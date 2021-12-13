Comcast: It's Time To Get Greedy

Summary

  • Buying Comcast during bear markets has been how investors have achieved Buffett-like returns from this blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.
  • Comcast isn't just a fast-growing company, it's a hyper-growth blue-chip.
  • Comcast is merely down 21% off its highs, but that means it's 23% undervalued, and trading at an attractive 13.2X earnings.
A View Of The Comcast Center

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

For over a decade tech has been red hot.

Chart Description automatically generatedThis has created a dangerous situation for speculators who "buy the dip" and count on the Fed to keep momentum stocks going up.

Now the Fed has confirmed plans to accelerate the taper and potentially raise interest rates three times in 2022, three times in 2023, and twice more in 2024.

Guess what tends to do best when the Fed is tightening?

Chart Description automatically generated

Value Is Flying While Tech Is Dying

Table Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Table Description automatically generated

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Tech is getting slaughtered and undervalued blue-chips like Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)? Up 2%.

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

It was already in a bear market, the exact kind that created opportunities like these for long-term income growth investors.

Table Description automatically generated

Table Description automatically generated

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Buying CMCSA during bear markets has been how investors have achieved Buffett-like returns from this blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

So let me explain the three reasons why now is a potentially great time to be greedy when others are fearful about one of the world's best dividend growth blue-chips.

Reason One: One Of The World's Safest And Most Dependable Companies

How does Comcast score on one of the world's most comprehensive and accurate safety models?

Dividend Safety

Rating

Dividend Kings Safety Score (135 Point Safety Model)

Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)

Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession

1 - unsafe

0% to 20%

over 4%

16+%

2- below average

21% to 40%

over 2%

8% to 16%

3 - average

41% to 60%

2%

4% to 8%

4 - safe

61% to 80%

1%

2% to 4%

5- very safe

81% to 100%

0.5%

1% to 2%

CMCSA

93%

0.5%

1.4%

Long-Term Dependability

Company

DK Long-Term Dependability Score

Interpretation

Points

Non-Dependable Companies

18% or below

Poor Dependability

1

Low Dependability Companies

19% to 57%

Below-Average Dependability

2

S&P 500/Industry Average

58% (58% to 67% range)

Average Dependability

3

Above-Average

68% to 77%

Very Dependable

4

Very Good

78% or higher

Exceptional Dependability

5

CMCSA

76%

Very Dependable

4

Overall Quality

CMCSA

Final Score

Rating

Safety

93%

5/5 very safe

Business Model

80%

3/3 wide moat

Dependability

76%

4/5 very dependable

Total

86%

12/13 Super SWAN

CMCSA: 92nd Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 509) = 82nd Percentile

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

  • All dividend champions
  • All dividend aristocrats
  • All dividend kings
  • All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
  • All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
  • 43 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

CMCSA's 86% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as

  • Philip Morris International (PM) - dividend king
  • Visa (V)
  • Linde (LIN) - dividend aristocrat
  • Abbott Labs (ABT) - dividend king
  • Lockheed Martin (LMT)
  • Altria (MO) - dividend king
  • Realty Income (O) -dividend aristocrat
  • Mastercard (MA)
  • Walmart (WMT) - dividend aristocrat
  • NVIDIA (NVDA)

Basically, even among the world's highest quality companies, CMCSA is higher quality than 82% of them.

Why is that?

CMCSA Credit Ratings

Rating Agency

Credit Rating

30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk

Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In

S&P

A- stable

2.50%

40.0

Fitch

A- stable

2.50%

40.0

Moody's

A3 (A- equivalent) stable

2.50%

40.0

Consensus

A- stable

2.50%

40.0

(Sources: S&P, Moody's, Fitch)

How about A- stable credit ratings from not one, not two, but three rating agencies?

CMCSA Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year

Debt/EBITDA

Net Debt/EBITDA (3.5 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)

Interest Coverage (4+ Safe)

2020

3.37

2.99

3.81

2021

2.84

2.52

5.02

2022

2.49

2.24

5.92

2023

2.44

2.14

6.76

2024

2.10

1.97

7.27

2025

1.86

1.85

7.61

Annualized Change

-11.14%

-9.14%

14.82%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

How about a very safe balance sheet that keeps getting stronger over time?

CMCSA Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year

Total Debt (Millions)

Cash

Net Debt (Millions)

Interest Cost (Millions)

EBITDA (Millions)

Operating Income (Millions)

Interest Rate

2020

$103,760

$11,740

$92,020

$4,588

$30,826

$17,493

4.42%

2021

$98,270

$9,718

$87,158

$4,193

$34,605

$21,055

4.27%

2022

$95,413

$8,149

$85,913

$4,134

$38,315

$24,473

4.33%

2023

$99,988

$13,768

$87,631

$4,029

$40,957

$27,221

4.03%

2024

$90,308

$14,458

$84,774

$4,071

$43,061

$29,596

4.51%

2025

$83,255

$16,120

$82,536

$4,032

$44,642

$30,675

4.84%

2026

NA

NA

NA

NA

$46,500

$772

NA

Annualized Growth

-4.31%

6.55%

-2.15%

-2.55%

7.09%

11.89%

1.84%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

How about $10 billion in cash that's expected to grow to $16 billion in 2025, falling debt, and cash flow growing steadily?

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

(Source: earnings presentation)

How about a cash-rich, recession-resistant business model and very prudent capital allocation from a trustworthy and adaptable management team?

Our net leverage at quarter-end was 2.4 times, which means we are now back at a level that is consistent with our existing ratings and reflects substantial progress in both debt reduction and a strong rebound in our businesses post the pandemic.

From here, my expectation has that we keep our leverage ratio around where we currently are and continue to execute on our capital allocation priorities, which consists of maintaining a strong Balance Sheet, investing organically for profitable growth, and returning capital to shareholders. Looking ahead, our buyback will be a function of that balance and excess free cash flow available for capital returns.

- CFO, Q3 conference call

CMCSA Bond Profile

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

  • $25.4 billion in liquidity
  • very well staggered bond maturities
  • no trouble refinancing these bonds
  • the bond market is willing to lend to CMCSA for 75 years at 4.4%
  • the smart money on Wall Street is very confident in CMCSA's business prospects

CMCSA Credit Default SWAPs

Chart Description automatically generated

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.

  • 10-year bankruptcy risk 0.77%
  • 5-year bankruptcy risk 0.45%

Note how the price has crashed in recent months. Yet the bond market's real-time estimate of fundamental risk has been relatively steady.

As long as fundamental risk is not rising, a crashing stock price is not a concern for prudent long-term income investors.

  • analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market all agree the thesis remains intact

Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

Graphical user interface, chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Comcast's historical profitability is in the top 20% of its peers.

CMCSA Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric

Industry Percentile

Major Global Media Companies More Profitable Than CMCSA (Out Of 965)

Operating Margin

84.05

154

Net Margin

80.73

186

Return On Equity

80.20

191

Return On Assets

69.63

293

Return On Capital

71.50

275

Average

77.22

220

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

My definition of a wide moat is maintaining profitability in the top 25% of peers for decades.

Diagram Description automatically generated

CMCSA has maintained 80th percentile profitability for 30+ years despite numerous potential disruption risks.

CMCSA Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year

DCF Margin

EBITDA Margin

EBIT (Operating) Margin

Net Margin

Return On Capital Expansion

Return On Capital Forecast

2020

12.8%

29.8%

16.9%

10.2%

1.27

2021

12.8%

29.9%

18.2%

12.3%

TTM ROC

45.76%

2022

12.9%

31.3%

20.0%

13.0%

Latest ROC

47.10%

2023

14.3%

32.6%

21.7%

14.4%

2026 ROC

58.04%

2024

16.0%

33.0%

22.7%

14.9%

2026 ROC

59.74%

2025

16.9%

33.6%

23.1%

15.4%

Average

58.89%

2026

16.6%

33.7%

0.0%

15.2%

Industry Median

13.53%

Annualized Growth

4.38%

2.10%

6.45%

6.98%

CMCSA/Peers

4.35

Vs S&P

4.53

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

And that profitability is expected to keep increasing steadily over time, as are its returns on capital which are expected to soon be 4.5X higher than the S&P 500's.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

ROC has been steady for a decade (not counting the pandemic that shut parks) and is up 100% in the last three decades.

CMCSA Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year

Dividend Consensus

FCF/share Consensus

Payout Ratio

Retained (Post-Dividend) Cash Flows

Buyback Potential

Debt Repayment Potential

2021

$1.00

$3.16

31.6%

$9,869

4.46%

10.0%

2022

$1.08

$3.56

30.3%

$11,331

5.12%

11.5%

2023

$1.20

$4.41

27.2%

$14,666

6.63%

15.4%

2024

$1.28

$4.81

26.6%

$16,129

7.29%

16.1%

2025

$1.35

$5.43

24.9%

$18,642

8.42%

20.6%

2026

$1.40

$6.08

23.0%

$21,383

9.66%

25.7%

Total 2021 Through 2026

$3.28

$11.13

29.5%

$35,866.65

16.20%

36.50%

Annualized Rate

6.96%

13.98%

-6.16%

16.72%

16.72%

20.66%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

  • 70% FCF payout ratios are safe according to rating agencies
  • CMCSA's is expected to fall to 23% by 2026
  • $36 billion post-dividend retained cash flow
  • enough to pay off 37% of debt or buy back 16% of shares.
  • Up to almost 10% of shares in 2026 at today's valuation
  • $60.6 billion in buybacks expected through 2026
  • 27% of shares at current valuations
  • 6% per year

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

This is what a true super swan dividend growth stock looks like. And one that's growing like a weed as well.

Reason Two: Strong Growth Prospects As Far As The Eye Can See

You might think a stock down 21% in recent weeks must be experience growth problems right?

Wrong.

CMCSA Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year

Sales

Free Cash Flow

EBITDA

EBIT (Operating Income)

Net Income

2020

$103,564

$13,280

$30,826

$17,493

$10,534

2021

$115,698

$14,830

$34,605

$21,055

$14,199

2022

$122,301

$15,724

$38,315

$24,473

$15,958

2023

$125,608

$17,926

$40,957

$27,221

$18,115

2024

$130,363

$20,805

$43,061

$29,596

$19,418

2025

$132,892

$22,467

$44,642

$30,675

$20,419

2026

$137,878

$22,870

$46,500

NA

$21,024

Annualized Growth

4.89%

9.48%

7.09%

11.89%

12.21%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Does this look like a Super SWAN that deserves to be in a bear market?

Metric

2020 Growth

2021 Growth Consensus

2022 Growth Consensus

2023 Growth Consensus

2024 Growth Consensus

2025 Growth Consensus

2026 Growth Consensus

Sales

-5%

11%

6%

2%

4%

2%

4%

Dividend

10%

9%

8%

11%

6%

6%

4%

EPS

-17%

22%

17%

13%

12%

10%

NA

Operating Cash Flow

-4%

5%

11%

11%

NA

NA

NA

Free Cash Flow

-1%

8%

5%

15%

NA

NA

NA

EBITDA

-10%

11%

11%

6%

NA

NA

NA

EBIT (operating income)

-17%

17%

16%

9%

NA

NA

NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Does a company with 6% annual buyback expectations and a steadily growing dividend deserve to be in a bear market? Ok, but this is the medium-term outlook. Maybe Comcast's long-term prospects have dimmed considerably?

CMCSA Long-Term Growth Outlook

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Nope, it's actually been rising as the price has cratered.

Graphical user interface, text, application, Word Description automatically generated

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

  • 14.7% to 18.1% CAGR growth consensus range

Comcast isn't just a fast-growing company, it's a hyper-growth blue-chip.

Graphical user interface, application, Word Description automatically generated

Chart Description automatically generated

  • smoothing for outliers historical analyst margins of error are 5% to the downside and 15% to the upside
  • 13% to 21% CAGR historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with low confidence

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMCSA is expected to grow at similar rates as the last 13 years.

