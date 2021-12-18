makasana/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a solid year for the Retail Sector (XRT), which has nearly doubled the S&P-500's (SPY) performance year-to-date. The real stand-out performer has been Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG), which has gained more than 1900% year-to-date. The strong performance can be attributed to strong operating results and a Nasdaq de-listing in Q4 2020, which left the stock trading at less than $0.50 per share. At a share price of $5.75, DXLG trades at a double-digit free cash flow yield, and it's firing on all cylinders. However, a riskier market backdrop combined with the stock still being extended relative to historical levels makes this a high-risk, high-reward bet at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Destination XL Group ("Destination XL") is a retailer with nearly 300 stores across the United States, focused on the Big & Tall category, carrying brands like Dockers, Under Armour (UAA), Vineyard Vines, and Cole Haan. The company released its Q3 results in mid-November, reporting revenue of $121.5 million, a 43% increase year-over-year, and a 14% increase vs. pre-COVID-19 levels. This was despite a sharp decline in the company's store count, with 294 stores vs. 326 in Q3 2019. This helped the company report earnings per share [EPS] of $0.20, with the company on track to report more than $0.70 in EPS this year based on guidance. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the chart below, Destination XL has seen a strong recovery from Q1 2020 levels at the height of the pandemic when the company reported sales of just $57.2 million. In fact, the company has seen a full recovery with Q2 and Q3 sales well above 2019 levels, despite coming up against difficult headwinds due to the lower store count. This has been helped by impressive online and in-store performance, with comparable sales up 12.9% in stores and 56.5% in its direct business. Combined, this translated to 22.9% comp sales growth vs. Q3 2019 levels, which represented a very respectable performance vs. several other retail names, and when factoring in the staffing and supply chain headwinds.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As of Q3, the direct business is now at nearly a 30% penetration rate vs. ~22% in Q3 2019, with web traffic, basket size, and conversions all increasing on a two-year basis. Meanwhile, the company's pivot from hyper-promotional to non-promotional is paying off, elevating the Destination XL Group from a discounter and padding already strong margins. The company noted that its focus is now on marketing, technology, and stores, with an increase in digital marketing and partnerships with influencers, technology to simplify the shopping experience, and the possibility of store growth. While the store count has been in decline and is likely to decline further medium-term, the company did note that it's open to new locations but that it will be selective.

So, was there any bad news?

While sales performance was strong, the company did see some moderate deceleration in October, and inventory levels are sitting at below optimal levels, ~30% below Q3 2019 levels. Destination XL noted that staffing is also a challenge, with unfilled positions sitting at 20% in Q3, or double the historical rate. While this hasn't led to a meaningful impact on sales, receiving merchandise in a timely manner will be required to maintain momentum in Q4. The company noted that it is flying in goods due to port congestion, but the situation is still very challenging. The company provided an example of an air freight delivery that was supposed to arrive on October 18th but didn't reach the distribution center until November 5th due to delays locating the product.

Given the increased use of air freight, Destination XL saw an increase in freight costs, which led to a 100 basis point increase in Q3. Unfortunately, the situation remains unpredictable, hence why the company has noted that it expected freight costs to remain elevated in future periods. The good news is that margins were still up sharply on a two-year basis (50.2% vs. 41.1%), benefiting from higher merchandise margins and occupancy leverage. So, while freight was a material headwind in the period, the company still managed to pull through and post exceptional results from a margin standpoint. As noted previously, this was helped by more full-price selling.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the strong comp sales growth and meaningful margin expansion on a two-year basis, Destination XL is now guiding for $55 million in free cash flow this year and over $0.70 in annual EPS. This is a massive improvement from FY2019 levels. In fact, in Q3 alone, the company managed to generate $19 million in EBITDA, up from $1.7 million in Q3 2019. Based on a current market cap of ~$370 million, DXLG trades at a high double-digit free cash flow.

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

Just as important, the company is now debt-free and sitting in a net cash position, placing it in a much better position to continue to invest in the business. So, with most retail names trading at sub 10% earnings and free cash flow yields, Destination XL is very reasonably valued relative to peers from a valuation standpoint, assuming it can put together a strong holiday quarter. Assuming the company meets the mid-point of its FY2021 earnings estimates ($0.76), it will trade at less than 8x earnings.

Having said all that, the technical picture is just as important as the fundamental picture, as is the overall market backdrop. This is because roughly 70% of stocks follow the market and the supply/demand picture rules in the short-term. Unless an investor enjoys drawdowns, the goal should be to buy when a stock is as cheap as possible and when it appears to be under accumulation. With DXLG seeing a sharp rise in selling volume so far this week and down more than 10%, it looks like the sellers are in control here short-term, and the stock remains overbought relative to historical levels, even after its recent ~30% correction. Let's take a look below:

Technical Picture

Moving over to the technical picture below, we can see that Destination XL is sitting just shy of a multi-decade resistance level between $7.00 and $7.40, with the stock struggling to stay above this level in the past. Meanwhile, due to the parabolic advance we saw, the next strong support level doesn't come in until $2.70. This points to an unattractive reward/risk ratio from a trading standpoint, with barely $1.60 in upside to resistance ($7.40) and more than $3.00 in downside to the next strong support level ($2.70). This does not mean that the stock has to retrace to this support area, but I generally prefer a 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio, and this is not the case here, with the current reward/risk ratio sitting at 0.54 to 1.0 at a share price of $5.75.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take another look at the technical picture below, we can see that Destination XL continues to trade well above its downtrend line breakout and its 80-week moving average (green line). In fact, this is the second-most extended the stock has been above this moving average in the past 20 years. This is because it's sitting more than 150% above it, despite the recent correction. History does not have to repeat itself, and there's no argument that the business is firing on all cylinders, but the stock saw a more than 65% correction from its highs in a 5-month period the last time it was this extended in (May 2001).

(Source: TC2000.com)

So, while there's no arguing that Destination XL is cheap, the stock remains overbought from a long-term standpoint, which could lead to further mean reversion. As Bob Farrell of Merrill Lynch stated, "parabolic advances usually carry further than you think, but they do not correct by going sideways." There's no question that this advance has carried on much further than many expected, and while we have seen a ~30% correction, this could get worse before a swing low is finally in. During the May to September 2021 correction, the stock pulled all the way back to its 80-week moving average, which would translate to a pullback below $4.00 in this instance.

The other risk worth noting is that the general market itself remains extended medium-term, and valuations remain in nosebleed territory across many metrics. This is evidenced by the S&P-500's price-to-sales ratio of 3.18, 20% above the Dotcom Bubble peak (~2.65). In addition, the S&P-500 has gone nearly 400 trading days without testing its 200-day moving average, suggesting a heightened risk of a deep correction. While Destination XL is certainly cheap which could limit its downside, we often see sub $500 million market cap names hit the hardest during general market corrections, given that they are the riskiest. This does not favor Destination XL, assuming we do get a 10% plus correction in the S&P-500.

(Source: Multpl.com, Author's Chart)

Destination XL has had a transformative year with a massive increase in free cash flow, a much-improved balance sheet, and a much better business overall than where the company sat in 2019. Despite this, the stock trades at a high double-digit free cash flow yield and one of the cheapest valuations among its peer group. However, with a less favorable general market backdrop and the stock still not oversold, the valuation which supports meaningful upside is offset by increased risk. To summarize, I see Destination XL as a high-risk, high-reward bet and remain on the sidelines for now, despite the improving valuation. My preference is for low-risk, high-reward bets, and this is not the case with the stock ~160% above its key weekly moving average.