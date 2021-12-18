Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The week of December 17 had plenty of volatility, and this coming week may have even more. Now that the big quadruple witching options expiration date has passed, the market should be freer to move up or down as option gamma levels in the S&P 500 decline. It will "unpin" the S&P 500 from the 4,700 trading around for the entire month.

Since June, the days following options expiration have resulted in significant moves in the S&P 500 due to the reduction in gamma in the market. For example, the June, July, August, and October expiration dates resulted in big rallies for the S&P 500. Meanwhile, the November expiration date resulted in a considerable decline in the index.

Bullish Betting On The VIX

Option betting in the VIX suggests that volatility will pick up again this week and perhaps for the rest of the year. The VIX has seen a lot of options activity recently, and that could mean the end-of-year melt-up everyone has been waiting to happen may not be in the bag. Quite the opposite, which means the odds for a drop may have increased.

The March 15, 2022, VIX calls saw an uptick in open interest for the 28 and 29 strike prices on December 17. The calls saw their open interest levels rise by around 11,000 and 10,000 contracts, respectively. The data shows that 28 calls were bought on the ASK for $3.95 per contract, while the 29 were purchased on the ASK for about $3.57 per contract. It would suggest that the traders see the VIX trading above 32 by the middle of March if holding the option until expiration. It is a big wager, nearly $7.7 million paid for in premium to create these two positions.

Additionally, it appears someone opened a new position on December 17 for March 15, 2022, 30 strike price calls. The data shows that around 25,000 contracts traded and were bought on the ASK for $3.95. It will need to be confirmed with open interest changes on Monday morning. However, if confirmed, it would suggest someone paid nearly $10 million in premiums to create this bullish volatility position for the VIX to rise to almost 34.

Term Structure And Skew Index

Also, the VIX term structure has increased and pushed higher across all futures contracts since the December 15 close. It is also not in backwardation, suggesting that the recent rise in the VIX is not a short-term spike or over-extended.

Finally, the SKEW index has been falling as the VIX index has been rising. I first brought this up a few months back when I noted why buying the dip has been so successful. Essentially, when the VIX rises, traders sell volatility, which helps to boost the S&P 500 higher. To hedge the short volatility position, it appeared traders were buying deep out of the money volatility options.

But notice the SKEW index now has been falling, which would suggest the volatility sellers have not returned to the market. That means we aren't likely to see the VIX push lower to say 16 and provide that thrust to the S&P 500 that we have seen in the past. Now could they return and push the VIX lower? Yes, but we can also wonder if the Fed pulling back on QE will help remove some of the comfort short-volatility traders have had. As discussed, the removal of QE tightens financial conditions, leading to stock market volatility.

Based on this increased betting on a higher VIX, the term structure of the VIX shifting higher, and an absence of volatility sellers, it may not be so easy for this market to rise and see that Santa Claus rally that everyone thinks is in the bag.