And if all this quality and growth wasn't enough for you, how about Comcast being a wonderful company at a wonderful price?

Reason Three: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with medium confidence

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMCSA's historical fair value is between 17.5 and 18.5X earnings.

Metric

Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years)

2020

2021

2022

2023

12-Month Forward Fair Value

13-Year Median Yield

1.68%

$54.76

$59.52

$59.52

$64.29

Earnings

18.12

$47.29

$57.71

$67.41

$76.47

Average

$50.75

$58.60

$63.22

$69.85

$63.04

Current Price

$48.84

Discount To Fair Value

3.77%

16.66%

22.75%

30.08%

22.53%

Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)

3.92%

19.99%

29.45%

43.02%

29.08%(31% including dividend)

2021 EPS

2022 EPS

2021 Weighted EPS

2022 Weighted EPS

12-Month Forward EPS

12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE

Current Forward PE

$3.19

$3.72

$0.12

$3.58

$3.70

17.0

13.2

Peter Lynch would say a company growing at 17% should trade at 17X earnings. And that's what Comcast has historically done.

Today you can buy it for 13.2 earnings and a PEG of 0.78.

That's not just growth at a reasonable price it's hyper-growth at an attractive price.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate

$64.31 (17.3X earnings)

$60.00 (16.2X earnings)

Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)

Discount To Fair Value

24.06%

18.60%

Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)

Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)

31.67%

22.85%

12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)

Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend

$65.31

$61.00

Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)

Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend

25.22%

19.93%

Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend)

Upside To Fair Value + Dividend

33.72%

24.90%

One that analysts think could deliver 34% total returns in just the next year.

We don't actually care about 12-month price targets, which never have any basis in our recommendations.

Time Frame (Years)

Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations

1 Day

0.02%

1 month

0.4%

3 months

1.25%

6 months

2.5%

1

5%

2

16%

3

25%

4

33%

5

41%

6

49%

7

57%

8

66%

9

74%

10

82%

11+

90% to 91%

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

  • over 12 months luck is 20X as powerful as fundamentals
  • over 11+ years fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck

Rating

Margin Of Safety For 12/13 Super SWAN Quality Companies

2021 Price

2022 Price

12-Month Forward Fair Value

Potentially Reasonable Buy

0%

$58.60

$63.22

$62.96

Potentially Good Buy

10%

$52.74

$56.90

$56.66

Potentially Strong Buy

20%

$46.88

$50.58

$50.36

Potentially Very Strong Buy

30%

$36.92

$44.26

$44.07

Potentially Ultra-Value Buy

40%

$35.16

$37.93

$37.77

Currently

$48.45

17.32%

23.37%

23.04%

Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)

20.96%

30.49%

29.94%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile CMCSA is a potentially strong buy and here's why.

How Comcast Can Help You Retire Rich And Stay Rich In Retirement

For context, here's the return potential of the 28% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

Chart Description automatically generated(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver about -14% total returns over the next three years.

Year

Upside Potential By End of That Year

Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year

Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized)

Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns

2021

-31.91%

-99.78%

-74.84%

-77.54%

2022

-22.40%

-21.24%

-15.93%

-18.63%

2023

-14.00%

-7.06%

-5.30%

-8.00%

2026

22.60%

4.16%

3.12%

0.42%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are near zero for the next five years.

And here's what investors buying CMCSA today can reasonably expect.

  • 5-year consensus return potential range: 19% to 26% CAGR

CMCSA 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

Chart Description automatically generated(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMCSA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

Chart Description automatically generated(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

  • if CMCSA grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value
  • then 175% total returns or 22.2% CAGR
  • Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

CMCSA Total Returns Since 2007

Table Description automatically generated

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Table Description automatically generated

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Combining CMCSA with Magellan Midstream (MMP) resulted in similar but more consistent returns. And far superior income growth.

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Portfolio

2008 Income Per $1,000 Investment

2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment

Annual Income Growth

Starting Yield

2021 Yield On Cost

CMCSA

$7

$89

19.92%

0.7%

8.9%

MMP

$77

$489

14.12%

0.0%

48.9%

CMCSA + MMP

$34

$323

17.45%

3.4%

32.3%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast

Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth

Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth

Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus

22.68%

15.88%

13.48%

11.45%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Analysts expect even better income growth in the future thanks to MMP's higher yield.

