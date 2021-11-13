travenian/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 230 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request since 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and separate articles for ETF/ETNs and monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I offer 10 top models of short and long term value and momentum portfolios that have beaten the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public: Value And Momentum Breakouts For 2021: 10 Models To Beat The S&P 500, Again

Returns from 21 Weeks of Positive Momentum Gauge signals YTD

Momentum Gauge® trading signal: Negative signal ahead of Week 51

(Source: VMBreakouts.com) Red weekly color shows how poorly market momentum and investor enthusiasm sustains through the week when the Momentum Gauges® are negative. This is well documented in my published research.

Historical Performance Measurements

The MDA Breakout minimal buy/hold returns are at +70.5% YTD when trading only in the positive weeks consistent with the positive Momentum Gauges® signals. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week continues at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10%+ gainers in a single week.

Longer term many of these selections join the V&M Multibagger list now up to 175 weekly picks with over 100%+ gains, 78 picks over 200%+, 22 picks over 500%+ and 7 picks with over 1,000%+ gains since January 2019 such as:

Celsius Holdings (CELH) +1,346.8%

Enphase Energy (ENPH) +1,267.4%

Intrepid Potash (IPI) +1,136.9%

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) +1008.7%

More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation

2021 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The 2020 MDA Breakout ended the year +73.4% with returns through Week 52. Prior return performance is documented here:

For 2021 the maximal average weekly returns are +10.10% for total 512.8% YTD maximal returns. Using the blind buy/hold approach and not following the Momentum Gauges® is delivering minimal average -0.82% weekly return. The S&P 500 average weekly return is +0.51% YTD.

These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

Market Momentum Conditions

The Momentum Gauges® closed at Negative 122 and Positive 32 continuing the negative signal from November 17th that activated the ETF inverse bear fund trading to protect from declines: Momentum Gauge® Topping Signal November 17th: The 2nd Largest 2021 Negative Signal To Date | Seeking Alpha Marketplace

For readers who are interested, the live automatic Momentum Gauges® are now available in a private beta with email and SMS alert features coming soon.

The Weekly Momentum Gauges® based on the broad 7,500+ stocks have been negative for 5 consecutive weeks heading into Week 51. This signal has avoided over -10% declines on the Russell 2000 index. Like the Daily Momentum Gauges®, this smoothed long term chart correlates best with the much broader Russell 2000 index.

(Source: VMBreakouts.com)

For readers who are interested, the private beta testing of the live Momentum Gauges® is now available here: New Momentum Gauge® Automation Beta Test Launch | Seeking Alpha Marketplace

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 40 on the gauge.

The Week 51 - 2021 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The picks consist of 2 Healthcare and 2 Industrial sector stocks. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open. Prior selections may be doing well, but for research purposes I deliberately do not duplicate selections from the prior week. These selections are based on MDA characteristics including strong money flows, positive sentiment, and fundamentals -- but readers are cautioned to follow the Momentum Gauges® for the best results.

Dyadic International (DYAI) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Quanex Building Products (NX) - Industrials / Building Products

Dyadic International - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $6.00/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-S-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Source: Company resources

(Source: StockRover)

Quanex Building Products - Industrials / Building Products

Price Target: $30/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Source: Company resources

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 51

First, be sure to follow the Momentum Gauges® when applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index. Second, these selections are made without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility typical of mega-cap stocks that may produce good results relative to other Dow 30 stocks. Lastly, the DJIA is in a negative momentum channel from November with every stock on the index negative on Friday except five.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. +3.90% (IBM) International Business Machines +2.48% (CSCO) Cisco Systems, Inc. +7.52% (CVX) Chevron Corporation -0.71% (PG) Procter & Gamble +6.77% (WMT) Walmart Inc. -4.24% (AAPL) Apple Inc. +6.60% (MSFT) Microsoft -5.63% (DOW) Dow Inc. -9.92% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson +1.96%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns, I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks.

These picks are released monthly for long term total return with November selections up +12% and December up +5.7%. The +13.27% average weighted monthly returns do not include the large dividends above 2%+ for every stock.

The Dow pick for next week is:

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon broke above the long negative price channel from May on news of a collaboration with Google Cloud on 5G technology and settlement with FCC on 911 probes. Valuations are well below Dow Index averages and the large dividend yield of 4.7% is very attractive to investors looking to preserve capital. All the sentiment and technical indicators have turned positive supporting continued breakout toward $56/share next strong resistance level.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The 2020 percentages of 208 MDA breakout stocks through 52 weeks of 2020 with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and may be distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that also include one-year buy/hold value stocks. Remember to follow the Momentum Gauges® in your investing decisions for the best results.

YTD returns for the different portfolio models from January are shown below:

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS