estimate of fundamental risk has been relatively steady.
As long as fundamental risk is not rising, a crashing stock price is not a concern for prudent long-term income investors.
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Comcast's historical profitability is in the top 20% of its peers.
|
Metric
|
Industry Percentile
|
Major Global Media Companies More Profitable Than CMCSA (Out Of 965)
|
Operating Margin
|
84.05
|
154
|
Net Margin
|
80.73
|
186
|
Return On Equity
|
80.20
|
191
|
Return On Assets
|
69.63
|
293
|
Return On Capital
|
71.50
|
275
|
Average
|
77.22
|
220
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
My definition of a wide moat is maintaining profitability in the top 25% of peers for decades.
CMCSA has maintained 80th percentile profitability for 30+ years despite numerous potential disruption risks.
|
Year
|
DCF Margin
|
EBITDA Margin
|
EBIT (Operating) Margin
|
Net Margin
|
Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|
2020
|
12.8%
|
29.8%
|
16.9%
|
10.2%
|
1.27
|
2021
|
12.8%
|
29.9%
|
18.2%
|
12.3%
|
TTM ROC
|
45.76%
|
2022
|
12.9%
|
31.3%
|
20.0%
|
13.0%
|
Latest ROC
|
47.10%
|
2023
|
14.3%
|
32.6%
|
21.7%
|
14.4%
|
2026 ROC
|
58.04%
|
2024
|
16.0%
|
33.0%
|
22.7%
|
14.9%
|
2026 ROC
|
59.74%
|
2025
|
16.9%
|
33.6%
|
23.1%
|
15.4%
|
Average
|
58.89%
|
2026
|
16.6%
|
33.7%
|
0.0%
|
15.2%
|
Industry Median
|
13.53%
|
Annualized Growth
|
4.38%
|
2.10%
|
6.45%
|
6.98%
|
CMCSA/Peers
|
4.35
|
Vs S&P
|
4.53
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
And that profitability is expected to keep increasing steadily over time, as are its returns on capital which are expected to soon be 4.5X higher than the S&P 500's.
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
ROC has been steady for a decade (not counting the pandemic that shut parks) and is up 100% in the last three decades.
|
Year
|
Dividend Consensus
|
FCF/share Consensus
|
Payout Ratio
|
Retained (Post-Dividend) Cash Flows
|
Buyback Potential
|
Debt Repayment Potential
|
2021
|
$1.00
|
$3.16
|
31.6%
|
$9,869
|
4.46%
|
10.0%
|
2022
|
$1.08
|
$3.56
|
30.3%
|
$11,331
|
5.12%
|
11.5%
|
2023
|
$1.20
|
$4.41
|
27.2%
|
$14,666
|
6.63%
|
15.4%
|
2024
|
$1.28
|
$4.81
|
26.6%
|
$16,129
|
7.29%
|
16.1%
|
2025
|
$1.35
|
$5.43
|
24.9%
|
$18,642
|
8.42%
|
20.6%
|
2026
|
$1.40
|
$6.08
|
23.0%
|
$21,383
|
9.66%
|
25.7%
|
Total 2021 Through 2026
|
$3.28
|
$11.13
|
29.5%
|
$35,866.65
|
16.20%
|
36.50%
|
Annualized Rate
|
6.96%
|
13.98%
|
-6.16%
|
16.72%
|
16.72%
|
20.66%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
This is what a true super swan dividend growth stock looks like. And one that's growing like a weed as well.
You might think a stock down 21% in recent weeks must be experience growth problems right?
Wrong.
|
Year
|
Sales
|
Free Cash Flow
|
EBITDA
|
EBIT (Operating Income)
|
Net Income
|
2020
|
$103,564
|
$13,280
|
$30,826
|
$17,493
|
$10,534
|
2021
|
$115,698
|
$14,830
|
$34,605
|
$21,055
|
$14,199
|
2022
|
$122,301
|
$15,724
|
$38,315
|
$24,473
|
$15,958
|
2023
|
$125,608
|
$17,926
|
$40,957
|
$27,221
|
$18,115
|
2024
|
$130,363
|
$20,805
|
$43,061
|
$29,596
|
$19,418
|
2025
|
$132,892
|
$22,467
|
$44,642
|
$30,675
|
$20,419
|
2026
|
$137,878
|
$22,870
|
$46,500
|
NA
|
$21,024
|
Annualized Growth
|
4.89%
|
9.48%
|
7.09%
|
11.89%
|
12.21%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Does this look like a Super SWAN that deserves to be in a bear market?
|
Metric
|
2020 Growth
|
2021 Growth Consensus
|
2022 Growth Consensus
|
2023 Growth Consensus
|
2024 Growth Consensus
|
2025 Growth Consensus
|
2026 Growth Consensus
|
Sales
|
-5%
|
11%
|
6%
|
2%
|
4%
|
2%
|
4%
|
Dividend
|
10%
|
9%
|
8%
|
11%
|
6%
|
6%
|
4%
|
EPS
|
-17%
|
22%
|
17%
|
13%
|
12%
|
10%
|
NA
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-4%
|
5%
|
11%
|
11%
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Free Cash Flow
|
-1%
|
8%
|
5%
|
15%
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
EBITDA
|
-10%
|
11%
|
11%
|
6%
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
EBIT (operating income)
|
-17%
|
17%
|
16%
|
9%
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Does a company with 6% annual buyback expectations and a steadily growing dividend deserve to be in a bear market? Ok, but this is the medium-term outlook. Maybe Comcast's long-term prospects have dimmed considerably?
Nope, it's actually been rising as the price has cratered.
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Comcast isn't just a fast-growing company, it's a hyper-growth blue-chip.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
CMCSA is expected to grow at similar rates as the last 13 years.
And if all this quality and growth wasn't enough for you, how about Comcast being a wonderful company at a wonderful price?
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
CMCSA's historical fair value is between 17.5 and 18.5X earnings.
|
Metric
|
Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years)
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|
13-Year Median Yield
|
1.68%
|
$54.76
|
$59.52
|
$59.52
|
$64.29
|
Earnings
|
18.12
|
$47.29
|
$57.71
|
$67.41
|
$76.47
|
Average
|
$50.75
|
$58.60
|
$63.22
|
$69.85
|
$63.04
|
Current Price
|
$48.84
|
Discount To Fair Value
|
3.77%
|
16.66%
|
22.75%
|
30.08%
|
22.53%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|
3.92%
|
19.99%
|
29.45%
|
43.02%
|
29.08%(31% including dividend)
|
2021 EPS
|
2022 EPS
|
2021 Weighted EPS
|
2022 Weighted EPS
|
12-Month Forward EPS
|
12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|
$3.19
|
$3.72
|
$0.12
|
$3.58
|
$3.70
|
17.0
|
13.2
Peter Lynch would say a company growing at 17% should trade at 17X earnings. And that's what Comcast has historically done.
Today you can buy it for 13.2 earnings and a PEG of 0.78.
That's not just growth at a reasonable price it's hyper-growth at an attractive price.
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|
$64.31 (17.3X earnings)
|
$60.00 (16.2X earnings)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|
24.06%
|
18.60%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|
31.67%
|
22.85%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|
$65.31
|
$61.00
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|
25.22%
|
19.93%
|
Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|
33.72%
|
24.90%
One that analysts think could deliver 34% total returns in just the next year.
We don't actually care about 12-month price targets, which never have any basis in our recommendations.
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations
|
1 Day
|
0.02%
|
1 month
|
0.4%
|
3 months
|
1.25%
|
6 months
|
2.5%
|
1
|
5%
|
2
|
16%
|
3
|
25%
|
4
|
33%
|
5
|
41%
|
6
|
49%
|
7
|
57%
|
8
|
66%
|
9
|
74%
|
10
|
82%
|
11+
|
90% to 91%
(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)
|
Rating
|
Margin Of Safety For 12/13 Super SWAN Quality Companies
|
2021 Price
|
2022 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|
Potentially Reasonable Buy
|
0%
|
$58.60
|
$63.22
|
$62.96
|
Potentially Good Buy
|
10%
|
$52.74
|
$56.90
|
$56.66
|
Potentially Strong Buy
|
20%
|
$46.88
|
$50.58
|
$50.36
|
Potentially Very Strong Buy
|
30%
|
$36.92
|
$44.26
|
$44.07
|
Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|
40%
|
$35.16
|
$37.93
|
$37.77
|
Currently
|
$48.45
|
17.32%
|
23.37%
|
23.04%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|
20.96%
|
30.49%
|
29.94%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile CMCSA is a potentially strong buy and here's why.