CMCSA + MMP VS S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

  • the bond market is pricing in 2.4% inflation for the next 30 years
  • 2.7% for the next 5 years

Combining CMCSA with High-Yield Ultra SWANs like Magellan Midstream can deliver safe income today, and a rich retirement tomorrow.

CMCSA + MMP offers a safe 3.8% yield, 19.2% overall growth, 22.9% consensus return potential, and 12.1% risk-adjusted expected returns.

Investment Strategy

Yield

LT Consensus Growth

LT Consensus Total Return Potential

Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return

Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns

Comcast

2.1%

16.7%

18.8%

13.2%

10.8%

Comcast + Magellan Midstream

5.6%

11.1%

16.7%

11.7%

9.3%

Chinese Tech

0.3%

14.0%

14.3%

10.0%

7.6%

Value

2.1%

12.1%

14.2%

10.0%

7.6%

High-Yield

2.7%

11.0%

13.7%

9.6%

7.2%

High-Yield + Growth

1.7%

11.0%

12.7%

8.9%

6.5%

Safe Midstream

6.1%

6.2%

12.3%

8.6%

6.2%

Safe Midstream + Growth

3.3%

8.5%

11.8%

8.3%

5.9%

Nasdaq (Growth)

0.7%

11.0%

11.7%

8.2%

5.8%

Dividend Aristocrats

2.4%

8.9%

11.3%

7.9%

5.5%

REITs + Growth

1.8%

8.9%

10.6%

7.4%

5.0%

REITs

3.0%

7.0%

9.9%

6.9%

4.6%

S&P 500

1.4%

8.5%

9.9%

6.9%

4.5%

60/40 Retirement Portfolio

1.9%

5.1%

7.0%

4.9%

2.5%

10-Year US Treasury

1.45%

0.0%

1.5%

1.0%

-1.4%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet Research, Ycharts)

Time Frame (Years)

7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus

8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus

14.3% CAGR CMCSA + MMP

Difference Between CMCSA + MMP And S&P

5

$1,435.63

$1,524.56

$1,950.88

$515.25

10

$2,061.03

$2,324.28

$3,805.94

$1,744.91

15

$2,958.88

$3,543.51

$7,424.95

$4,466.07

20

$4,247.85

$5,402.29

$14,485.20

$10,237.35

25

$6,098.34

$8,236.11

$28,258.93

$22,160.59

30

$8,754.96

$12,556.45

$55,129.86

$46,374.91

35

$12,568.87

$19,143.06

$107,551.89

$94,983.02

40

$18,044.24

$29,184.74

$209,821.13

$191,776.89

45

$25,904.84

$44,493.88

$409,336.40

$383,431.56

50

$37,189.75

$67,833.58

$798,567.29

$761,377.55

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Time Frame (Years)

Ratio Aristocrats/S&P

Ratio CMCSA + MMP Vs S&P 500

5

1.06

1.36

10

1.13

1.85

15

1.20

2.51

20

1.27

3.41

25

1.35

4.63

30

1.43

6.30

35

1.52

8.56

40

1.62

11.63

45

1.72

15.80

50

1.82

21.47

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Higher yield than high-yield ETFs? More than 2X more.

And growth potential matching the Nasdaq.

And better risk-adjusted returns than virtually any other investment strategy on Wall Street.

Time Frame (Years)

Annual Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment)

Amount Of Income Increase

Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost

5

$96.29

1.72

9.63%

10

$165.57

2.96

16.56%

15

$284.70

5.08

28.47%

20

$489.54

8.74

48.95%

25

$841.76

15.03

84.18%

30

$1,447.41

25.85

144.74%

35

$2,488.80

44.44

248.88%

40

$4,279.48

76.42

427.95%

45

$7,358.53

131.40

735.85%

50

$12,652.95

225.95

1265.29%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

This is the Zen Phoenix strategy in action.

