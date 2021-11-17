ollaweila/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we take our first in-depth look at small developmental firm from across the pond that is targeting numerous indications. The stock came public in late 2020 but already is deep in 'Busted IPO' territory. An opportunity or shares to avoid? A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) is a Copenhagen, Denmark-based clinical-stage biotech company that IPO'd in 2020. The firm is developing small molecules for the treatment of severe diseases, including fibrosis, cancer, and inflammation. The company was created to leverage 10 years of research that focused on the role of galectin-3, LOXL-2, and the use of modulators of these proteins. Galecto's lead product candidate is GB0139, which is in development for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Additionally, the company has two early-stage assets for fibrotic indications and oncology: GB2064 and GB121. Galecto currently has a market capitalization of approximately $60 million and trades for just under $3.00 a share.

Pipeline:

GB0139:

GB0139 is a galectin-3 inhibitor that is an inhaled, once-daily treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The drug is inhaled via a generic inhaler to deliver the drug directly to the targeted tissue with low systemic exposure. The drug is delivered to the periphery of the lungs at high concentrations. GB0139 targets macrophages which are the cells driving the fibrosis mechanism. The drug's unique mechanism of action, pluripotent, inhibits fibrosis by targeting macrophages, fibroblasts, and epithelial cells. IPF is a severe life-threatening lung disease that involves a progressive and permanent decline in lung function. The mean survival is between two to five years, so there's a large unmet need for a safe and well-tolerated drug that can slow, halt, or potentially reverse the disease's progression. In a Phase 2a trial, GB0139 demonstrated unprecedented effects on key biomarkers of disease activity, and the drug was safe and well-tolerated.

In March this year, an interim review of the Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial resulted in the Data Safety Monitoring Board recommending that the company discontinue dosing and enrolling patients in the 10 mg and 3 mg arm who are receiving combination treatment with the currently approved treatments of IPF, nintedanib and pirfenidone. The press release stated that the company expected the 3 mg and placebo arms in patients who are not on concomitant nintedanib or pirfenidone to continue enrolling patients. Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto, said "Based on our prior phase 1b/2a study of GB0139 in IPF patients, we believe the 3 mg dose has the potential to be an effective clinical dose for these patients". In May an update of the trial stated that over 150 patients have been recruited and that the trial remains on track for a 2022 data readout. Finally, in July, the company announced that it had resumed recruitment in its Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial under a newly revised protocol that was submitted to the FDA and other regulatory bodies in Germany, Spain, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The primary endpoint remains the forced vital capacity decline over 52 weeks. Topline data from the GALACTIC-1 trial should be available by mid-2023.

Outside of the lead clinical asset, the company made meaningful progress on the rest of the pipeline in Q3. The company initiated the Phase 1b/2a trial of oral GB1211 in liver cirrhosis called GULLIVER-2. Enrollment for Part 1 of the trial has been completed, and topline data is expected in the second half of 2022. Additionally, a clinical trial supply agreement with Roche for a Phase 2 trial of GB1211 in combination with Tecentriq for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer was announced. Enrollment for the trial is expected to begin in the first half of 2022. Finally, the company initiated enrollment in a Phase 2a trial called MYLOX-1 for the oral GB2064 in myelofibrosis. Topline data should be available in the second half of 2022.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of September 30th, 2021, Galecto had cash and cash equivalents of just over $65 million. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $9.7 million, compared to $7.6 million in Q3 of 2020. General and administrative expenses for Q3 of 2021 were $3.1 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2020. The company didn't generate any revenue in Q3 of 2021 or in Q3 of 2020. Overall, the company had a net loss of $12.7 million for the third quarter, compared to a net loss of $14.4 million in Q3 of 2020. Management believes that it has enough cash and marketable securities to fund its operating expenses and capital requirements into the second half of 2024.

The company is sparsely followed on Wall Street. The latest recommendation came from Credit Suisse Group on August 6th. The firm lowered its price target from $12 a share to $7 a share but maintained an outperform rating on the shares. This is the second major downgrade in price target this year from Credit Suisse Group. Back in March, Credit Suisse lowered its price target from $29 a share to $12 a share following an update on the Phase 2b study of GB0139 for the treatment of IPF, which included a recommendation from the DSMB to discontinue dosing and enrollment for both the 10mg and 3mg arms of GB0139 used in combination with nintedanib and pirfenidone. Finally, way back on March 16th, SVB Leerink lowered its price target from $27 a share to $16 a share but maintained an outperform rating on the stock.

The stock has seen some small insider buying from four officers including the CEO and CFO over the past six months, totaling just under $100,000 in aggregate.

Verdict:

There are some things to like about Galecto. The company has multiple 'shots on goal' and has some trial milestones in the coming quarters. While analyst commentary on the stock is not as sanguine as it was to start 2021, it is still overall positive. In addition, all of the current market cap of the company is represented by cash on its balance sheet as of the end of the last quarter.

In normal times, GLTO would have at least merited a decent sized 'watch item' position. Unfortunately, sentiment on the small biotech space has been horrific for most of 2021. In addition, Covid-19 might slow trial enrollment as it has across the industry for 18 months now. Therefore, we are passing on any investment recommendation on Galecto for now. However, we will most likely revisit this name at some point in 2022 after more trial data comes out.