For context, here's the return potential of the 28% overvalued S&P 500.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver about -14% total returns over the next three years.
|
Year
|
Upside Potential By End of That Year
|
Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year
|
Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized)
|
Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|
2021
|
-31.91%
|
-99.78%
|
-74.84%
|
-77.54%
|
2022
|
-22.40%
|
-21.24%
|
-15.93%
|
-18.63%
|
2023
|
-14.00%
|
-7.06%
|
-5.30%
|
-8.00%
|
2026
|
22.60%
|
4.16%
|
3.12%
|
0.42%
(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly
Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are near zero for the next five years.
And here's what investors buying CMCSA today can reasonably expect.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Combining CMCSA with Magellan Midstream (MMP) resulted in similar but more consistent returns. And far superior income growth.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
|
Portfolio
|
2008 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|
2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|
Annual Income Growth
|
Starting Yield
|
2021 Yield On Cost
|
CMCSA
|
$7
|
$89
|
19.92%
|
0.7%
|
8.9%
|
MMP
|
$77
|
$489
|
14.12%
|
0.0%
|
48.9%
|
CMCSA + MMP
|
$34
|
$323
|
17.45%
|
3.4%
|
32.3%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
|
Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|
Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|
22.68%
|
15.88%
|
13.48%
|
11.45%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Analysts expect even better income growth in the future thanks to MMP's higher yield.
Combining CMCSA with High-Yield Ultra SWANs like Magellan Midstream can deliver safe income today, and a rich retirement tomorrow.
CMCSA + MMP offers a safe 3.8% yield, 19.2% overall growth, 22.9% consensus return potential, and 12.1% risk-adjusted expected returns.
|
Investment Strategy
|
Yield
|
LT Consensus Growth
|
LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|
Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|
Comcast
|
2.1%
|
16.7%
|
18.8%
|
13.2%
|
10.8%
|
Comcast + Magellan Midstream
|
5.6%
|
11.1%
|
16.7%
|
11.7%
|
9.3%
|
Chinese Tech
|
0.3%
|
14.0%
|
14.3%
|
10.0%
|
7.6%
|
Value
|
2.1%
|
12.1%
|
14.2%
|
10.0%
|
7.6%
|
High-Yield
|
2.7%
|
11.0%
|
13.7%
|
9.6%
|
7.2%
|
High-Yield + Growth
|
1.7%
|
11.0%
|
12.7%
|
8.9%
|
6.5%
|
Safe Midstream
|
6.1%
|
6.2%
|
12.3%
|
8.6%
|
6.2%
|
Safe Midstream + Growth
|
3.3%
|
8.5%
|
11.8%
|
8.3%
|
5.9%
|
Nasdaq (Growth)
|
0.7%
|
11.0%
|
11.7%
|
8.2%
|
5.8%
|
Dividend Aristocrats
|
2.4%
|
8.9%
|
11.3%
|
7.9%
|
5.5%
|
REITs + Growth
|
1.8%
|
8.9%
|
10.6%
|
7.4%
|
5.0%
|
REITs
|
3.0%
|
7.0%
|
9.9%
|
6.9%
|
4.6%
|
S&P 500
|
1.4%
|
8.5%
|
9.9%
|
6.9%
|
4.5%
|
60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|
1.9%
|
5.1%
|
7.0%
|
4.9%
|
2.5%
|
10-Year US Treasury
|
1.45%
|
0.0%
|
1.5%
|
1.0%
|
-1.4%
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet Research, Ycharts)
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|
8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|
14.3% CAGR CMCSA + MMP
|
Difference Between CMCSA + MMP And S&P
|
5
|
$1,435.63
|
$1,524.56
|
$1,950.88
|
$515.25
|
10
|
$2,061.03
|
$2,324.28
|
$3,805.94
|
$1,744.91
|
15
|
$2,958.88
|
$3,543.51
|
$7,424.95
|
$4,466.07
|
20
|
$4,247.85
|
$5,402.29
|
$14,485.20
|
$10,237.35
|
25
|
$6,098.34
|
$8,236.11
|
$28,258.93
|
$22,160.59
|
30
|
$8,754.96
|
$12,556.45
|
$55,129.86
|
$46,374.91
|
35
|
$12,568.87
|
$19,143.06
|
$107,551.89
|
$94,983.02
|
40
|
$18,044.24
|
$29,184.74
|
$209,821.13
|
$191,776.89
|
45
|
$25,904.84
|
$44,493.88
|
$409,336.40
|
$383,431.56
|
50
|
$37,189.75
|
$67,833.58
|
$798,567.29
|
$761,377.55
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|
Ratio CMCSA + MMP Vs S&P 500
|
5
|
1.06
|
1.36
|
10
|
1.13
|
1.85
|
15
|
1.20
|
2.51
|
20
|
1.27
|
3.41
|
25
|
1.35
|
4.63
|
30
|
1.43
|
6.30
|
35
|
1.52
|
8.56
|
40
|
1.62
|
11.63
|
45
|
1.72
|
15.80
|
50
|
1.82
|
21.47
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Higher yield than high-yield ETFs? More than 2X more.