  • Zen Phoenix: always buy growth with yield and yield with growth
  • always at fair value or better
  • and always focusing on safety and quality first and sound risk management always
  • balance in all things that matter (safety, quality, risk management, yield, growth, and value)
  • the only six fundamentals you need to retire rich and stay rich in retirement

But before you get too excited, don't forget that even the world's greatest companies come with risks you have to understand and be comfortable with before investing.

Risk Profile: Why Comcast Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

CMCSA Risk Profile Summary

We view regulation as the largest uncertainty facing Comcast. Regarding ESG factors, broadband Internet access is often viewed as a necessity to ensure inclusion in the workforce and access to education, while content produced at NBCU and Sky is scrutinized for its contribution to society.

As a result, both areas tend to draw heavy regulatory and political scrutiny. The regulatory environment shifted in Comcast's favor under the Trump administration, with the FCC repealing net neutrality rules and Title II classification of Internet access services put in place under the prior regime. The current administration will likely reexamine these areas, though we don't believe the impact on Comcast would be material.

Longer term, though, if Comcast and its cable peers sharply increase their share of the Internet access market, regulatory pressure may grow. Even if regulation never rises to the level of explicit price caps, the threat of this regulation could pressure Comcast to limit price increases. Steadily rising Internet access pricing, including the elimination of bundle discounts, is important to maintaining cash flow as fewer customers take Comcast's television and telephone offerings.

While we have low expectations for Comcast's traditional pay-television business, we still expect NBCU and Sky will maintain sizable audiences for the content they create and aggregate. As more television viewing shifts online and to mobile devices, however, consumer viewing habits could shift in unpredictable ways that favor newer content models. In addition, as viewership continues to fragment, the economics of large-scale franchises may not be as attractive as they've been in the past, limiting the value of Comcast's ability to monetize content through multiple channels.

Technological obsolescence is always a risk. While we don't expect 5G will radically alter the in-home Internet access market, our assessment could be wrong.

- Morningstar

CMCSA's Risk Profile Includes

  • political/regulator risk (globally)
  • disruption risk (T-Mobile if now rolling out $50 per month 5-G home internet)
  • changing consumer tastes (difficulty achieving previous economies of scale with the rise of streaming for example)
  • M&A execution risk (including regulatory risk on this as well)
  • talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)
  • currency risk (grows over time as they expand internationally)
  • cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware

Table Description automatically generated

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Comcast is expected to start to see shrinking subscribers within a few years and only very strong growth in average revenue per user is expected to result in strong bottom-line growth.

  • changing consumer tastes could result in ARPU growth not coming in as expected

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Bottom Line: It's Time To Be Greedy On Comcast

When the market gets scared, smart investors get greedy.

Today the market is freaking out about tech but plenty of blue-chip bargains are available in other sectors as well.

Chart Description automatically generatedHeck the average US stock is 39% off its highs right now!

Comcast is merely down 21% off its highs, but that means it's 23% undervalued, and trading at an attractive 13.2X earnings.

Do you know the last time the S&P 500 traded at 13.2X earnings? April... of 2009.

Comcast is one of the world's most high-quality companies. And its growing at 16%. And yet trading at Great Recession low valuations.

If you want to know what a great long-term blue-chip bargain looks like? It looks like Comcast.

If you want to know what a smart long-term dividend growth investment looks like?

It looks like Comcast.

CMCSA Investment Decision Score

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

Graphical user interface, application, table, Excel Description automatically generated

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

If you want to know what great opportunities on Wall Street look like? They look like Comcast.

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.

- Roman philosopher Seneca the younger

It's time to stop praying for luck on Wall Street, and start making your own. It's time to take charge of your financial destiny, and it's time to get greedy on Comcast.

Brad's Take...

Dividend Sensei, as always, did a great job of breaking down the fundamentals, and I am adding shares right now to the Retirement Portfolio.

Also, I plan to include Wolf Report as the new PM (portfolio manager) for the Retirement Portfolio as he has a much better "circle of competence" with non- REITs that me. I do like Comcast and the growth estimates provide comfort with my entry position.

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