And growth potential matching the Nasdaq.
And better risk-adjusted returns than virtually any other investment strategy on Wall Street.
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
Annual Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment)
|
Amount Of Income Increase
|
Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost
|
5
|
$96.29
|
1.72
|
9.63%
|
10
|
$165.57
|
2.96
|
16.56%
|
15
|
$284.70
|
5.08
|
28.47%
|
20
|
$489.54
|
8.74
|
48.95%
|
25
|
$841.76
|
15.03
|
84.18%
|
30
|
$1,447.41
|
25.85
|
144.74%
|
35
|
$2,488.80
|
44.44
|
248.88%
|
40
|
$4,279.48
|
76.42
|
427.95%
|
45
|
$7,358.53
|
131.40
|
735.85%
|
50
|
$12,652.95
|
225.95
|
1265.29%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
This is the Zen Phoenix strategy in action.
But before you get too excited, don't forget that even the world's greatest companies come with risks you have to understand and be comfortable with before investing.
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
We view regulation as the largest uncertainty facing Comcast. Regarding ESG factors, broadband Internet access is often viewed as a necessity to ensure inclusion in the workforce and access to education, while content produced at NBCU and Sky is scrutinized for its contribution to society.
As a result, both areas tend to draw heavy regulatory and political scrutiny. The regulatory environment shifted in Comcast's favor under the Trump administration, with the FCC repealing net neutrality rules and Title II classification of Internet access services put in place under the prior regime. The current administration will likely reexamine these areas, though we don't believe the impact on Comcast would be material.
Longer term, though, if Comcast and its cable peers sharply increase their share of the Internet access market, regulatory pressure may grow. Even if regulation never rises to the level of explicit price caps, the threat of this regulation could pressure Comcast to limit price increases. Steadily rising Internet access pricing, including the elimination of bundle discounts, is important to maintaining cash flow as fewer customers take Comcast's television and telephone offerings.
While we have low expectations for Comcast's traditional pay-television business, we still expect NBCU and Sky will maintain sizable audiences for the content they create and aggregate. As more television viewing shifts online and to mobile devices, however, consumer viewing habits could shift in unpredictable ways that favor newer content models. In addition, as viewership continues to fragment, the economics of large-scale franchises may not be as attractive as they've been in the past, limiting the value of Comcast's ability to monetize content through multiple channels.
Technological obsolescence is always a risk. While we don't expect 5G will radically alter the in-home Internet access market, our assessment could be wrong.
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Comcast is expected to start to see shrinking subscribers within a few years and only very strong growth in average revenue per user is expected to result in strong bottom-line growth.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
When the market gets scared, smart investors get greedy.
Today the market is freaking out about tech but plenty of blue-chip bargains are available in other sectors as well.
Heck the average US stock is 39% off its highs right now!
Comcast is merely down 21% off its highs, but that means it's 23% undervalued, and trading at an attractive 13.2X earnings.
Do you know the last time the S&P 500 traded at 13.2X earnings? April... of 2009.
Comcast is one of the world's most high-quality companies. And its growing at 16%. And yet trading at Great Recession low valuations.
If you want to know what a great long-term blue-chip bargain looks like? It looks like Comcast.
If you want to know what a smart long-term dividend growth investment looks like?
It looks like Comcast.
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
If you want to know what great opportunities on Wall Street look like? They look like Comcast.
Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.
- Roman philosopher Seneca the younger
It's time to stop praying for luck on Wall Street, and start making your own. It's time to take charge of your financial destiny, and it's time to get greedy on Comcast.
Dividend Sensei, as always, did a great job of breaking down the fundamentals, and I am adding shares right now to the Retirement Portfolio.
Also, I plan to include Wolf Report as the new PM (portfolio manager) for the Retirement Portfolio as he has a much better "circle of competence" with non- REITs that me. I do like Comcast and the growth estimates provide comfort with my entry position.
(Source: FAST Graphs)
Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.